 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Civil war 2: fascist boogaloo   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building, Steven Carrillo, killing of a federal security officer, Carrillo's alleged accomplice, Facebook group, federal complaint, assault rifle  
•       •       •

1447 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 6:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just wondering why none of the reports on this include the name of the accomplice?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
B-but Antifa!
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

maddog2030: Just wondering why none of the reports on this include the name of the accomplice?


Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a 30-year-old who allegedly drove a white van from which Carrillo fired, faces aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder charges, authorities said.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/art​i​cle/Suspected-Santa-Cruz-County-cop-ki​ller-Millbrae-15343978.php
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TomDooley: maddog2030: Just wondering why none of the reports on this include the name of the accomplice?

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a 30-year-old who allegedly drove a white van from which Carrillo fired, faces aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder charges, authorities said.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/arti​cle/Suspected-Santa-Cruz-County-cop-ki​ller-Millbrae-15343978.php


I thought it was going to be Donny Jr since he took that trip to practice shooting that endangered sheeple
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Boogaloo = joke on b movie sequel name
Boogaloos = subset of mostly* right wing aholes that want a 2nd civil war
Subby's head line = completely missing the meme/joke 
or did they and subby is just an ahole

Did Fark joke headlines lead to the Boogaloo movement? 
Who cares? Nothing matters anymore.

*some people say they aren't racist, just want mayhem
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean the headline is like saying "World War: the 3rd Reich: lol Nazis want a 3rd world war!" 

No shiat. 

/markers mark sucks
//bulliet rye ftw
///3
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: B-but Antifa!


I remember when the Antifa Squad! were blamed for 3 LEO deaths during the protests.

/not Pepperidge Farms
//didn't sleep in a Holiday Inn last night either
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carrillo suffered a gunshot wound but managed to flee the scene on feet

I mean, that's technically correct and all that but I'm not sure that's how the phrase goes.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TomDooley: maddog2030: Just wondering why none of the reports on this include the name of the accomplice?

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a 30-year-old who allegedly drove a white van from which Carrillo fired, faces aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder charges, authorities said.


NSFW, obviously.

Richard Pryor Just Us
Youtube HVHaioBfWiE
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this breakin' news?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boogs: They kill cops, but cops love 'em.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: B-but Antifa!


They're antiantifa. Profa? I'm still working on the name.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So that I have the casting right, the civilians play these guys and the proud boys?   The cops are cosplaying The Punisher and GI Joe?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Boobies dropped my image
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TFA exhibits evidence of hasty up-count from 300 words on iPhone to 1500 words in 'article'.

Twenty percent more incoherence and it could be confidently ascribed to D2S...
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA

"Boogaloo groups are actively allowed on Facebook. Earlier this month, Facebook told NBC News it would stop recommending the groups in its recommendations algorithm, but the groups would be allowed on the site."

FUCH FACEBOOK...
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boogaloo...Proud boys....etc.

Sounds like good names for gay night clubs....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Okay, wait, hold on, back the chuck wagon up a second.

I thought the narrative was that the fascist dick-tater's followers were defending the cops/on the same side as the cops?

Why would they go out of their way to kill police?

Also,

Bot v2.38beta: Boogaloos = subset of mostly* right wing aholes that want a 2nd civil war


no, I'm pretty sure that there are people on both side of the fence that want a 2nd civil war. The difference is, the Trumpenfuhrer's goons want to fight to defend the state, while the opposite side want to depose the Dicktater and bring about Revolution 2.0.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Carrillo suffered a gunshot wound but managed to flee the scene on feet

I mean, that's technically correct and all that but I'm not sure that's how the phrase goes.


maybe he stole someone else's feet and fled on them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Justus was served.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing we have a department of homeland ckusterfark to keep an eye on moozlim sounding named people and take grannys's thanksgiving gravy away. Them are the real threats to freedumb.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought the boog bois were supposed to be white supremacists?    I guess we are moving on from that one.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So now you guys are against killing cops?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

paygun: So now we guys are against killing cops?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TomDooley: maddog2030: Just wondering why none of the reports on this include the name of the accomplice?

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a 30-year-old who allegedly drove a white van from which Carrillo fired, faces aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder charges, authorities said.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/arti​cle/Suspected-Santa-Cruz-County-cop-ki​ller-Millbrae-15343978.php


Well, it's obvious Carrillo is the criminal here, not poor Bobby.
am24.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Carrillo suffered a gunshot wound but managed to flee the scene on feet

I mean, that's technically correct and all that but I'm not sure that's how the phrase goes.


Came here to point this out.

Are they sure he didn't flee on hands?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hugemeister: Boogaloo...Proud boys....etc.

Sounds like good names for gay night clubs....


Every accusation a confession.
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
According to the rules of antifa it's possible to be an idea and not an organization, despite having chapters and branded merch and gofundme accounts.
...unless your with project boogaloo, which is not a joke about civil war but an organization with a clearly defined command structure of men wearing Hawaiian shirts.

/of course it's not possible he stuck a shirt in his van, expecting he might be caught.
 
drxym
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another racist moron with the extremely well thought-out plan of shooting people and expecting their act to start a race war.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: Boo_Guy: B-but Antifa!

They're antiantifa. Profa? I'm still working on the name.


They tried to make drinking milk a racist meme.  So Profa-lactics?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.