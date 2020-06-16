 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Channel)   What might force us to wear face masks? D) Saharan dust. The enemy is visible at last   (weather.com) divider line
9
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddammit, 2020.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, can it carry c19?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Build a wall
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Freedom Dust.  Breath it in deep, breath it in proud!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought it said DJ Sandstorm.
Darude - Sandstorm
Youtube y6120QOlsfU
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will there be an haboob? I likes haboobies.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Will there be an haboob? I likes haboobies.


My boy Haboob approves of your comment.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/yes, that's his real name
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Notice how there are very few comments on a lot of Fark threads ever since they tried the anti-ad block thing, compared to how many posts there were per thread before they started it.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Goddammit, 2020.


The Sahara dust storm contribute many millions of tons of nutrients and other minerals necessary to organic life every year.
 
