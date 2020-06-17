 Skip to content
A second round of lockdowns may not be as effective
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Whether those infections turn into a real resurgence of infections and a rebound will depend on how effectively we're able to identify, isolate, and contact trace," Fauci said.

In other words, we're boned.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Obvious tag is the only one still paying attention to the lockdown?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All according to plan.

/Trump wants everyone infected ASAP.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
effective?  Try feasible.  fuhgeddaboudit after PPP ends july 31st
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, they were supposed to be used as apart of a plan that included testing, contact tracing, and quarantines.

Instead we did a half-assed performative dance then handed trillions to the stock market and politically connected people instead of any of that testing nonsense.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol. Humans and our arrogant egos thinking we control everything.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Larry Kudlow says Americans don't have enough financial hardships, but he's a genocidal maniac who believes harming Americans is good policy.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Yeah, they were supposed to be used as apart of a plan that included testing, contact tracing, and quarantines.

Instead we did a half-assed performative dance then handed trillions to the stock market and politically connected people instead of any of that testing nonsense.


All the while spreading quackery like sticking a fluorescent light up your ass and questioning everything the CDC recommended and defunding the WHO.

The morons on Facebook have already convinced themselves that Faucci is in cahoots with Bill Gates to create a false pandemic "for fun and profit".  No matter how bad this gets, the only thing you'll be able to get most people to do in Phase 2 is heap derision on anyone wearing a mask.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "Whether those infections turn into a real resurgence of infections and a rebound will depend on how effectively we're able to identify, isolate, and contact trace," Fauci said.

In other words, we're boned.


Especially since contact tracers are not allowed, at least in NYC, to ask if a person has attended a George Floyd protest.

But I have it on the best authority that large left-wing gatherings like BLM protests and CHAZ are OK and are a very minimal risk of spreading the bìngdú , it's the large Reich-wing gatherings that will kill your grandparents through.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Lol. Humans and our arrogant egos thinking we control everything.


Oh, the hubris of man!  Who were we to think that we could do what other countries accomplished.  What were we thinking?
 
eiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This would be fine if they had used the past three months to put in the processes necessary to effectively deal with the pandemic. Spoiler alert: They have not. They squandered the time.

In other news, Florida's governor has said he will do no more lock downs no matter what. The Florida state government has pushed as much responsibility as possible down to lower levels of government or individual state institutions which don't have the resources and are poorly positioned to deal with the pandemic rather than using the benefits of scale at the state level. It's classic buck passing.

Herd immunity (if that even exists for this disease) here we come!

We are boned.
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "Whether those infections turn into a real resurgence of infections and a rebound will depend on how effectively we're able to identify, isolate, and contact trace," Fauci said.

In other words, we're boned.


Yes, but in a fun way...
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: tpmchris: Lol. Humans and our arrogant egos thinking we control everything.

Oh, the hubris of man!  Who were we to think that we could do what other countries accomplished.  What were we thinking?


Not just other countries...
Countries that we bombed the shiat out of...

Who's laughing now...
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

1funguy: Rapmaster2000: tpmchris: Lol. Humans and our arrogant egos thinking we control everything.

Oh, the hubris of man!  Who were we to think that we could do what other countries accomplished.  What were we thinking?

Not just other countries...
Countries that we bombed the shiat out of...

Who's laughing now...


WHO's

Sorry
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why bar the door, Katy?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We're blowing the doors off now with 1,500. ... We'd be going into a stay-at-home order under very different circumstance than back in April," Humble said.

dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Shutdowns really had two goals. One was to stop the uncontrolled spread, which they did," said Salomon. "The other was to try to buy us time to set up the public health infrastructure to do testing and tracing and isolation at scale. And we really failed to make use of that time."


Not surprising when you have Mr. Virus is a Hoax in office.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Lol. Humans and our arrogant egos thinking we control everything.


Just shut up and buy and electric car.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heard that for herd immunity we need 60-70% of the US population infected.

We currently stand at 5%.

This is gonna be a long two years.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: fusillade762: "Whether those infections turn into a real resurgence of infections and a rebound will depend on how effectively we're able to identify, isolate, and contact trace," Fauci said.

In other words, we're boned.

Especially since contact tracers are not allowed, at least in NYC, to ask if a person has attended a George Floyd protest.

But I have it on the best authority that large left-wing gatherings like BLM protests and CHAZ are OK and are a very minimal risk of spreading the bìngdú , it's the large Reich-wing gatherings that will kill your grandparents through.



Not to many Boomers wandering the CHAZ.
They'll be lots of them at Donny's "Give me money and votes, you ignorant rubes" festivals, though.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because we'll just cock it up again, anyway?

/dnrtfa
 
