(USA Today)   Scientists: just so we're clear...... raw onions do NOT prevent Covid-19   (usatoday.com) divider line
29
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So sauté them?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully we're busy working on a vaccine for stupid.  It would put an end to Libertarians, Trump fans, Republicans, anti-vaxxers, anti-science types, QAnon morons, flat-earthers and more.

The good it would do for the country would be amazing.  And American's IQs would double.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about potatoes in the socks to "draw out the toxins"?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Raw garlic helps with social distancing.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is evidence you have an unduagnosed head injury and should seek medical care.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But they have layers, like ogres.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can take this off my belt now?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta soak 'em in bleach first, then eat them.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just cry
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Without looking, I'll assume this is a rumor perpetrated by the "your facemask requirement is infringing on my freedoms" intellectual giants.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Raw garlic helps with social distancing.


or lots of beans.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I do like a nice french onion soup
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Raw garlic helps with social distancing.


So you're saying Covid is caused by vampires?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No no no, that's ridiculous.

The onions are to keep away the Murder Hornets.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is one of the rare times that reading the comments is SO worth it.

How To Lose 15 pounds in 7 days with Peel-a-Pound Soup
Youtube 3DxS-CIJFj8
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
your gonna cry 96 tears,cry cry cry 96 tears
 
puffy999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the other hand, raw onions (diced) DO prevent STDs. Make sure to use them liberally during sex, whether vaginal, anal, or oral.
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself! I've been shoving whole onions up my ass while praying to Jesus since January and I'm COVID free! Shows you how much "science" knows
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually they mat help. Leaving raw cut onions out will make your house funky, which will lead to people not wanting to come over, which will lessen the chance a sick person will infect you in tour house
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jbc: So sauté them?


Slow and low until they're nicely carmelized.  You'll never get sick again.  Doctors hate this one simple trick but they can't stop you from doing it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gene Shallot is working on a cure though.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/what about red onions?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: Actually they mat help. Leaving raw cut onions out will make your house funky, which will lead to people not wanting to come over, which will lessen the chance a sick person will infect you in tour house


Or if you're like me and have no friends, you don't have to worry about people coming over.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
In some alternative universe Donald Trump is praising the benefits of allicin instead of hydroxychloroquine
And no neither of them do shiat but good job snake oil salesman
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x583]


I respect any vegetable that can bring me to tears.
 
rambam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say what?
 
