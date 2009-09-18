 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Worst Korea moving tanks and other military assets to the border in case Kim's sister gets too much sand in her vagina   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we just change "2020" to "20shiat" already?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, don't show her a headline like THAT, or you may set her off.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A, bad subby. B, well that's great.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
where's Waldo?
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from many times already. There will be some sabre-rattling, but everybody knows how bad it would be. I just hope itchy trigger fingers don't make a mistake.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is a certain calm you can achieve in pending nuclear war. I'll sleep great tonight.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sexist much?
So this headline is fine? But, I I'm a misogynist for calling one lady ugly?
Okay.
Wow.
 
puffy999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sexist much?
So this headline is fine? But, I I'm a misogynist for calling one lady ugly?
Okay.
Wow.


Listen, beauty is only skin deep, but sand in the vagina is sand in the vagina.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: waxbeans: Sexist much?
So this headline is fine? But, I I'm a misogynist for calling one lady ugly?
Okay.
Wow.

Listen, beauty is only skin deep, but sand in the vagina is sand in the vagina.


🤭😂🤔😁🤣
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We haven't even reached peak riot yet.

I find it kind of rude they want to start WW3 before we destroy ourselves.

Apparently things are going to get more interesting than they have been...I have had enough.

/supply chain medication issues contributed to, my very loved, little girl's death (a Yorkshire terrier)
//I am all done with this shiat...stop farking up everyone
///I am pretty sure I had it, symptoms 3/15 ish, gasping awake 4/4, and the next 2 evenings
////4 for why not
 
zang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sexist much?
So this headline is fine? But, I I'm a misogynist for calling one lady ugly?
Okay.
Wow.


You're a misogynist for farking that sheep.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Robocop - "Nukem!" (you crossed my line of death!)
Youtube ltW8VoFgHM0
 
puffy999
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zang: waxbeans: Sexist much?
So this headline is fine? But, I I'm a misogynist for calling one lady ugly?
Okay.
Wow.

You're a misogynist for farking that sheep.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
