(Marketwatch)   There's a 33% chance of another global disaster worse than COVID hitting before year's end. Well of course there is   (marketwatch.com)
32
    More: Obvious, Influenza pandemic, Pandemic, HSBC, Global Positioning System, United States, Solar wind, HSBC Holdings, World energy resources and consumption  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 10:01 AM (38 minutes ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to see Subby misleading readers. Article clearly states within the next decade. Reasons?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Sorry to see Subby misleading readers. Article clearly states within the next decade. Reasons?


The next decade starts on Jan 1, 2021.  That is what the subby is referring to.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well that's cast rather a gloom over the evening, hasn't it?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Considering the articles source, I suspect they believe that's the chances they'll be bombed by trump when they're forced to give up the goods about his net worth and all that russian money he launders.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If this was the bad place you guys would tell me, right? Guys?!?!  GUYS ?!?!?!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are there are odds on it? I'd like to put money down on "resurrection of the Old Gods".
 
mudesi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like SOMEBODY at Deutsche Bank has a whole lotta short positions that need some covering.  Just exactly whose ass did they pull that percentage from?
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Complete and utter BULLSHART! It's a 33% chance of another major disaster NOT happening by 2020's end.
Get your facts straight, fake news
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it that you guys re-elect your current leader?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cewley: Sorry to see Subby misleading readers. Article clearly states within the next decade. Reasons?


Subby has reading comprehension issues. Oh well.

Honestly I find the thought that we only have a 1 in 3 chance of having another disaster in the coming decade a bit of a relief. The drumbeat of disasters has been getting old. Time for a break.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Are there are odds on it? I'd like to put money down on "resurrection of the Old Gods".


I'm sticking with "Kevin".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I get all of my apocalyptic predictions from investment banks.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's 90% true 67% of the time.
 
gregario
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump's re-election?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size


I'm going with wraiths. Anybody have wraiths yet? >.>
 
funmonger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also 2/3 chance of being bullshiat.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep, lot's of ways for the world/civilization to end

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-th​e​-end-of-the-world-with-30006093/

I'm putting my bet on people doing something with good intentions that goes horribly awry, think of the possibilities with CRISPR.

"Your Scientists Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not They Could, They Didn't Stop To Think If They Should."
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
says Deutsche Bank

So the massive disaster may just be Russian mobsters laundering money through Cypress instead.
 
funmonger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [pa1.narvii.com image 500x249]

I'm going with wraiths. Anybody have wraiths yet? >.>


Put me down for 50 bucks on Reptilius.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly, disasters aren't necessarily devastating to financial markets.

I'll try to remember that as I'm burning to death or whatever other painful way I may die.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: skozlaw: Are there are odds on it? I'd like to put money down on "resurrection of the Old Gods".

I'm sticking with "Kevin".

[Fark user image 425x242]



ALL HAIL KEVIN!!!!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I found this the other day. Here's the tally of billion-dollar disasters in the US. JUST natural disasters. One year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, that's an anomaly, because billion-dollar disasters are very rare, and used to hardly ever happen, so we'll get better soon and

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, are you SHOCKED? You haven't seen anything yet. Go back to your Amazon, consumers.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mollari: Yep, lot's of ways for the world/civilization to end
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-the​-end-of-the-world-with-30006093/
I'm putting my bet on people doing something with good intentions that goes horribly awry, think of the possibilities with CRISPR.
"Your Scientists Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not They Could, They Didn't Stop To Think If They Should."


We don't have to do anything that complicated. Just keep living like you do now.
Farking idiots.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [pa1.narvii.com image 500x249]

I'm going with wraiths. Anybody have wraiths yet? >.>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Listen, there's so many added factors this year

- the virus crisis stresses the system
- people are more likely to make mistakes
- more likely to anger, snap or make poor choices
- some staff are short or unavailable, things break
- normal resources are stretched or gone
- economies are messed up now, internationally
- normal leaders aren't around
- normal stable countries aren't functioning right
Etc and so on...

It all adds up

So the likelihood of another screwup is increased
And being able to deal with anything is decreased

Get ready for more chaos and stupidity
It's going to be a long time cleaning up.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First thing we do is, we kill all the people who work in finance, economics, marketing, and any "industry."

Aw, that's a lot of you, isn't it? Well, better you than the whole planet.
What? Fark, at least I care about the entirety of the organism. That's a lot more than any of you assholes can say.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rogue49: Listen, there's so many added factors this year

- the virus crisis stresses the system
- people are more likely to make mistakes
- more likely to anger, snap or make poor choices
- some staff are short or unavailable, things break
- normal resources are stretched or gone
- economies are messed up now, internationally
- normal leaders aren't around
- normal stable countries aren't functioning right
Etc and so on...

It all adds up

So the likelihood of another screwup is increased
And being able to deal with anything is decreased

Get ready for more chaos and stupidity
It's going to be a long time cleaning up.


You forgot: America stopped the food diplomacy, driving up food costs around the world, whilst giving up a majority of the soft power we employ by loosing most of the State department.

Literally the sequence of things keeping the Pax Americana going was thrown out by an adult toddler who did not understand how international peace works in favour of 19th century international policies.

The result?  All the wars that we have de-fanged over the twentieth century are bubbling back... and governments are being pressured by hungry populations.  People strike out when they are hungry, and strike out blindly.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

funmonger: Captain Steroid: [pa1.narvii.com image 500x249]

I'm going with wraiths. Anybody have wraiths yet? >.>

Put me down for 50 bucks on Reptilius.


I've got "comet impacts earth, frees dinosaur population from Antarctic ice shelf".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

funmonger: Captain Steroid: [pa1.narvii.com image 500x249]

I'm going with wraiths. Anybody have wraiths yet? >.>

Put me down for 50 bucks on Reptilius.


MST3K Jonah's Kaiju Rap (Every Country has a Monster) 1080p
Youtube EiJylMyfu9I
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Clearly, disasters aren't necessarily devastating to financial markets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this rate, California, Oregon, and Washington will drop into the ocean and seal the win for Trump.  Not sure which would be the greater disaster, it's kind of a toss up between tens of millions of dead people and Trump winning.
 
Juc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pretty optimistic if they think there's stuff that there's a chance things will be worse than covid.
I'm not saying bad things won't happen, but I think people are underestimating covid.
 
