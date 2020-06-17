 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   One of the first major televised post-Covid competitive events to be held in the US? Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cornhole is major...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shortly afterwards: "Major outbreak of Salmonella-19 linked to public eating contest..."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NASCAR will have run 11 cup races by then.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a thinly veiled fetish for both the competitors and everyone else. I heard an interview with one high level competitive eater and his description of how it felt to be full and his need to experience that all the time and the entire experience sounded like the best sex anyone had ever had.

While I encourage everyone to get off on whatever dark water float their boats, I'd rather not watch these folks do so..
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)


I was told I need to eat my dinner because of the starving kids in China. Which is it, do I need to eat more or less to help them?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How are we post-Covid?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weeners tag is disappoint as this story is weeners.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: brainlordmesomorph: You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)

I was told I need to eat my dinner because of the starving kids in China. Which is it, do I need to eat more or less to help them?


Not wasting food is good.

Celebrating gluttony is not.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)


Yeah. Events like this disgust me, a couple of ways.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to say that eating competitions were an example of "what's wrong with America today."

But in 2020, there are so many more things that are so much more wrong...  Sure, waste a bunch of food and make yourselves sick, what the hell do I care?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This event probably needs to go back to the county fairs
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)


Came to say this. Why people celebrate abject gluttony is beyond me. And who the hell considers this a 'talent'?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: You know, there are people in the world, even the US, who don't have food, and we're still televising eating competitions.

USA! USA! (sigh)


You know there are people, even in the US, who can't read, yet you continue to try and make everyone miserable with your posts.  Just.  Stop.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last year, Joey Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs on the men's side, while Miki Sudo on the women's side put down 31.

That's a lot of lips and assholes
 
