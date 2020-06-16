 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   "Guess it's gonna be hard for the coronavirus to spread with the government not allowing churches to hold large gatherings." "Actually, it's gonna be super easy, barely an inconvenience"   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Epidemiology, United States, United Pentecostal Church International, Union County, Oregon, small northeast Oregon county, large coronavirus outbreak, Union County's Island City, Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Come, get closer to God.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i didn't know this guy was a farker
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ironically, the church people don't believe in Darwin.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe even meet him.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can I get a haircut?
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whoops.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess they weren't praying hard enough.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A now-deleted video from the church's Facebook page showed hundreds of worshipers singing, dancing, and jumping around during a service on May 24, before faith communities were allowed to convene in large groups.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Quasar: Whoops.


Whoopsie!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that the county commissioners in eastern Oregon represent the common clay of the New West:

"We were told the state made only decisions based on science. But on this particular issue it was based on theory,"
 
brownribbon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Internet references are TIGHT!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brownribbon: Internet references are TIGHT!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to stop giving special rights to people who believe in fairy tales.
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: It doesn't help that the county commissioners in eastern Oregon represent the common clay of the New West:

"We were told the state made only decisions based on science. But on this particular issue it was based on theory,"


You spelled theology wrong.
 
