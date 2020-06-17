 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Put quicksand on the list of reasons never to visit Australia and/or the 1970s   (abc.net.au) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Off the top of my head, the Incredible Hulk, Steve Austin, the Dukes of Hazzard, and Batgirl all had run-ins with quicksand.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


at least it's not lightning sand
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Off the top of my head, the Incredible Hulk, Steve Austin, the Dukes of Hazzard, and Batgirl all had run-ins with quicksand.


You forgot Gilligan's Island.  Like every third episode, I think.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Off the top of my head, the Incredible Hulk, Steve Austin, the Dukes of Hazzard, and Batgirl all had run-ins with quicksand.


Yeah, growing up as a kid in the 70's really made you afraid to go out with all that quicksand that seemed to be around every turn.
 
puffy999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ARTAX NOOOO
 
Elzar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 435x335] [View Full Size image _x_]

at least it's not lightning sand


yeah but it's prime breeding grounds for ROUS
 
TheReject
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Australia so the quicksand is also venomous.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 435x335] [View Full Size image _x_]

at least it's not lightning sand


Came for this, wasn't disappointed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/wait, "quicksand aficionado"???
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheReject: It's Australia so the quicksand is also venomous.


With sharp teeth.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"..in one case trapped an entire convoy of cavalier four-wheel drivers.."

Well, maybe they were more serious about their driving rhat wouldn't have happened.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: "..in one case trapped an entire convoy of cavalier four-wheel drivers.."

Well, maybe they were more serious about their driving rhat wouldn't have happened.


At least they saw the funny side...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An example of Australian Quicksand

Hoodoo Gurus "Quicksand"
Youtube dg5m0H8-raY
 
