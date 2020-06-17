 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Strippers in Rhode Island don't want to work on outdoor stages. Probably so they don't end up in a 'Horrible TiKi torch accident' headline   (wpri.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Dance, Proposal, Club Fantasies, Sims Avenue gentlemen's club, adult entertainment, Providence Board of Licenses, owner Frank DeLuca, Cadillac Lounge  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rhode Island strippers?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rhode Island strippers?

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 200x190]


Hit the lights.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
if theres no rooms theres no champagne room.

/not all strippers are whores
//just the successful ones
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have you SEEN what we look like in natural lighting!? NOT COOL!
 
buntz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The strip club's manager is named Dick Shappy
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Horrible Tiki Torch sounds like an awesome band name
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skeeter bites would be enhancements for at least a few of the girls...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buntz: The strip club's manager is named Dick Shappy


FTA: "Dick Shappy, the general manager for The Cadillac Lounge, owned by his wife, Nancy, said he's 'bleeding financially,' but it might not make sense to reopen right now."

Hmm.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: buntz: The strip club's manager is named Dick Shappy

FTA: "Dick Shappy, the general manager for The Cadillac Lounge, owned by his wife, Nancy, said he's 'bleeding financially,' but it might not make sense to reopen right now."

Hmm.


Buy it chocolate and wait a week.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
atleast this is an easy conversion to Rhode Islands...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What is that in Danzigs?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just for kicks I really want to do a tour of the strip clubs of Rhode Island and just rate them as a judge, Nothing weird just analytical. There can't be that many are there?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Horrible Tiki Torch sounds like an awesome band name


It's my Great White cover band. We're also unwelcome in Rhode Island.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The funny part of this is, of course, that at least four Providence strip clubs that I can think of op the top of my head (Foxy, Cadillac, Desire and The Club Formerly Known As Cheaters That's Changed Its Name 3 Times Now) are literally right next to the highway, so you would lose business right there by giving it away for free.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I grew up in a redneck town with the presence of a regional biker gang called "The Invaders."  They would always rent space in a shelter behind the Legion for their 4th of July Party which always involved strippers.  Me and the other local ne'er do-wells would ride our bikes down the train tracks so we could watch from behind a fence.

Ah, the values of small-town America.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The lapdance is always better when the stripper is crying.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FriarReb98: The funny part of this is, of course, that at least four Providence strip clubs that I can think of op the top of my head (Foxy, Cadillac, Desire and The Club Formerly Known As Cheaters That's Changed Its Name 3 Times Now) are literally right next to the highway, so you would lose business right there by giving it away for free.


Once the plexi-glass fogs up and collects COVID-19 drool, the strippers will earn their privacy for extras.
 
