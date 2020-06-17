 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you cut off a memorial sign honoring a black man who was lynched by racists in 1882 from a pole in a Kansas City park and threw said sign off a cliff, lots of folks would like a word with you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the racist that did this wanted to....erase history.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's kids, beat them senseless. It's how i learned some lessons as a kid...

If it's an adult? Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The economic anxiety of Real Merika strikes again.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need breeding laws outlawing the production of whites.  Have the white males castrated.  All of them.  Then the problem is solved in one generation.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: If it's kids, beat them senseless. It's how i learned some lessons as a kid...

If it's an adult? Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?


Will they sleep with me?

/s
//I have no idea what you are thinking.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy: Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?

Arby's?  You're thinking Arby's, aren't you?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people upset?  This was a memorial to a lynching.  If we put up plaques describing how a lynch mob attacked and viciously killed a previously respected, apparently innocent man, and noting that no one was punished for the lynching, how are we ever going to move on past our sad legacy of such evil acts?
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's one of those avenging Gargoyle type statues and he didn't make it back before sunrise.  You ever think of that?  I always think of that.  My car is an avenging Gargoyle type car and it often doesn't make it home. I find it in the ditch or on the neighbor's lawn with beer cans strewed about.  So it's avenging and rampant alcoholic.  Can be two things.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real news here is that there are cliffs in Kansas City.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: [Fark user image 300x381]


Yes... and this time, have no mercy.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: If it's kids, beat them senseless. It's how i learned some lessons as a kid...

If it's an adult? Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?


That the irony of your post in so clearly illustrating how the spoiled children who weren't SMACKED in the supermarket for throwing a tantrum in the 90s are now leading the march in Seattle and so many other places actually stopped you in your tracks ?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stlbluez: NewportBarGuy: If it's kids, beat them senseless. It's how i learned some lessons as a kid...

If it's an adult? Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?

That the irony of your post in so clearly illustrating how the spoiled children who weren't SMACKED in the supermarket for throwing a tantrum in the 90s are now leading the march in Seattle and so many other places actually stopped you in your tracks ?


Has anyone ever wanted you to talk? Or wanted you at all?
 
purpurosea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Why are people upset?  This was a memorial to a lynching.  If we put up plaques describing how a lynch mob attacked and viciously killed a previously respected, apparently innocent man, and noting that no one was punished for the lynching, how are we ever going to move on past our sad legacy of such evil acts?


What the fark? Am I experiencing Poe's Law or are you arguing we need to forget about lynchings to "move past" them?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The real news here is that there are cliffs in Kansas City.


Looks like an ivy-overgrown park bench, which would be in keeping with the description of a "cliff" in Kansas.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.


#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're wanted for littering, and creating a nuisance.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Related

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hugram: Rucker10: [Fark user image 300x381]

Yes... and this time, have no mercy.


And nothing of value was lost.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

purpurosea: Dork Gently: Why are people upset?  This was a memorial to a lynching.  If we put up plaques describing how a lynch mob attacked and viciously killed a previously respected, apparently innocent man, and noting that no one was punished for the lynching, how are we ever going to move on past our sad legacy of such evil acts?

What the fark? Am I experiencing Poe's Law or are you arguing we need to forget about lynchings to "move past" them?


Just like we need to tear down statues of the dude who opened trade between Europe and the Americas, we need to tear down plaques that that celebrate lynchings.

Otherwise people might learn the wrong lesson, that crazed mobs can get away with vigilante justice and acts of insurrection against the civil authorities, and can get off scot-free if local authorities decline to prosecute them for their crimes.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.

#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.


There is plenty of documentation that Lincoln was a racist asshole. His purpose was to preserve the Union, not eliminate slavery.

The reason the Union was threatened, however, was slavery. No two ways about it. I can amend #1 to say that the confederacy existed solely to preserve slavery and cement the status of black people as inferior.

"African slavery as it exists amongst us the proper status of the negro in our form of civilization. This was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution." - Arthur Stephens, Confederacy Vice President, 21 February 1861.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.

#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.


This shiat again? It's impossible you've been here before and not had it explained to you.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: purpurosea: Dork Gently: Why are people upset?  This was a memorial to a lynching.  If we put up plaques describing how a lynch mob attacked and viciously killed a previously respected, apparently innocent man, and noting that no one was punished for the lynching, how are we ever going to move on past our sad legacy of such evil acts?

What the fark? Am I experiencing Poe's Law or are you arguing we need to forget about lynchings to "move past" them?

Just like we need to tear down statues of the dude who opened trade between Europe and the Americas, we need to tear down plaques that that celebrate lynchings.

Otherwise people might learn the wrong lesson, that crazed mobs can get away with vigilante justice and acts of insurrection against the civil authorities, and can get off scot-free if local authorities decline to prosecute them for their crimes.


Do you think that statues of Confederate soldiers typically condemn their actions or the south's position in the war or slavery?

Do you think a memorial plaque describing a man's death is a celebration of it that death?

No really, what the fark are you doing if not baldly trying to cultivate some kind of false equivalency here? This is transparent and gross, dude.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.

#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.


This what you lost cause folks don't understand. Read the secession documents. They spend a lot of ink talking about how superior whites are to "Negroes" and how much they love having slaves.

From Texas' Articles of Seccession:

"She was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery-- the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits-- a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time. Her institutions and geographical position established the strongest ties between her and other slave-holding States of the confederacy. Those ties have been strengthened by association. But what has been the course of the government of the United States, and of the people and authorities of the non-slave-holding States, since our connection with them?"

Notice that Texas literally defines the entire South by its love of slavery.

Texas continued on:

"In all the non-slave-holding States, in violation of that good faith and comity which should exist between entirely distinct nations, the people have formed themselves into a great sectional party, now strong enough in numbers to control the affairs of each of those States, based upon an unnatural feeling of hostility to these Southern States and their beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery, proclaiming the debasing doctrine of equality of all men, irrespective of race or color-- a doctrine at war with nature, in opposition to the experience of mankind, and in violation of the plainest revelations of Divine Law. They demand the abolition of negro slavery throughout the confederacy, the recognition of political equality between the white and negro races, and avow their determination to press on their crusade against us, so long as a negro slave remains in these States. "

Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation immediately after that letter you are quoting by the way.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Related

[Fark user image 780x438]


If they were proud of the pic there's no need to hide their faces......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That poor sign. Cut down in the prime of it's life.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Fark_Guy_Rob: Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.

#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.

This shiat again? It's impossible you've been here before and not had it explained to you.


People spent a lot of time explaining how the Earth was the center of the universe. Doesn't make them any less wrong.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The real news here is that there are cliffs in Kansas City.


I knew a Cliff in KC.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Fark_Guy_Rob: Boondock3806: 1) Pass a Congressional Resolution acknowledging the Civil War was fought over slavery and that racial equality is a priority. Tolerate nothing less than 100% support from Congresscritters. Launch those opposed into the sun.

2) Treat the confederate flag the same way Germany treats the swastika. Its display is no longer tolerated as free speech, but a symbol that you're dangerous to society and that you're trying to start a race war.

3) Take the guns of those who don't give up their confederate flags. Give them the Philly firebomb treatment if they don't acquiesce peacefully.

This shiat is disgusting. The full force of society needs to be put into squashing it out. fark the feelings of the snowflakes who think it's government overreach. These measures are a lesser evil to society than continuing to treat black people the way they've been treated for 400 years, and failing to aggressively stomp out this scourge clearly amounts to being complicit of the continue of the subjugation and murder of black people.

#1 makes no sense.

Lincoln literally said he would allow slavery and end the war, if he could. He wrote it down. There is nobody who can claim otherwise in good faith.

Beyond that, the emancipation proclamation didn't free the slaves, like we were taught in school. It only freed slaves in the states that were in rebellion. Lincoln and the rest is the US government was perfectly happy with slaves, so long as they belonged to Peele loyal to the Union.

I don't really disagree with anything else you've said, but it seems awfully wrong to rewrite history to make a point.

This what you lost cause folks don't understand. Read the secession documents. They spend a lot of ink talking about how superior whites are to "Negroes" and how much they love having slaves.

From Texas' Articles of Seccession:

"She was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery-- the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits-- a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time. Her institutions and geographical position established the strongest ties between her and other slave-holding States of the confederacy. Those ties have been strengthened by association. But what has been the course of the government of the United States, and of the people and authorities of the non-slave-holding States, since our connection with them?"

Notice that Texas literally defines the entire South by its love of slavery.

Texas continued on:

"In all the non-slave-holding States, in violation of that good faith and comity which should exist between entirely distinct nations, the people have formed themselves into a great sectional party, now strong enough in numbers to control the affairs of each of those States, based upon an unnatural feeling of hostility to these Southern States and their beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery, proclaiming the debasing doctrine of equality of all men, irrespective of race or color-- a doctrine at war with nature, in opposition to the experience of mankind, and in violation of the plainest revelations of Divine Law. They demand the abolition of negro slavery throughout the confederacy, the recognition of political equality between the white and negro races, and avow their determination to press on their crusade against us, so long as a negro slave remains in these States. "

Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation immediately after that letter you are quoting by the way.


All of which has nothing to do with why the civil was was fought.

The South was a bunch of racist a-holes who needed slavery to support their economy. Slavery is why the South declared their independence. The South didn't want to invade the North or force the North to own slaves.

Slavery is why the South left the Union.

The North said, 'No, you can leave'

The civil war was fought entirely because the North wanted to preserve the Union. They didn't outlaw slavery in the entire country and Lincoln openly admitted he would allow slavery if it would end the war.

Slavery was allowed in lots of other countries that the Union army didn't invade. Heck, we didn't then, and still don't now, forbid trade with countries using slave or child labor.... Not in any real sense anyway.

The civil war, like all wars, was about power and wealth. The Union could have done nothing and there would have been no war. The South would have had slavery for much longer, yes, but the war was about preventing the South from leaving. As evidenced by the literal words of the President Abraham Lincoln. He wanted to preserve the Union. Not end slavery.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: It's almost like the racist that did this wanted to....erase history.


We do not know if the person who did this is racist, they might be signophobe instead.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a Heritage OF Hate.
 
theFword
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: If it's kids, beat them senseless. It's how i learned some lessons as a kid...

If it's an adult? Well... do i really need to say what I'm thinking?



Objects can be replaced. Lives cannot.
 
