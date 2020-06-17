 Skip to content
 
(Globe and Mail)   Not content with banging bears, Vancouverite attempts to bang the whole city   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
    Improvised explosive device, Vancouver police, Vancouver, Police, Bomb disposal, 39-year-old man, attempted break  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/got nothin
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you need assistance?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tony Montana
Youtube ZFvdpE3YUfM
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen some of the bears of Vancouver. Oh my!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to make us look like the sane ones, Vancouver.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obligatory

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably some idiot out for revenge.  Breaking into a car then tossing in a small explosive is personal.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well headlined, subby...well headlined.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Probably some idiot out for revenge.  Breaking into a car then tossing in a small explosive is personal.


I'd like to see some details about the device before drawing any conclusions. Cops can 'detonate' anything (inert grenade, M-80, teddy bear, sprinkler parts, etc) because their disposal procedure is to surround the item with their own explosives first.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The greatest Vancouver bang of all time:
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anybody here seen Super Troopers?
 
