 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Man living above apartment with "Trump 2020" flag in its window puts "Venmo me money and I'll tapdance at midnight" sign in his own window--and has raised more than $10,000 so far, all of which goes to the ACLU   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Tap dance, Jett Croisant, Donation, Croisant actual tap shoes, Dance, 45-year-old man, Savion Glover, downstairs neighbor  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jun 2020 at 5:19 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With that kind of money he should stage a performance of "Riverdance".  Or "Stomp".
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's a truly amazing Dance, the kind of Dance which could start a Revolution.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actual liberal plant.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Actual liberal plant.


Na, both apartments are his because the floor collapsed and he's trolling the soy cucks into giving him money which he'll be donating to Trump 2024.
 
groppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he should get a clogging problem
These Renters Have A Clogging Problem - GEICO Insurance
Youtube g2Hi7NzFEOI
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great idea
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: Loucifer: Actual liberal plant.

Na, both apartments are his because the floor collapsed and he's trolling the soy cucks into giving him money which he'll be donating to Trump 2024.


There's some possibility to this theory.  I can't quite tell the scale from the picture, but there doesn't appear to be enough space for a floor/ceiling system between the two windows.  Wouldn't be at all surprised if both windows were in the same apartment/office unit.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: mrparks: Loucifer: Actual liberal plant.

Na, both apartments are his because the floor collapsed and he's trolling the soy cucks into giving him money which he'll be donating to Trump 2024.

There's some possibility to this theory.  I can't quite tell the scale from the picture, but there doesn't appear to be enough space for a floor/ceiling system between the two windows.  Wouldn't be at all surprised if both windows were in the same apartment/office unit.


If true, solid move. I'll give them that one.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's gonna have pretty strong calf muscles after the next four years.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Maybe he should get a clogging problem
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g2Hi7NzF​EOI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Hadn't seen that one.  But I liked the couple with the Ratt problem.

Ratt Problem - GEICO Insurance
Youtube 0o5cpVdaO0A
 
fisker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does one get into this kind of situation?

I'm just sitting here. I have no idea what the fark the rest of you are all doing.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of someone's life is a valid tactic to force them to change their political views?

This sounds like prototerrorism to me. I hope he gets evicted after being fined over numerous noise complaints.

/Lives in a ground floor flat
//Fark you, Walkie
///And your goddamn barking dog
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can someone tell him to donate to the ACLU foundation rather than the ACLU? Otherwise it's taxable income.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.