(The New York Times)   Latest thing that's bad for you? Flushing the toilet   (nytimes.com) divider line
30
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A new study shows how turbulence from a toilet bowl can create a large plume that is potentially infectious to a bathroom's next visitor."

that's not corona merrily dancing and swirling in that plume.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I haven't flushed since the 80s. Way ahead of ya.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I only poop in an outhouse. No need to worry about flushing.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This shiat again
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always ensure that I shiat at home. Using your own throne ensures that COVID bits and farts (aerosol shiat) only recirculates back to me and out the window or fan. The efficacy of my day rises or falls on a morning constitutional. You youngsters will grow to understand the importance of good bowel habits, which are best taken care of in the privacy of your own domicile and not in a Walmart where there are only two stalls for guys.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well shiat at home duh
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No problem, you can't even flush a window.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
shiat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Close the lid. How hard is this?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
YOU COULD CLOSE THE LID YOU BARBARIANS
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When people say, "Make yourself at home", that's really dangerous.

Piss on the seat, shiat with the door open, drink straight from the carton, feet on the kitchen table...not flushing.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No shiat, us germaphobes have been skeeved out by the lack of a lid on commercial toilets since forever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Plus if you use a toilet with the auto flush, the camera takes a photo of your butt and people in China laugh at you.  It makes Communism bearable. Almost I say, almost a pun there. Bearable. Butt.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Once again proving that port-a-johns are bastions of sanitation.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Close the lid. How hard is this?


But then you can't watch it go down!
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh I'm not worried. I guarantee one of the things I won't be doing during a pandemic is going to a public restroom. I'm squicky about doorknobs for Christ sake.
 
cleek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Close the lid. How hard is this?


aside from sketchy DIY bathrooms in the backs of dive bars and Mexican restaurants (where they've used cheap junk from Big Bobby's Home Repair and Fishing Supply), I've never see a lid on a public toilet.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna have to take my chances on this one, although I would still recommend everyone else continue to wear a mask.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: No shiat, us germaphobes have been skeeved out by the lack of a lid on commercial toilets since forever.


There's a nifty feature on auto flush toilets:  If you lean forward it will sometimes trigger a flush and if the flush is vigorous enough the water will splash up and rinse your bum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was worried about that, so I bought some aerosol cans, perfumed and Lysol, so I can create a column of droplets above the commode when I flush. If there is aerosolized germs and virus in there, most of them should end up on the floor or the seat because I only flush with the lid down. And then I just wipe them away with Kleenex, Swifter sheets, or Wet Wipes.

In some ways, I am way ahead of the news cycle and the science curve.

I am currently wondering if mouth breathing is the Next Big Thing, although it's hard to have a new wave if the old wave is solenoid and stationary.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, crap.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shower + Foot ...Anyone?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cleek: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Close the lid. How hard is this?

aside from sketchy DIY bathrooms in the backs of dive bars and Mexican restaurants (where they've used cheap junk from Big Bobby's Home Repair and Fishing Supply), I've never see a lid on a public toilet.


Gross. Don't use public toilets.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Close the lid before you flush? Okay.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You just cover the bowl with Saran wrap before you flush. It also acts as a fun bathroom gag when you leave it in place for the next person.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am the only one who uses my Donald John Dunny can, so the only person who could catch something from me is me, who presumably already caught whatever it was before flushing any way.
 
ThePea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Closing the lid when you flush keeps not only the coronavirus from spreading (should it exist in your toilet at that moment) but also c.diff, which is a VERY nasty stomach bug that can cause untild pain & possible fecal transplant. Plus, when you close the lid the aerosol doesn't land on your hand towels or toothbrush head, so you brush w/ toilet water & all the joys that go w/ it.
Close the lid when you flush. Just do it. Costs you nothing, no good reason not to do so. Close it. Just close the damn thing. Imagine all that aerosol landing on your face when you flush w/ the lid up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NevynFox: You just cover the bowl with Saran wrap before you flush. It also acts as a fun bathroom gag when you leave it in place for the next person.


Now you are a Foxy Fox full of Foxy tricks, aren't you? Name checks out.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
