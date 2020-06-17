 Skip to content
(CBC)   Vancouver citizens seek to remove statue of farting pedophile   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Strange, Vancouver, Gastown, Gassy Jack statue, Indigenous peoples, Colonialism, Pacific Northwest, tanat-Cease Wyss, Downtown Eastside  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My own 12 year old daughter is making pumpkin muffins in the kitchen. It's retching to read this guy's vile asshattery in the morning. I like the idea of putting up a statue to his wife Quahail-ya. Anyone who was forced to put up with his pedophilia and his intestines at the same time deserves a fracking medal.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Taking down that statue in Vancouver seems prudent
- but correcting another "oversight" in Ontario will require renaming many schools, buildings, roads, towns, etc.:
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2009​/​02/02/exhibit_tells_story_of_mohawk_ch​iefs_slave.html

Our shared history is somewhat "uncomfortable" on these matters.
Revising or ignoring it might not be the answer.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the Squamish First Nation... more like squeamish, amirite?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was he a...
spikeybits.comView Full Size


/who run gastown?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If we have to get rid of all our racist statues, building names, pedophile memorials, and honorary plaques for genocidal rulers, we'll have no history left at all!
We'd have to tear down everything! Might as well just do nothing instead.

/s
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read the whole article saying 'Gassy.'  More enjoyable.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

RENAME ALL THE THINGS!!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just put up some statues of people from the past (Nero, Hitler, Attila) and let people vandalize them and blow off steam. Or designate certain monuments to be vandalized with no fear of legal retribution.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: I read the whole article saying 'Gassy.'  More enjoyable.


Well shiat.  Maybe I should learn to read more gooder.  I thought his nickname was 'Grassy.'

/punches babby
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

manhole: the Squamish First Nation... more like squeamish, amirite?


They certainly feel that just looking at this guy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or even...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

REMOVE ALL THE THINGS!!!

/fark has no edit function
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the Ralph Kramden (notorious wife beater) statue to get hit outside nyc port authority 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gassy Jack had a younger brother.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, Stinky Pete.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those who cannot smell the past are condemned to resmell it.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'm waiting for the Ralph Kramden (notorious wife beater) statue to get hit outside nyc port authority [Fark user image image 425x637]


One of the days, Post. One of these days.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somacandra: My own 12 year old daughter is making pumpkin muffins in the kitchen. It's retching to read this guy's vile asshattery in the morning. I like the idea of putting up a statue to his wife Quahail-ya. Anyone who was forced to put up with his pedophilia and his intestines at the same time deserves a fracking medal.


Especially since fracking was involved in his outbursts of natural gas.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'm waiting for the Ralph Kramden (notorious wife beater) statue to get hit outside nyc port authority


he wasn't a wife beater, he was very supportive of Alice's dreams to be come an astronaut!
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He should probably be removed... but whoever did this should be ordered by the judge to clean off all the paint with a toothbrush.. no matter how long it takes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Deighton was known as Gassy Jack because of his talkative nature and his penchant for storytelling."

His most famous story was about the time he made 13 alarm chili. Cleared out the whole town!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will it be as entertaining as the removal of the Vancouver Satan statue?

NSFW gif
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wasn't "Gassy Jack" a song by Spinal Tap?  You know, from their earlier years.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gassy Jack wasn't old, but he was a man.
The kids would all sing, he would take the wrong key
So they rode on his head on their furry donkey
The kids couldn't hurt Jack
They tried and tried and tried
They dropped things on his back
And lied and lied and lied and lied and lied
But they couldn't stop Jack, or the buttocks slapping
And they couldn't prevent Jack from feeling happy
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps we should remove the shrines to a pedophile who married a 9 year old, enslaved his enemies, and made women 4th class citizens?

/Hey, if we are removing stuff for what people did in the past...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

serfdood: Wasn't "Gassy Jack" a song by Spinal Tap?  You know, from their earlier years.


He was a drummer, died of methane inhalation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Will it be as entertaining as the removal of the Vancouver Satan statue?

NSFW gif


Hearty chuckle there.  Yoinked.

I would have totally grabbed it by the jibblies and slung it over my shoulder.

How many people can say they got Satan by the balls?

/Charlie Daniels for one
//Stormy Daniels, too??
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: My own 12 year old daughter is making pumpkin muffins in the kitchen. It's retching to read this guy's vile asshattery in the morning. I like the idea of putting up a statue to his wife Quahail-ya. Anyone who was forced to put up with his pedophilia and his intestines at the same time deserves a fracking medal.

Canadian History has different rules for First Nations. You're daughters the same age as Sacagawea & Otter Woman when know rapist Toussaint Charbonnet bought them
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the process for being appointed as a "cultural leader"?
 
