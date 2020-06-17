 Skip to content
(Politico)   California capitol will have its Christopher Columbus statue discover the trash heap after 137 years   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Christopher Columbus, United States, Sacramento, California, statue of Christopher Columbus, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Native Americans in the United States, Capitol rotunda, historical figures  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I actually see Christopher Columbus signs as being quite as offensive and inappropriate as signs celebrating Confederate traitors, but if they're going to come down as a result of this movement, then so be it. My only request is that their eradication also involves forever deleting from history the Sopranos episode that was also centered around Christopher Columbus, which was by far the foulest stain on an otherwise exceptional series. Jesus Christ, it was awful.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm not sure I actually see Christopher Columbus signs as being quite as offensive and inappropriate as signs celebrating Confederate traitors, but if they're going to come down as a result of this movement, then so be it. My only request is that their eradication also involves forever deleting from history the Sopranos episode that was also centered around Christopher Columbus, which was by far the foulest stain on an otherwise exceptional series. Jesus Christ, it was awful.


Some of the Johnny Cakes episodes were terrible as well.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.


What about the half a billion things named Columbus in the United States?  Although he was horrible, let's not get sidetracked here.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.


And considering how many people are surprised to hear that about Columbus, it shoots a pretty big hole in the 'statues teach history!' line of bullshiat.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't it be replaced by a statue of Leif Erikson?
 
mojodragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.

What about the half a billion things named Columbus in the United States?  Although he was horrible, let's not get sidetracked here.


Those things aren't named after Christopher Columbus, but I can see where your confusion comes from. They were named after my great-great- great- great-grandfather, Jeoffrey Columbus, who invented the left-handed sewing needle.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.

What about the half a billion things named Columbus in the United States?  Although he was horrible, let's not get sidetracked here.


Columbus, Ohio will hereafter be known as Vespuccitown.

/Comma Ohio
//Space 43215
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.


Andrew Cuomo sees your post and chuckles.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THE GREAT TRASH HEAP HAS SPOKEN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tfresh: oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?


Have you ever read A People's History of the United States? There is evidence that Christopher Columbus forced the indigenous people of Hispaniola to mine gold for him, and if they did not meet his quota, he would cut off one of their hands.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tfresh: oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?


Nah. Harriet Tubman would work just fine. Or Sojourner Truth. Also, Bartolome de las Casas (a suggestion The Oatmeal came up with a few years ago) if you want to stick to a Catholic icon.

No need to get rid of the past. Let's just celebrate better parts of it.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i can see the protesters point. but yeah, he may have been a bit stodgy, but i always thought he was great

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.

What about the half a billion things named Columbus in the United States?  Although he was horrible, let's not get sidetracked here.


I wouldn't mind visiting George Floyd, Ohio.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA:

But Roger Niello, a former Republican assembly member from the Sacramento area, said on Twitter, "I guess now if we don't like part of our history we just erase it."

I guess I missed that day in history class when we learned about Columbus discovering California.

I was in lower school in 1992 during the 500th anniversary celebrations; even back then I didn't understand what the big deal was because he never set foot in North America
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All public spaces must be purified.

Nothing of any perceived offense can remain.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm not sure I actually see Christopher Columbus signs as being quite as offensive and inappropriate as signs celebrating Confederate traitors, but if they're going to come down as a result of this movement, then so be it. My only request is that their eradication also involves forever deleting from history the Sopranos episode that was also centered around Christopher Columbus, which was by far the foulest stain on an otherwise exceptional series. Jesus Christ, it was awful.


The thing is most of those statues weren't put up with the intent to offend people. Most people were pretty ignorant of what Columbus did and really only knew the story told in grade school. Those Confederate statues were put up by people that knew damn well what they represented and placed them there as a big fark you to black people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Shouldn't it be replaced by a statue of Leif Erikson?


We had one, but an unruly mob knocked it over. Town replaced it, and it fell down too. There was no street viola that time, though...we turned over a new Leif.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

1funguy: EvilEgg: pkjun: If you were judged to be too brutal and tyrannical to be a royal governor during the Spanish Inquisition, you're probably not worth honouring by our own government.

What about the half a billion things named Columbus in the United States?  Although he was horrible, let's not get sidetracked here.

I wouldn't mind visiting George Floyd, Ohio.


I can't even imagine the hissy fits.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: phrawgh: Shouldn't it be replaced by a statue of Leif Erikson?

We had one, but an unruly mob knocked it over. Town replaced it, and it fell down too. There was no street viola that time, though...we turned over a new Leif.


No, that was Leif Garrett.

/an honest mistake
 
rcain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. Do we really need to be celebrating a navigationally challenged, genocidal asshole that absolutely no one who personally knew him could stand?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rcain: Good. Do we really need to be celebrating a navigationally challenged, genocidal asshole that absolutely no one who personally knew him could stand?


See, that's the problem with Columbus - not that he was the harbinger of the coming of the White Man - that would have happened with or without him, anyway.
The problem is that he was really a rotten son-of-a-biatch, and didn't really personally accomplish a lot of what he's credited with.
He's just a crappy hero, even if you are a manifest destiny fan.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Columbus, Ohio will hereafter be known as Vespuccitown.


Finally, someone who knows of Amerigo Vespucci
Next thing you know George Washington didn't have wooden teeth.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tfresh: oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?


Every time one of you dumb dumbs says woke I'm reminded that free will really isn't.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can we replace him with Eric the Red, since he got here a couple hundred years before Columbus anyway?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aetre: tfresh: oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?

Nah. Harriet Tubman would work just fine. Or Sojourner Truth. Also, Bartolome de las Casas (a suggestion The Oatmeal came up with a few years ago) if you want to stick to a Catholic icon.

No need to get rid of the past. Let's just celebrate better parts of it.


how about Lewis and Clark? Or the native guides that helped them out?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a little weird American school children sing songs about him considering he didn't actually step foot in America (unless you count spending a day or two in Puerto Rico).
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cythraul: tfresh: oh ffs. Tell you what... can we just skip to the end of the condemnation of all human behavior in the past and replace the statues with the only ones with whom the young, woke people will approve.... themselves?

Have you ever read A People's History of the United States? There is evidence that Christopher Columbus forced the indigenous people of Hispaniola to mine gold for him, and if they did not meet his quota, he would cut off one of their hands.


I saw that piece about him using an eclipse to get food from native tribes so that he and his crew could make it back home... and if I were trapped on the other side of an unknown ocean on unknown land on a wooden boat filled with disease, rats etc and needed to get home I'd do the same thing.. as would about 100% of anyone in that situation.

'Hey crew... listen up. We don't have enough food to make it home... SO... its either dupe these people into giving us food and go home OR take our chances finding food in this unknown part of the world.'

Statues of long dead people are the low hanging fruit for the morally righteous who have ZERO historical perspective or ability to try to empathize with living in a time before the internet. They don't want to believe that they could be like that themselves and are doing nothing more than covering up the reflections of themselves in the mirrors of the past. They're supposed to serve as reminders of both good and bad. Take pride in the ones of the good and egg the ones of the bad but don't remove them. Turning your back on history means you're destined to repeat it in the future.
 
