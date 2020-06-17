 Skip to content
(Fark)   Photoshop theme: Create an award for RedZoneTuba's 1000th win   (fark.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Congratulations, RedZoneTuba!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Welcome to Fark.  Here's your trophy.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/you set the bar very high - congrats.
 
Large Marge sent me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Congrats Dude!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/congrats on the major award!
 
asstamassta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
