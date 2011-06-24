 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Quaker Oats, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pepsi Corporation, has decided that now would probably be a good time to retire plantation mammy Aunt Jemima   (nbcnews.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they fired a black woman.   Typical.

/j/k
//seriously, that logo should have been scrapped a long time ago
///I guess slashies are supposed to come in threes
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this is a good decision that should have been made a long time ago. But the "syrup" is itself an atrocity and this cosmetic change does absolutely nothing to prevent its ongoing use.

And after spending a couple of weeks in Vermont earlier this year, pre-shutdown, and discovering the magic of bourbon-flavored maple syrups that are produced at some of the local distilleries, I may never go back to regular maple syrup again.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect a furious boycott by conservatives who apparently choose their syrup and butter brands based on racism.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?


This dude looks politely concerned, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Expect a furious boycott by conservatives who apparently choose their syrup and butter brands based on racism.


Them stupid farkers want to eat that crap? They can go right ahead.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, this is a good decision that should have been made a long time ago. But the "syrup" is itself an atrocity and this cosmetic change does absolutely nothing to prevent its ongoing use.

And after spending a couple of weeks in Vermont earlier this year, pre-shutdown, and discovering the magic of bourbon-flavored maple syrups that are produced at some of the local distilleries, I may never go back to regular maple syrup again.


"there's 4 kinds of syrup in the fridge but they all have bourbon in them. normal world"

"those are my small-batch artisanal local distillery syrups but ok go off"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean Fireman Bill?

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH YEAH??
What about taking that smug looking Quaker off the front of his oats bucket for looking all smug and WHITE POWER??

/ yes I know quakers are kind
// yes I know they are non confrontational
/// yes of course I'm kidding
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.


I can't stand maple syrup.
The fake stuff actually tastes better to me.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They updated the picture a few times over the years..  Current Aunt Jemima looks nothing like the original.

Anyway, good, but long overdue.  As I heard Bakari Sellers say this morning; "Uncle Ben, here's looking at you".
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.


Actual maple syrup needs to be kept in the fridge or it grows mold.
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Expect a furious boycott by conservatives who apparently choose their syrup and butter brands based on racism.


They're already up in arms. Between this and land o lakes removing their native mascot they think waffles are now doomed.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Expect a furious boycott by conservatives who apparently choose their syrup and butter brands based on racism.


They can buy Log Cabin. Party of Lincoln, right?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Twitter was trying to turn this into a positive last night, by pointing out black-owned pancake products.

bbnomics.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could swear I saw this just the other day

https://www.theonion.com/quaker-oats-​r​eplaces-historically-racist-aunt-jemim​a-ma-1844015205
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we can still get Uncle Jemima's pure mash liquor.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.   The Onion called it last week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Expect a furious boycott by conservatives who apparently choose their syrup and butter brands based on racism.


Have you met conservatives?  This will be cited for generations by Preachers Cleeti of the Debil Lieberal attack on True Christians.  They still stroke themselves to those lawn jockey things and bemoan the scurrilous and vile end to lynching.  Those farkers snowflake in an entirely different weight class than everyone else.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm old enough to remember seeing this on the shelf in Thailand. Has since been changed to "Darlies"
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conversely, Cream of Wheat decides to make their packaging even more racist hoping that someone will finally notice them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: So, they fired a black woman.   Typical.


There's a lot of Karens that need jobs these days.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LOVE Aunt Jemima syrup - on pancakes or waffles with PEANUT BUTTER


/will still buy under whatever name they come up with
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, this is a good decision that should have been made a long time ago. But the "syrup" is itself an atrocity and this cosmetic change does absolutely nothing to prevent its ongoing use.

And after spending a couple of weeks in Vermont earlier this year, pre-shutdown, and discovering the magic of bourbon-flavored maple syrups that are produced at some of the local distilleries, I may never go back to regular maple syrup again.


I'm not a big fan of spending 15 dollars for tiny bottle of pancake topping, Mr. Moneybags.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to your local market: Diane Beetus brand concentrated corn syrup.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GentDirkly: NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.

I can't stand maple syrup.
The fake stuff actually tastes better to me.


What next? You or someone else going to pop into this thread and say Miracle Whip > Mayonnaise?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Marcus Aurelius: Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?

This dude looks politely concerned, too.

[Fark user image 427x285]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?


She's probably the one who called the cops.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GentDirkly: NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.

I can't stand maple syrup.
The fake stuff actually tastes better to me.


I got some maple syrup aged in bourbon barrels.  That stuff is good.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Marcus Aurelius: Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?

This dude looks politely concerned, too.

[Fark user image image 427x285]


Both Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were very clever titles at the time.
People who grew up around fewer racist attitudes would figure, "oh, a black family and the uncle is named Ben and the aunt is named Jemima." It would mean nothing positive or negative to them.
But white folks who grew up in the Jim Crow south might have memories of black servants that they were supposed to call "uncle" or "aunt" but never "miss" or "mister."
These brands come on the scene at a moment when more people are middle-class and still need to make breakfast at home, but without the help of servants. Cheap pancake mix and imitation maple syrup are helping them make ends meet, but also giving them nostalgia for a time when life was easier for people who looked like them.

In the case of Uncle Ben, it would be poetic justice for them to keep the face but change the name to "Mister Ben".
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved:

Aunt Foxy Brown

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got rid of her plantation looks some time ago and made her look like a typical office woman.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Jemima ain't too happy either. (The Tracey Morgan sketch)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GentDirkly: NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.

I can't stand maple syrup.
The fake stuff actually tastes better to me.


I really hate to admit it but I prefer the fake stuff as well.  As long as it's one of the name brands, and I prefer Aunt Je...uh.  Aunt...uh..Caitlyn's?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: Coming soon to your local market: Diane Beetus brand concentrated corn syrup.


*bouncing* As someone who tasted High Fructose Corn Syrup as a kid, not even kids who love sweets can drink that stuff directly.  What do you mean I wasn't supposed to drink it? It's a liquid.  You drink liquids.  *still bouncing 30 years later*
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mmmm. Artificial maple flavour.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm surprised it took this long.

Not because of the name, but because it's so terrible when there's actual maple syrup right there next to it on the same shelf.


Some people prefer fake stuff.

I know it seems odd, but it's true.

As for me, I would have been a willing stunt double for the syrup chugging scene in Super Troopers.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The "racial stereotype" arises from the idea that black people are better cooks and make better food than white people. Uncle Ben's rice is another example. We can't perpetuate such ideas, even though they may be true...
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mad Scientist:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your days are numbered.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is long overdue. My plantation mammy hasn't made me pancakes for about 20 years
 
doomjesse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Soccerhead: What about this guy?[Fark user image image 425x425]


He and 4 of his friends are standing over a white girl on a couch now.
 
geggy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Does Mrs. Buttersworth look nervous to you?


yeah I heard her panties were in quite a twist!
 
