'However, Lesh doesn't seem phased. After receiving numerous comments questioning his behavior, he challenged others on social media to follow his lead at Hanging Lake and even defecate in its waters.'
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2014, David Lesh was cited for harassing a moose with his car. He was also arrested that year for setting 25 grocery carts on fire in Boulder.

Earlier this year, he got caught snowmobiling on the slopes at Keystone's terrain park, a year after he was caught snowmobiling near Independence Pass in a wilderness area off-limits to motorized vehicles.

After receiving numerous comments questioning his behavior, he challenged others on social media to follow his lead at Hanging Lake and even defecate in its waters.

Some people should just be evicted form the Earth.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken people are broken.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giving mr any-attention-is-good-attention more attention


In 2014, David Lesh was cited for harassing a moose with his car. He was also arrested that year for setting 25 grocery carts on fire in Boulder.


i would never suggest that someone set his car and snowmobile on fire, but it might bring satisfaction to some
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further:  Watch: Man Films His Own Plane Crash and Coast Guard Rescue

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"phased"

*twitch* *twitch*
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Honestly not the controversial behaviour at Hanging Lake I was expecting.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Colorado, do not feed the trolls.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he'd make a decent Oregon rancher.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That careless jackass ought to be grateful that's he's not dead.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"In 2014, David Lesh was cited for harassing a moose with his car. He was also arrested that year for setting 25 grocery carts on fire in Boulder. "


Aren't all grocery carts made of metal or plastic?

/I guess the right (wrong) kind of plastic might be flamible
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobody would bat an eye if some unfortunate accident would befall this guy.
 
Millennium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Greek-style ostracism holds considerable appeal in this day and age, but where do you put the exiles?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Even though it's bad publicity, he likes the publicity. He thinks it's funny," added a man named Chris, who asked that we not use his last name because he claims Lesh targeted him for comments on social media.

If you repel 80% of the population and attract the other 20%, you've got yourself a pretty good customer base. It's the reason for the adage "there's no such thing as bad publicity."
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

On an ice float off the coast of Alaska?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Last time it was a $500 fine and 50 hours of community service. For someone like this, a $50 fine and 500 hours of community service work seems like a more appropriate sentence. Keep this farker too busy cleaning up after other people to make a mess himself.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "phased"

*twitch* *twitch*


I, too, have the *twitch*.  One could even say I was fazed.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

You mean on an ice flow.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Floe
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Last time it was a $500 fine and 50 hours of community service. For someone like this, a $50 fine and 500 hours of community service work seems like a more appropriate sentence. Keep this farker too busy cleaning up after other people to make a mess himself.


it sounds like he doesn't think of it a s a fine, so much the cost of his hobby. When a person makes it clear that the deterrent does not work, maybe they need to be deterred with a different punishment.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Coventry, duh.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

No, ice floe. This guy belongs on an abandoned "ice floe".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah, that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Show me the famous log!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

you mean aunt flo?
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Phish.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love Hanging Lake, so beautiful. Fark this guy!!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Even though it's bad publicity, he likes the publicity. He thinks it's funny," added a man named Chris, who asked that we not use his last name because he claims Lesh targeted him for comments on social media.

In short I can sh*t post about him but can't take it when people sh*t post about me.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ever noticed how assholes can't help sympathizing with other assholes?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fazed

(sigh)
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the new normal: people who take delight in deliberately breaking social conventions, and then bask in the negative attention.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Last time it was a $500 fine and 50 hours of community service. For someone like this, a $50 fine and 500 hours of community service work seems like a more appropriate sentence. Keep this farker too busy cleaning up after other people to make a mess himself.



$20,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "phased"

*twitch* *twitch*


Yeah, I know.   FAZED, you idiots
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Phloe.
/sorry, pet peave
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "phased"

*twitch* *twitch*


"phrased"
Better?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We have an entire section of the country called the deep south that we should just turn into a penal colony since it's such a shiathole already.

"I sentence you to a life imprisonment in the state of Mississippi"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skyotter: This is the new normal: people who take delight in deliberately breaking social conventions, and then bask in the negative attention.


Cultural norms are meaningless when all cultures have equal value and no negative attributes.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I don't think you think of yourself as a racist, but when you compare the blackest state in the country to a penal colony, you're being a racist.
 
