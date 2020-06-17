 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Letting go Once okay Massive Attack not okay   (bbc.com) divider line
26
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Massive Attack is definitely ok
Massive Attack - Angel
Youtube hbe3CQamF8k
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Massive Attack is definitely ok
[YouTube video: Massive Attack - Angel]


Oh the song from that West Wing episode
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nicki Minaj - Massive Attack (Official Music Video) ft. Sean Garrett
Youtube 2ZCUtnuAXg8
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size


Someone needs Protection.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Massive Attack is definitely ok
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hbe3CQam​F8k]


Definitely

Massive Attack - Teardrop (Official Video)
Youtube u7K72X4eo_s
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if I got arrested for farting I'd put that on my resume. That's impressive.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are known for talking out of their posteriors, so in the US I think we would have to recognize that as freedom of expression.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive Attack - Unfinished Sympathy
Youtube ZWmrfgj0MZI
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Massive Attack is definitely ok
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hbe3CQam​F8k]


no, they rule.

Mezzanine and Blue Line still get heavy rotation at my place.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May the Furz be with you (or stay within you).
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pepper Brooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tricky headline.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LOMA?  What does that mean?
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Massive Attack - Inertia Creeps
Youtube w3mn7EC-skg
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: People are known for talking out of their posteriors



Did you hear what that asshole said?

There he goes, talking out of his ass again.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
members of the city's police force "prefer not to be farted at".

Things you do not expect to be quoted in an article.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This man could set a global trend. Let's all fart at the police.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Calypsocookie: Massive Attack is definitely ok
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hbe3CQam​F8k]

Definitely

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u7K72X4e​o_s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Oh, that song from ...an entire freakin' series.  ;)
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
IT'S NOT LUPUS
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
peter gabriel massive attack games without frontiers
Youtube 445fIesASh4
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This seems kinda unfair though.  If you have to break wind and the cops are all up in your business it's not like you can walk away from them to do so.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Top 20 Angry Grandpa Farts
Youtube wKQsI9XqEko
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. They could have been in an elevator
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bglove25: I think if I got arrested for farting I'd put that on my resume. That's impressive.


I would make a copy, frame it, and see how many free beers i could get at the bars
 
