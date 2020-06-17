 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Worst Korea Minister of Unicorns resigns after learning the job was a fantasy   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Korean unification minister, South Korea, Korean War, Kim Jong-il, Kim Yeon-chul, symbolic liaison office, sister of Kim Jong-un  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure no one blames this dude for what's going on right now. Un is out of it and Sis is cracking skulls to solidify her power.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
sometimes a fantasy is all you need
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too soon to open your Bubble to the Norks? Consolations, Worst Korea!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fantasy was that there could ever be a state of peace (never mind reunification) Between North and South Korea while the Kim regime exists.

The South Koreans love freedom and modern technology too much. And the Kims love staying alive too much.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Then again poking them by sending useless balloons over the border isn't the best idea.  You think some random citizen in the north is going to do anything about it?  If anything they are probably killed if they find one.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Give the history of NK buildings and structures I would guess it collapsed after a the 5 gallon propane tank used to heat it exploded.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
North Korea's conduct isn't "senseless" - it has a purpose. Kim Jong-un is likely incapacitated, if not dead.

That's why all this is happening. You're seeing the sister assume control, deliberately heightening tensions & creating distractions to ensure folks can't ask, "Um... why are you issuing orders? Where's your brother?"

I could be wrong, but, this seriously looks like someone who picks a fight to gloss over something that they don't want you to notice - manufacture the fight's pretext, take offense, paint you as the problem and themselves as the aggrieved victim, scream bloody murder over their fanned outrage, even as they tuck the vase that they broke under the carpet.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Been awhile since we've listened to this one

Aldo Nova - Fantasy (Official Video)
Youtube vPQgfaB3S1c
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Best Korea, retirement comes at the end of the barrel of an anti-aircraft gun.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Pretty sure no one blames this dude for what's going on right now. Un is out of it and Sis is cracking skulls to solidify her power.


It does kind of look like that...  Fatso hasn't been seen in months, except for a couple of photoshops.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Says he offered his resignation but not that it was accepted.
 
DHT3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does anyone actually think that the DPNK has any real interest in peace and reconciliation with the South?
Kinda like Israel and Palestine.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.