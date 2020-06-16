 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Duh, duh, doy, duh, and in conclusion: No shiat Sherlock
stilted
3 hours ago  
The survey found that most Chinese think the United States has a negative influence on democracy globally.

Because when I want advice on how to be more democratic, the first people I ask are the Chinese.
 
Somacandra
3 hours ago  

stilted: The survey found that most Chinese think the United States has a negative influence on democracy globally.

Because when I want advice on how to be more democratic, the first people I ask are the Chinese.


There is a distinction to be made between the everyday Chinese population and the government.
 
stilted
3 hours ago  

Somacandra: stilted: The survey found that most Chinese think the United States has a negative influence on democracy globally.

Because when I want advice on how to be more democratic, the first people I ask are the Chinese.

There is a distinction to be made between the everyday Chinese population and the government.


I agree with that, but most average Chinese citizen's (outside of Hong Kong) knowledge of the United States is limited to what the Chinese government wants them to know. And much of that is misinformation.

I admit there are issues with American democracy, but I just don't think the Chinese have the accurate information to make an informed judgement.
 
Flappyhead
2 hours ago  
This just proves that China teleased it internationally!
 
Harry Wagstaff
15 minutes ago  
Might be easier to list all(if any) countries that handled it worse.
 
Claude Ballse
13 minutes ago  
Appppppppproves of this heeeeeee, heeeee, hhheadline.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Dadoody
12 minutes ago  
The US is still very Libertarian at it's core.

We sacrifice "security" for freedom. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with the amount of freedoms we have, and, yeah, some people don't live up to that responsibility, but many of us still prefer dangerous freedoms to the totalitarian shiat they pull in China.

It's not just about the virus.

Inside China's 'thought transformation' camps - BBC News
Youtube WmId2ZP3h0c
 
jaytkay
3 minutes ago  

Dadoody: but many of us still prefer dangerous freedoms to the totalitarian shiat they pull in China.


Fark user imageView Full Size


First world nations do fine without American "freedoms" like non-universal healthcare, deliberately stunted education, and third-world wealth disparity.
 
