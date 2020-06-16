 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   So remember how we needed to keep the meat plants open as "Essential" due to a meat shortage? Turns out there was no shortage, and they were using that extra labor to increase meat exports to China   (nytimes.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So when do the lawsuits get filed over all of this?  Surely there's at least one angle on price-fixing/screwing the American Consumer?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

null: So when do the lawsuits get filed over all of this?  Surely there's at least one angle on price-fixing/screwing the American Consumer?


Oh Trump has already said he's going to protect companies from lawsuits so they'll be fine. Corporations will be well taken care of. I know how important that is for everyone.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ambivalence: null: So when do the lawsuits get filed over all of this?  Surely there's at least one angle on price-fixing/screwing the American Consumer?

Oh Trump has already said he's going to protect companies from lawsuits so they'll be fine. Corporations will be well taken care of. I know how important that is for everyone.


Thank god!  I was so concerned that the bottom line might be impacted.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

null: So when do the lawsuits get filed over all of this?  Surely there's at least one angle on price-fixing/screwing the American Consumer?


*snert*  <point with thumb>  Get a load of Stalin over here.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CEOs Say America Is Running Out of Meat-While Shipping Ever More Pork Overseas

"Overall, Reuters reporters found, US companies have exported more than a million tons of pork-about a third of total production-so far in 2020"
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a bunch of greedy, untrustworthy, grease balls . They're gross.

But those who sell vegetables are grocer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was reported last month.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except that I saw a lot of sparsely stocked meat department shelves, subby.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Except that I saw a lot of sparsely stocked meat department shelves, subby.


The fact that reports of meat shortages (and coronavirus worries in general) spurred hoarding may have had something to do with that. It's not like there was any particular problem with the toilet paper supply chain, but all it took was rumors of shortages for that to get cleared off the shelves.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: CEOs Say America Is Running Out of Meat-While Shipping Ever More Pork Overseas

"Overall, Reuters reporters found, US companies have exported more than a million tons of pork-about a third of total production-so far in 2020"


Couldnt this be branded as waging war against America? Charge the ceo with treason
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Except that I saw a lot of sparsely stocked meat department shelves, subby.


so true. I suspect the meat packers had contracts with foreign buyers that would cost them dearly if they fell short. kill a few Marines as always. bastards.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is beef like twice as expensive?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn fine deal Trump signed with China, the best deal. Some are even saying it's perfect.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Damn fine deal Trump signed with China, the best deal. Some are even saying it's perfect.


Your President Trump wrote "the art of the deal". what do you expect? nothing less than perfection. artwork.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ta da!

The Aristocrats ... of Industry!

And now for our next trick ... fudge packing is now an essential industry!

Funny how this business thing works. In India, the authoritarian government took advantage of Covid to ban alchohol and probably to crack down on butchers, while in the USA there's alcohol and berders for everybody!

You can even make meat out of surplus produce, such as tofu, corn, wheat and styrofoam packing peanuts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: So why is beef like twice as expensive?


Grifting the sheep, grifting the sheep
We shall come rejoicing, a-grifting all the sheep le.

Any other theological questions you want answered?

Why do you not of the flock learn peace?
Because I don't want you to sheer my fleece.

Wm. Blake, poet and artistic prophet
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump may not have produced coronavirus in Trump Labs, but he is a passed master at weaponizing every kind of bullshiat for chaotic fun and profit.

Prophet, profit. Note the distinction.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Harry Wagstaff: Damn fine deal Trump signed with China, the best deal. Some are even saying it's perfect.

Your President Trump wrote "the art of the deal". what do you expect? nothing less than perfection. artwork.


He may have bankrupted a few casinos, but Obama never even OWNED a casino.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Mikey1969: Except that I saw a lot of sparsely stocked meat department shelves, subby.

The fact that reports of meat shortages (and coronavirus worries in general) spurred hoarding may have had something to do with that. It's not like there was any particular problem with the toilet paper supply chain, but all it took was rumors of shortages for that to get cleared off the shelves.


It's not just that, although demand has definitely increased, which makes sense with people eating at home more. My boyfriend manages a meat department, and the amount of product they were getting in went waydown. Some stuff they couldn't get at all for a while. It's not like tp which still comes in regularly but immediately flies off the shelf.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lunakki: My boyfriend manages a meat department, and the amount of product they were getting in went waydown.


The May story linked upthread explains that China had a pork production disaster and American companies increased exports dramatically.

CEOs Say America Is Running Out of Meat-While Shipping Ever More Pork Overseas
 
Felgraf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He invoked the Defense Production Act for this.

He refused to invoke it to force more mask or ventilator production.

But for this, he invoked it.

Jesus christ, every day I think I can't hate that man more, and every day he surpasses my expectations.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smithfield, one of the companies in the article, was just sending some care packages to the home of their owners.

They've been owned by the Chinese for years, and as soon as their plants are turned into EPA Superfund sites, they'll sell and move on.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To all of the meat Packers.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I Mega-Loathe you all.
 
puffy999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taste the heat, not the meat.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp, obviously the way to protect any given resource in this country is to convince investors it can be sold to China. Let's not stop at the amber waves of grain, the occasional fruited plain and the little piggies. Throw in the spacious skies (maybe China will buy our air!) and the purple mountains majesty (real estate!). And can we interest them in some buffalo, deer and antelope?

If we can stick a price tag in yuan on the forehead of every black American, maybe their lives really will matter! Not to mention the meat plant workers who have gotten sick and died already!

How about freedom? Are the Chinese interested in buying some of our freedom? I think, even if they take 40%, if we really amp up production that will improve things here too!

/not holding my breath waiting for anything to happen because of this gross abuse
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So why is beef like twice as expensive?


Because the price didn't make enough people buy, tons less.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So why is beef like twice as expensive?


Just payed $3.50 a pound for grass raised, corn fattened beef. I had to buy a quarter cow to get that, but it's way less than the average of what I was paying before. If I had a deep freeze a half cow brings it down to $3/lb.
 
