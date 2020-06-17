 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   ♫ ♪ The church in California won't make 'em wait... Two hundred Catholic schools won't start late... Guess getting corona will come down to faith... So send in your daughters and sons... You know that only the good die young... ♪ ♫   (ktla.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The new altar boys are in early this year.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not surprised.

I saw a Christian day care running full steam ahead yesterday here in town (SoCal.)

No masks, no distancing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OdradekRex: The new altar boys are in early this year.


And really, the priests can't be expected to let that opportunity go by.  F*ck social distancing, there's fresh meat to be had.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"You said your mother told you all that I could give you was a mild abrasion."
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are germ factories.

Teachers are going to need hazmat suits.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aint to pretty....
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year we went to the grandparents (Catholics) and went to Easter Mass. 67% of the things my grandpa said to throughout my life while he was alive was, "You were baptized as a protestant, you cant have communion."
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't know about SoCal, but my daughter is in a Catholic school here in NorCal.  (Not a religious decision; the local public elementary school had some significant problems, and this was the best option.)

I have to say... the local public schools fell down hard, with pretty much no remote learning during the lockdown.  My brother's kids (in a different school, but same school system) basically stopped learning in March.  There was apparently talk of resuming school in July, but last I heard that wasn't happening for budget reasons.  Since then they've started having weekly video classes, but it sounds like the third trimester was essentially a loss, and they'll have to make it up at the start of next year.

At my daughter's school, on the other hand, they gave out Chromebooks to the kids who needed them, had daily Zoom meetings and regular homework assignments starting the Monday the schools closed, and stopped school a week earlier than planned because the academic requirements had been met.  Obviously, there was a huge loss of the 'non-core' stuff, but at least she was learning.

Starting in August, my daughter's Catholic school will have a regular calendar, but a highly modified schedule... recesses and lunches are staggered so there is only one class in the area at a time, the teachers will rotate rather than moving the class for subjects with specialty teachers, and extracurriculars such as sports and other clubs are eliminated or modified to where there is no contamination between class cohorts.  Add in daily temperature checks of the entire student body, and many other things and... well... it's about as good as I could hope for.  Meanwhile, the budget cuts on the public side means schools will have to do even more with even less...

So, nicely done headline aside, I have to say the private Catholic schools are probably in a _much_ better place than the public school folks.  I had felt guilty for several years about sending her to a school that doesn't reflect my private beliefs... but... it's times like these when I'm more than a little bit secretly happy that she's there, and not in the public system where my brother's kids are...
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FEEEEEEEEEEED MY EEEYYYYYEEEESSSS
 
Lady J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Every year we went to the grandparents (Catholics) and went to Easter Mass. 67% of the things my grandpa said to throughout my life while he was alive was, "You were baptized as a protestant, you cant have communion."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah it's not just catholic schools in Cali that will be opening. Almost certainly the vast majority of public schools with perhaps some localized exceptions will be opening unless things really go to hell between now and August. At the very least there will be a hybrid system of some sort where kids come in once a week or whatever and receive the rest online. I very much tried to provide a quality 4th quarter for my high school kiddos but strictly online was just a farce for the most part. Granted, expectations for our district was set pretty low and I was okay with that. But if we start the year online or in a hybrid system expectations will need to be returned to normal and the teachers, parents and kids are gonna have to learn to deal. Still two months away and a lot can change. We will see.
 
