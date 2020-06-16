 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   How many people has your utility company killed? Contender for title is "84 involuntary manslaughter convictions". Who? you'll Probably Guess Eventually   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: News, Plea, Jury, Pleas, PG&E's CEO, federal judge plans, behalf of the company, Judge Michael, Arraignment  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 10:10 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder Inc? Probably lots.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate PG&E with a passion.

It should be completely dissolved after all of the executives are convicted and sent to prison and a new, state-owned, non-profit company put into place.

That new company can then use our tax dollars to build out our infrastructure, instead of our tax dollars going to pay settlements, because PG&E privatized all their profits and socialized all their losses.

PG&E are utter and complete murderous scum and can't be gone quickly enough, as far as I am concerned. They impact my life and cost me money on a nearly daily basis and there's NOTHING I can do about it.

A fu*king for-profit monopoly over essential services should NEVER be allowed.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun fact: A few years before they got all killey, PG&E got an ok from the State to add a surcharge to their customer's bills for line maintenance which was to include removing overgrown vegetation from around the lines. Years go by and somebody noticed that PG&E was just pocketing the money and not doing the work. PG&E lost the lawsuit, but rather than improve line safety they just refunded customers.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DEFUND PG&E
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they're not burning down communities they're blowing them up. Glad Sacramento has SMUD, our own electricity provider, but we still have PG&E for gas. At least that means I don't get the random power outages for windy days.

/ PG&E aren't just corrupt killers they're also inept.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: DEFUND PG&E


Say what you want, most of the people they killed were white.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, they started the fire. Those deaths are not really their fault though: When things are that dry, when where there is that much combustible material around, when houses are built to low standards in fire prone areas, when there are not fire breaks.

If you want to water your lawn with gasoline, done blame the guy who tosses a cigarette out the window for your house burning down.

It was inevitable, there will be more. Maybe finally time for controlled burns?
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: Declassify Issue: DEFUND PG&E

Say what you want, most of the people they killed were white.


I'd say that still is terrible and if you are questioning that, take a while to think on life
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, I was going to say Socal Edison.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Glad Sacramento has SMUD


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
84 deaths? Jeebus, Charles Manson was on Death Row for fewer murders.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.