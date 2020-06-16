 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Pride goeth   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do Trump.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were being a pain in the ass
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a moment, I thought we were talking about 🏳🌈 🌈 ❤🧡💛💚💙💜.

Then I read the article and felt fabulous again.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

syrynxx: They were being a pain in the ass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder how many like me are that turned off their FB because there is an election coming up?  I deleted all my friends and disabled it.  I don't want to see how ugly it will be this time.  I only miss NasFark.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I wonder how many like me are that turned off their FB because there is an election coming up?  I deleted all my friends and disabled it.  I don't want to see how ugly it will be this time.  I only miss NasFark.


I deleted (not merely deactivated) mine. Although it's actually "scheduled for deletion" - they hang on to it for a month in case you change your mind. I have about a week left and am not likely to change my mind.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Facebook is desperate for you to see them as responsible and ethical, even as they've worked for years, both in front of and behind the scenes, to avoid having to do any of this kind of shiat.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well - that's good, I guess.  I have somewhat mixed feelings, though.  Personally I think these hateful fools should be given as big a platform and as loud of a speaker as possible to spread their ridiculous views for everyone to scrutinize.
 
Alicious [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gosh, that's too bad.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yay censorship
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Well - that's good, I guess.  I have somewhat mixed feelings, though.  Personally I think these hateful fools should be given as big a platform and as loud of a speaker as possible to spread their ridiculous views for everyone to scrutinize.


If everyone actually did that part, I'd agree with you. Lots of people are easily hooked by shallow, simplistic, self-serving arguments, though, and some messages are too toxic to the larger community to leave them lying around where stupid people can get to them. It can be a difficult trade-off to calculate, for sure.

"Teaching critical thinking skills and information literacy would solve a great many of our nation's problems," he bellowed to the choir.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Well - that's good, I guess.  I have somewhat mixed feelings, though.  Personally I think these hateful fools should be given as big a platform and as loud of a speaker as possible to spread their ridiculous views for everyone to scrutinize.


The problem lies with the people trying to weaponize their hate. Are the strings being tugged by Russia? China? Trump? A little of all three plus others? 400+ accounts from each group.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.
 
