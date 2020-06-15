 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Florida attempted a small pop culture event last weekend and it went exactly as you would expect. Because Florida   (tomcroom.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Orlando toy cons, I remember them well. Crowded halls, tiny walkways, lot of people for whom hygiene isn't something they concern themselves with, etc. I "helped" an attendee (about 6' 3" 250+ lbs) with a "navigation issue" once when he decided that trying to squeeze down a narrow walkway where my late gf was shopping was a good idea. After I helped him see his mistake, going the long way around suddenly looked a lot more attractive to him.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?


Full lids will break, from greater use.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We Americans are so forking screwed.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Conventions are gonna have to go though a series of growing pains to adapt to this pandemic culture.  Fortunately my home sci-fI convention came just before March when everything locked down, but at least we had plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.  And lots of masked costumes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Funko Pop goes the weasel.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Ah, Orlando toy cons, I remember them well. Crowded halls, tiny walkways, lot of people for whom hygiene isn't something they concern themselves with, etc. I "helped" an attendee (about 6' 3" 250+ lbs) with a "navigation issue" once when he decided that trying to squeeze down a narrow walkway where my late gf was shopping was a good idea. After I helped him see his mistake, going the long way around suddenly looked a lot more attractive to him.


Did... did he steamroll your girlfriend?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Serious Black: We Americans are so forking screwed.


You say that in all the posts you make.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?


Don't need to keep the dog from drinking toilet water in a store or at the office.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Serious Black: We Americans are so forking screwed.

You say that in all the posts you make.


He's not wrong.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: isamudyson: Ah, Orlando toy cons, I remember them well. Crowded halls, tiny walkways, lot of people for whom hygiene isn't something they concern themselves with, etc. I "helped" an attendee (about 6' 3" 250+ lbs) with a "navigation issue" once when he decided that trying to squeeze down a narrow walkway where my late gf was shopping was a good idea. After I helped him see his mistake, going the long way around suddenly looked a lot more attractive to him.

Did... did he steamroll your girlfriend?


He said "Orlando", not "Cleveland".
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?


Have you met people? People will poop on the lid.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?


Think about how people are with public property.
...
...

....
Now, do you see why?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: isamudyson: Ah, Orlando toy cons, I remember them well. Crowded halls, tiny walkways, lot of people for whom hygiene isn't something they concern themselves with, etc. I "helped" an attendee (about 6' 3" 250+ lbs) with a "navigation issue" once when he decided that trying to squeeze down a narrow walkway where my late gf was shopping was a good idea. After I helped him see his mistake, going the long way around suddenly looked a lot more attractive to him.

Did... did he steamroll your girlfriend?


No, he was just big, smelled like he hadn't bathed in a week and overburdened with items and she was short, thin & had cancer, so yeah, it wasn't a tough choice to make. She kept shopping and he got directed (with a body check) down an alternate route. Luckily for me, she didn't see what happened as it would have been a long quiet ride home if she had.

(I also learned there are different meaning for "steamroll", one of which I won't repeat here)
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think half of us are in the wrong thread.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ambivalence: I've always wondered, why do public toilets not have full lids like home toilets?

Have you met people? People will poop on the lid.


On the lid would be if the cleaning staff was lucky. I have been to places where you would walk into a stall & then quickly leave it wondering "Now how does someone completely miss the toilet & poop all on floor beside it?"

/and I've seen that more than once
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was hoping to see a concessions stand.
 
