(ABC 15)   For those Las Vegas casino executives yearning to open up, maybe they should take a look at the ones in Arizona first   (abc15.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seriously always thought the house advantage was compunded by the stupidity of the gamblers in lightbof the brilliance of the casinos but I have to admit I was dead wrong. I dumped every retirement investment  within 4 degrees of separation of Las Vegas last week when I read about the reopen.  I honestly believed they understood the long con but was way off.

When this is over, when at some point after Vegas is a heap of ashes and people are hit over the head with a mallet and realize rushing to open because a tin pot dictator hasnt mentioned the virus in the last two weeks, sane former people who viewed Vegas as a glamour destination will see it as an incubator and will avoid like cancer.

When the dim bulb in charge came out and said testing was the problem and his Handmaid tale biatch agreed the bloodbath was inevitable.

If this was the reopening of the Illinois and Indiana casinos near me I could see a way out, when sweat pants wearing shower averse oxygen thieves with buckets of niclkles and making chairs smell drop dead the good casinos will thrive but the slaughterhouses would fail. Sports bettimg via app will dominate.

Vegas was everyones destination, my Australian friends visited multiple times a year, guys I know from Korea, Vietnam, Japan amd China loved it, and so did families who 20 years ago chose Disney were now going to Vegas I thought it was an unbeatable draw.

I cant believe Vegas is chasing the nickel when they know the dollar is waiting it out. They could have easily talked to restaurant and bar owners who reopened in othwr states and realized the Meal Team 6 I demand Cheeseezeburger and haircut crowd dont earn nearly enough to support businesses they would ride it out. Vegas would be smart enough to remain on the down low.

Instead, when the net effect of the grand reopenimg is measured failire and Vegas becomes a local frequented sweatpants and skid marked underwear failure destination while shiatholes like Indiana and Illinois casinos are hosting jammed rooms of sports betting, the last barrier to the collapse of Vegas will have been breached.

How in the hell can the most sophisticated fleecimg operation in written history buy into this is beyond me.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dentist offices at 4? biatch please. Dentists are like the people most at risk. Even more than nurses.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Did you have all this in a folder ready to submit? It's quite a thesis.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nevada reports single largest day increase of virus cases
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My apologies, I cant believe my go to investment of the ages has wronged me so badly. I reread and can see how farkers would be bored stupid but Vegas was always my frame of reference, I could always point at the money as proof that a bi-partisan America exists in the money behind the muscle of our economy. I really did believe Vegas would provide if not a moral beacon a sensible lighthouse to the way out of any crisis.

I owe everyone a beer who read that screed, sorry it is so long, but I believed that if a nation's moral compas was shifted its financial compass would steer it thru. I was wrong.

I am now officially worried.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The ship I served on in the Navy has an Association that I belong to for former and current shipmates. They are having their annual reunion this year in Las Vegas at the end of August. I am in my 60's and have high blood pressure. I have decided not to attend.

Las Vegas: "What happens here, only happens here!"

It just won't happen to me.
 
