(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Canada... two more months of $2,000 a month and the Canada/U.S. border closed until July 21st   (twitter.com) divider line
23
23 Comments
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GODMOTHERHOSTIEFARKINGCÂLISSEDAMMITDET​ABARNAK.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x523]


I'm not in your personal space, guy.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm out of work up here. Been learning to sail on a little dinghy I bought and restored with my time off.  That, and riding the dirtbike around. Not a bad way to spend the summer.

Got a covid test because I was bored and the Premier said people without symptoms should get tested anyway since we have so many spare tests.

Been one or two positive cases in my metro area in the last couple months. Lot of people worried about Americans coming up here. Apparently, a lot crossing in their boats.
 
delciotto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I'm out of work up here. Been learning to sail on a little dinghy I bought and restored with my time off.  That, and riding the dirtbike around. Not a bad way to spend the summer.

Got a covid test because I was bored and the Premier said people without symptoms should get tested anyway since we have so many spare tests.

Been one or two positive cases in my metro area in the last couple months. Lot of people worried about Americans coming up here. Apparently, a lot crossing in their boats.


apparently they allow people in cars if they claim they are driving up to alaska.
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I'm out of work up here. Been learning to sail on a little dinghy I bought and restored with my time off.  That, and riding the dirtbike around. Not a bad way to spend the summer.

Got a covid test because I was bored and the Premier said people without symptoms should get tested anyway since we have so many spare tests.

Been one or two positive cases in my metro area in the last couple months. Lot of people worried about Americans coming up here. Apparently, a lot crossing in their boats.


Can you just come over here and just...y'know...liberate...us? Please?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, so much for getting out of the US ( ._ .)

We just seem to be farking up everywhere.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The border aint closed, a bunch of americans are saying they are going to alaska and cross the border... and dont go to alaska. If it were up to me I would ban them for life from Canada and fine them 10 000$ each.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

delciotto: apparently they allow people in cars if they claim they are driving up to alaska.



I had read about a family with Texas plates that got in by claiming that, the car was spotted at a mall.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I miss Niagara-on-the-Lake, but if I was Canadian I wouldn't want US visitors either.  Cripes, I'm trying to avoid other Americans as much as possible.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You poor farking Americans. I can't conceive your President pretending Covid doesn't exist. That your curve has flattened out and is trending up. Though you don't have decent social safety net, so I guess the answer is 40 million people go back to work or starve. If they catch the 'rona at work, at least you'll have health care?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The border aint closed, a bunch of americans are saying they are going to alaska and cross the border... and dont go to alaska. If it were up to me I would ban them for life from Canada and fine them 10 000$ each.


There was a post about that a few days ago: https://www.fark.com/comments/1084682​5​/Canada-US-border-is-closed-yet-those-​pesky-Americans-are-still-coming-acros​s

Some of the people were doing just that. What they don't know is that every crossing between Canada and the US is logged, and the Canadian and American Customs officials share all of that.

So it wouldn't be surprising if they did that now, then tried to go to Canada a few years later and got a surprise of their own.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: I miss Niagara-on-the-Lake, but if I was Canadian I wouldn't want US visitors either.  Cripes, I'm trying to avoid other Americans as much as possible.


I would be taking my annual trip to Montréal next week if not for this damn pandemic (and our shiat response to it). But yeah, I get their point (._. )
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey stubby hate to rain in your parade but don't forget you will have to pay tax on the CERB. I'm happy I'm still working everyday myself but the bill for this Covid party is going to last generations.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Dr. Bonnie Henry. She is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia (basically BC's equivalent of Anthony Fauci).

BC got its first case around the same time the Washington state did. Being right on the west coast, with heavy connections to China, Vancouver was expected to get it early and get it good like every other city on the west coast.

And then Bonnie Henry got in front of it early and told British Columbians exactly what we all had to do. She held daily press briefings, stressing the importance of social distancing and quarantine, ending each one with the catchphrase: "Be kind, be calm and be safe".

And everyone bought in. We shut down the border. We froze the airport. We all wear masks when we go out. We all keep our distance. All public events and large gatherings discontinued. Without complaint, without issue, without objection.

Nearly 5 months later and BC has had less than 2800 total cases and only 168 deaths, compared with Washington which has over 27,000 cases and 1200 deaths (and Alberta which has 7500 cases, somehow. Almost looks like the Coronavirus hopped over BC entirely).

Bonnie Henry's leadership has not gone unnoticed, and it's something everyone else can learn from. Not her specifically, but the public's reaction to her advice. Because it's not like she's doing anything unique or special. Every state and country has a Bonnie Henry. The difference is in BC everyone listened to her and followed her instructions. The lesson to be learned here is that, above all, listen to the experts. Your gut feeling is not more informed than their decades of experience and education.

(where is Anthony Fauci anyway? He hasn't held a press conference in over two months. And that, right there, is the problem)

Canada hasn't completely whipped Covid-19. There are still issues in other provinces, and even a recent slight uptick in cases here in BC as people are getting eager to go outside with the weather getting nicer. But Dr. Henry stresses constant vigilance. And we will do what she says. Because why even have an expert if you're not going to listen to them?

So we are not out of the woods yet. And we won't ever be if America doesn't get its shiat together. That's what this extension is about.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: delciotto: apparently they allow people in cars if they claim they are driving up to alaska.


I had read about a family with Texas plates that got in by claiming that, the car was spotted at a mall.


Are they all out of malls in Texas?
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't apply for CERB over the summer because I work at a school. But I can apply for it this fall.

I've had a few Canadian Farkers ask me about what school in the fall is going to look like. That's a district by district thing and I'm not part of the meetings themselves but I've been told things in those meetings change day to day.

My advice is two-fold.

1) Assume school in the fall will be like it is now. If things are better than hey! If things are the same then you're prepared for it and so is/are your kid(s).

2) Follow your province's teacher's federation on Twitter. (STF, BCTF, etc).

BCTF

There is an unbelievable amount of beans spilling going on from pissed off teachers on the various teacher federation Twitter feeds. As one woman commented on TheProvince website "I learned more in 5 minutes from the BCTF Twitter feed replies than I had heard from my school district in a month and a half".
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It sounds like a lot, but it's Canadian $, not real money.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: See this?

[Fark user image 804x452]

This is Dr. Bonnie Henry. She is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia (basically BC's equivalent of Anthony Fauci).

BC got its first case around the same time the Washington state did. Being right on the west coast, with heavy connections to China, Vancouver was expected to get it early and get it good like every other city on the west coast.

And then Bonnie Henry got in front of it early and told British Columbians exactly what we all had to do. She held daily press briefings, stressing the importance of social distancing and quarantine, ending each one with the catchphrase: "Be kind, be calm and be safe".

And everyone bought in. We shut down the border. We froze the airport. We all wear masks when we go out. We all keep our distance. All public events and large gatherings discontinued. Without complaint, without issue, without objection.

Nearly 5 months later and BC has had less than 2800 total cases and only 168 deaths, compared with Washington which has over 27,000 cases and 1200 deaths (and Alberta which has 7500 cases, somehow. Almost looks like the Coronavirus hopped over BC entirely).

Bonnie Henry's leadership has not gone unnoticed, and it's something everyone else can learn from. Not her specifically, but the public's reaction to her advice. Because it's not like she's doing anything unique or special. Every state and country has a Bonnie Henry. The difference is in BC everyone listened to her and followed her instructions. The lesson to be learned here is that, above all, listen to the experts. Your gut feeling is not more informed than their decades of experience and education.

(where is Anthony Fauci anyway? He hasn't held a press conference in over two months. And that, right there, is the problem)

Canada hasn't completely whipped Covid-19. There are still issues in other provinces, and even a recent slight uptick in cases here in BC as people are getting eager to go outside with the weather ge ...


Alberta has done well too. The biggest spikes were related to two meat processing plants and old age homes in calgary. I'd also give Saskatchewan good marks and Manitoba too.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Hey stubby hate to rain in your parade but don't forget you will have to pay tax on the CERB. I'm happy I'm still working everyday myself but the bill for this Covid party is going to last generations.


Yes indeed.

15% on the first $48,535 of taxable income, plus
20.5% on the next $48,534 of taxable income (on the portion of taxable income over 48,535 up to $97,069), plus
26% on the next $53,404 of taxable income (on the portion of taxable income over $97,069 up to $150,473), plus
29% on the next $63,895 of taxable income (on the portion of taxable income over 150,473 up to $214,368), plus
33% of taxable income over $214,368

If your income is low enough and you collected all six CERB payments you could owe $1,500.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

