(Guardian)   Vladimir Putin requires anyone visiting him to enter a decontamination chamber   (theguardian.com)
11
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Vlad! Make Trump wear a face mask! I still won't like you but it's a start.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's making sure to stay near one of the stations where he can cancel the automatic nuclear destruct that activates if containment fails
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the decontamination chamber before or after meeting him?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you allowed to use it on the way out as well?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering his history of contaminating people, this makes sense.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you meet his pet chimp Бубблес?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it involve gels?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Is the decontamination chamber before or after meeting him?


There's not enough sanitizer in the world to get rid of that stain....

//I wonder if washes off spray tan....
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i hear meeting him is ehh, but the tiny giraffes are awesome.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet it has a trapdoor with a shark tank underneath
 
