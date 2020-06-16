 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Fifteen friends spent three months under quarantine until Florida opened everything up. Take one wild guess what happened to all fifteen friends on their first night out   (news4jax.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In MAGAfied Florida, cable fixes YOU.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they caught the clap?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crisp said she and her friends had been careful with social distancing and had stayed indoors for months "doing everything the right way."

"And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said. "The only thing we have in common is that one night at that one bar."

Crisp said she regrets going out to celebrate after months of quarantining.

Nothing like 20/20 hindsight.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: they caught the clap?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was going with they got shiat face drunk. Sadly, it was something else.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet that virus didn't get the memo that the whole thing was over.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guessed 'eaten by lions'. Dammit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have guessed wrestled an alligator.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And she is a health care worker. Smh... The virus has no time line. I go to the store only when necessary for my family. Until there is a vaccine my family lives a new life style.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that things are opening up does not mean it is safe.  It only means the hospitals have enough room to take care of more sick people.  Once the hospitals are full, things will shut down again.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who in their right mind orders Coronas at an Irish pub?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They are not having a COVID issue. Per their health department everyone is dying of pneumonia. Everything is peachy.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll bet they all met Sally Struthers
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know the old saying: Foresight is 20/20
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, an asshole does an assholeish thing and gets what they deserve.  fark people like her and her friends.  All assholes and exactly why we are in this predicament.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's why I haven't lifted my own personal quarantine. And I don't plan to for some time to come. I can't afford to get sick, never mind bring this home & make my wife sick with it. I'll be damned if my need for a burger, or my craving to do a bit of shopping, ends up sickening or, quite possibly, killing the one person with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.

I can farking wait.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The state opens back up and said everybody was fine," Crisp said.

And this is exactly the message we knew people would take away from a partial reopening. Because people are predictably stupid, and hate having to understand details.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.


Desperate for bottomless margaritas, no less.

/thanks Obama!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.


Yes, slap her around a little, figuratively speaking, but remember - the reason that these fools went out is because the folks responsible for telling these fools not to do so, said "sure, why not - go for it."

So, sure, she's a fool, but the folks who told such fools that it was safe to be foolish should bear the brunt of your ire. They know better, but decided through grim actuarial rituals that the exchange of lives for loot was acceptable - sure, they're going to kill some folks, but for a brief, shining moment they will generate value for shareholders and, honestly, isn't that why we're all farking here?
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, where's the follow-up question: where did this woman, and all her friends, go and whom did they come in contact with between the time they went to the bar and getting sick?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then they didn't truly believe. It can't hurt you if you really, really believe.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The state opens back up and said everybody was fine," Crisp said.

And this is exactly the message we knew people would take away from a partial reopening. Because people are predictably stupid, and hate having to understand details.


The thing is, the folks who said this knew it, too. They're banking on dumb people taking the hit for smart people.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Problem is they got tested. Had they not tested for it, they'd be fine.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: So, where's the follow-up question: where did this woman, and all her friends, go and whom did they come in contact with between the time they went to the bar and getting sick?


That's so cute - you think Florida's interested in a proper contact tracking effort!

Seriously, it's always an important question, but as the answers aren't desired, that question won't be answered. If they get answers, they have to test more people, incurring more expense and, possibly, discovering positive results. As we all know, positive results are frowned upon by the Trump administration and all their little GOP toadies, so the best thing to do, really, is to ignore the question or shrug and say "God only knows." The GOP loves it when you bring God into a pandemic discussion, especially one filled with uncomfortable questions.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - I got it from Agnes | SUB ITA
Youtube R6qFG0uop9k
 
Lady J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.


'the only place we were in common'... y.. yeah that's kind of how it works.
 
barbu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Butt Secks?
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.

Yes, slap her around a little, figuratively speaking, but remember - the reason that these fools went out is because the folks responsible for telling these fools not to do so, said "sure, why not - go for it."

So, sure, she's a fool, but the folks who told such fools that it was safe to be foolish should bear the brunt of your ire. They know better, but decided through grim actuarial rituals that the exchange of lives for loot was acceptable - sure, they're going to kill some folks, but for a brief, shining moment they will generate value for shareholders and, honestly, isn't that why we're all farking here?


No, stop passing the buck.  She very well knew the seriousness and chose to be a selfish self centered moron.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd wager that they went to a bar and ran into Drusilla Dimeglio, their mean old teacher at Catholic school, and they hatched a revenge plot against her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Well there aint no time to wonder why...WHOPEE we're all gunna die."

- Country Joe McDonald
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.

Yes, slap her around a little, figuratively speaking, but remember - the reason that these fools went out is because the folks responsible for telling these fools not to do so, said "sure, why not - go for it."

So, sure, she's a fool, but the folks who told such fools that it was safe to be foolish should bear the brunt of your ire. They know better, but decided through grim actuarial rituals that the exchange of lives for loot was acceptable - sure, they're going to kill some folks, but for a brief, shining moment they will generate value for shareholders and, honestly, isn't that why we're all farking here?


No, I offer not pity nor absolution.

When you choose to not think for yourself in order to avoid blame & liability, you deserve what you get. From ridicule to loosing your life such as what we see here.

She made choices and must live with them. If you choose to put someone else in charge of your life, you are responsible 100% for the consequences. "I was just following orders/advice." is not a valid excuse.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Then they didn't truly believe. It can't hurt you if you really, really believe.


And if it does hurt you, that just proves you didn't believe hard enough.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ire or not, this is in fact the new normal in many places. Kinda read my daughter the informal riot act earlier today when I found out she had been dining in. Yeah kiddo, social distancing doesn't help in a closed system. Hopefully she got the message.

At this point you gotta keep you and yours as safe as possible.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't seem to get the Friends theme song out of my head.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: August11: "And then the first night we go out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said.

No. Murphy's Law applies to the horizon, unexpected events. No. This was you in the now. Being a half-brained, cretinous twit.

Yes, slap her around a little, figuratively speaking, but remember - the reason that these fools went out is because the folks responsible for telling these fools not to do so, said "sure, why not - go for it."

So, sure, she's a fool, but the folks who told such fools that it was safe to be foolish should bear the brunt of your ire. They know better, but decided through grim actuarial rituals that the exchange of lives for loot was acceptable - sure, they're going to kill some folks, but for a brief, shining moment they will generate value for shareholders and, honestly, isn't that why we're all farking here?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

