(WGNTV Chicago)   Indiana woman charged after attempting to neuter her dog by herself. Husband unavailable for comment   (wgntv.com) divider line
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What? It's just like carving a turkey.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was she practicing some something... bigger?
Also, aren't there places that will do this for free?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh, I didn't realize farm animals and pets had such different laws when it came to neutering. I always figured it was because we had more empathy for our pets that stay indoors.

TIL
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's what you do to bulls. (Scotty Pippen seen wincing in the corner)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
wrapping a band around the animal's testicles.

So the dog has a fetish, don't judge it was consensual.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would have tried a GoFundMe campaign before a DIY neutering.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  Banding animals is exactly how you're supposed to do it if you're not taking them in for the surgery.  You can find the tools and rubber bands to do it at almost any farm supply store.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: That's what you do to bulls. (Scotty Pippen seen wincing in the corner)


Maybe every cattle rancher should be in jail also.

/s
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: wrapping a band around the animal's testicles.

So the dog has a fetish, don't judge it was consensual.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also when I read the headline I thought she tried it with a knife or scissors.
 
vdrog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Done this way (sort of) on every ranch I have been on.  Little tiny elastic bands.  Balls turn black and drop off.  Perfectly legal.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Murkanen: I don't get it.  Banding animals is exactly how you're supposed to do it if you're not taking them in for the surgery.  You can find the tools and rubber bands to do it at almost any farm supply store.


It's a bit different if you get your rubber bands from Staples. Probably not crazy tight, letting a teeny bit of bloodflow leading to gangrene rather than shriveling and drying. It might in theory be the same procedure but in practice worthy of criminal charges.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I watched a couple of cowboys neuter a young bull once.    Bull didn't seem to mind once they got off of him.   Like it didn't hurt that they cut open your ballsack and de-nutted you?


ouch

/don't do that stuff at home kids.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cagey B: What? It's just like carving a turkey.


You don't use a knife.  You use this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


to put one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

around the scrotum.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There should be a YouTube video that shows how to do it, like changing the transmission in your car.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh.  SOP for farm animals.

My beef is with people who don't spay or neuter their pets, leading to unwanted animals that must be killed.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the animated graphics interchange formats.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Murkanen: I don't get it.  Banding animals is exactly how you're supposed to do it if you're not taking them in for the surgery.  You can find the tools and rubber bands to do it at almost any farm supply store.

It's a bit different if you get your rubber bands from Staples. Probably not crazy tight, letting a teeny bit of bloodflow leading to gangrene rather than shriveling and drying. It might in theory be the same procedure but in practice worthy of criminal charges.


That's a fair point.  I assumed they were doing it correctly instead of rednecking it with a box of office supplies.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is not what Bob Barker had in mind.
 
warpony
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: There should be a YouTube video that shows how to do it, like changing the transmission in your car.


Youtube DIY videos have saved me a lot of money throughout the years.  I had the humane society fix my cat though.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Grandfather used to shove the cats headfirst into a rubber boot, and use a knife.

My uncles use a set of clamps on the cattle.

Same shiat, different pile.
 
caljar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She probably didn't have the cone of shame to put on the dog, so he chewed on himself.
 
