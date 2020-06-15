 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Here's a rundown of every state and U.S. territory's COVID-19 response, asking the same question for each one: "Have they farked up so far?" Bonus: "Florida's literally the poster child of how to fark up this pandemic"   (affotd.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a good read. I'm looking forward to looking back at it.

(That sentence actually makes sense.)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida's unemployment is also garbage, they'll give you $.10 and say "there, you have two nickels to rub together.

If congress doesn't extend the extra unemployment benefit then Florida is going to be a *true* dumpster fire by August.  In every way
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, look how close those reopening dates are. And...just, Jesus Arizona, this chart sucks.

And I have to fly down there here soon. Oh yay.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have MAGA so far up your ass that you actually believe that you can be immune from Covid-19 just by thinking bigly thoughts............
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess of how they have got this far is that they are keeping about 25% of the population of the state on ice and not counting the fatalities or the suspected cases any more.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county I live in have more deaths that some entire states.. yet we are half way open now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the rare times I'm glad to live in Kansas  We're holding our own pretty well so far
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuck. Graphs are where I draw the line.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Yuck. Graphs are where I draw the line.


Congrats on being the first farker ever to make me facepalm and simultaneously chuckle.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Florida's unemployment is also garbage, they'll give you $.10 and say "there, you have two nickels to rub together.

If congress doesn't extend the extra unemployment benefit then Florida is going to be a *true* dumpster fire by August.  In every way


Here in WA I can pull $1300/week pre-tax (includes the Fed $600).  My friend in IL couldn't believe that. I (falsely) assumed it was similar in most places.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the plus column, Trump has not been back to Puerto Rico to FUBAR agin, so relatively speaking they are doing great.

I wonder how Rape Island is doing without Trump or Epstein?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL, DR: Utah is either a success or a mess, it totally depends on the day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: Diabolic: Yuck. Graphs are where I draw the line.

Congrats on being the first farker ever to make me facepalm and simultaneously chuckle.


The name Truly Doth Check Out.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 casinos and arcades (lol what is this 1988?) will open similarly.

-From the Maryland section.

You know there are a lot more arcades than casinos in the state.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: In the plus column, Trump has not been back to Puerto Rico to FUBAR agin, so relatively speaking they are doing great.

I wonder how Rape Island is doing without Trump or Epstein?


...rape island?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio, didn't Fark up, but I'm still not going back to work in cubicle hell and I'm doing curbside no-contact groceries for the foreseeable future (and I've got 200 pounds of cow in my freezers). The only real downsides have been no good new movies at the drive in movie theater, and no fireworks for the 4th =(
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't know why we committed to doing a little description in this section, because it's just stoking our worst impulses, like trying to say something like, "COVID is the worst thing to happen to North Carolina since Duke." We're genuinely sorry, we know that live are being lost, and this is not the time to be glib. But Duke sucks.

What's their Fark handle?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: casinos and arcades (lol what is this 1988?) will open similarly.

-From the Maryland section.

You know there are a lot more arcades than casinos in the state.


I figured they meant places like Dave & Busters, plus Ocean City does have plenty of arcades.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: One of the rare times I'm glad to live in Kansas  We're holding our own pretty well so far


I am glad much of my family is still in New Brunswick, even though they now have 2 deaths and a number of related new cases, plus two "foreign workers", whatever those are.

It was nice that they were totally without deaths and had all cases resolved for the longest time, but I am not naff enough to suppose that you can shut down totally and forever unless you are some kind of island.

But depending on how you jiggled the metrics, thinks look relatively good except in TO and Quebec.

I added the first victim of Covid to my family tree in memoriam. He is my 7th cousin, twice removed at the moment but could easily be any degree of relationship in a dozen ways, perhaps hundreds. His name was Arsenault, so he is probably related through my Mother's side through some Acadians or Anglos, and through my Father's Side through more Acadians and Quebec-New France.

Most of my cousins are really very distant so it takes thousands or millions of them to equal one first, second or third cousin, but most of my family is in the USA, Canada, France, the UK, etc., so our loses are potentially are high despite nobody I know dying.

No man is an island, Bubba, no man or woman either.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I live in Florida (Unfortunately) and I can say, it is busier here than it has ever been. Traffic is ridiculous, stores are busy, few are wearing masks, and fewer are social distancing. I really don't know why the numbers aren't even HIGHER than they pretend they are.
I am terrified every day, as I have asthma, hypertension, and age working against me, and I'm forced back to work where I have to interact with many random people.
And no one here really seems to care, it is too complex of a thought for them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those burning masks will come in handy to light his funeral pyre.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the North Carolina section;

But Duke sucks.

Farker-like typing detected.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fireproof: brantgoose: In the plus column, Trump has not been back to Puerto Rico to FUBAR agin, so relatively speaking they are doing great.

I wonder how Rape Island is doing without Trump or Epstein?

...rape island?


You don't know about Rape Island, the Epstein bolt-hole in the Caribbean? You can't have been following Epstein, or Trump, or the Clintons, or agit prop, or conspiracy theories, or the news lately. Um, since about 2000.

What can I say? Ignorance might well be bliss in many cases.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Naido: Florida's unemployment is also garbage, they'll give you $.10 and say "there, you have two nickels to rub together.

If congress doesn't extend the extra unemployment benefit then Florida is going to be a *true* dumpster fire by August.  In every way

Here in WA I can pull $1300/week pre-tax (includes the Fed $600).  My friend in IL couldn't believe that. I (falsely) assumed it was similar in most places.


$582 here in Ohio with lower COL, if the fed is kicking in $600 that's nearly $62k per year. That's actually reasonable unemployment.
 
HenryFnord
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Puerto Rico has definitely farked up. People here never really took the quarantine restrictions all that seriously, and we reopened today. Meanwhile the testing level is low (how low? can't say, the government stopped reporting on number of tests performed because of media criticism) and they've since stopped the number of new daily cases.  What is clear is that examining the historical through current data is that the total number of cases - pre-reopening - is doubling every 3.5 weeks.  We're anticipating 10000 cases by early July and 20000 by August before factoring in the effect of the reopening.There's 3250 available (as of this morning) hospital beds across the island and 3500 currently occupied (100 with Covid).  This is going to explode and it's going to be a nightmare.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: CipollinaFan: casinos and arcades (lol what is this 1988?) will open similarly.

-From the Maryland section.

You know there are a lot more arcades than casinos in the state.

I figured they meant places like Dave & Busters, plus Ocean City does have plenty of arcades.


Right, I get that but there are 5 Dave and Busters, Main Event, Round 1, 14 Chuck E Cheeses and a lot of various independent arcades.

And all of them are breeding grounds for germs and viruses. So it's not like it's something that shouldn't be mentioned.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never been to this site before and I'm hooked already and I just got to the hostility towards their own readership.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That closing shot, tho.

"Now we could close out with some overarching statement, like, "we've spent 17,000 word wasting your time here, and we've found that states that did one thing were the ones who NAILED IT."

Haha, we're not going to do that, because this whole thing has been random and exhausting for pretty much everyone. There's no lesson! This took a long time to write! If you think "being told to wear a mask in public" is a violation of your rights, you should have a pineapple fully shoved up your ass, you suck as a person! Byeeee!"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was a pretty good effort. They were a few things I'd say were mischaracterized but a labor of love is appreciated.

The thing that is important that they could have included was a graph of deaths - which don't always track cases.

Maryland - which they thought was doing ok, has 493 deaths per million.

Texas - which is on their naughty list - has 71 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the country. Yes, it's rising, but they have a long way to go to catch up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Never been to this site before and I'm hooked already and I just got to the hostility towards their own readership.


Fark has prepared you well obviously.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Never been to this site before and I'm hooked already and I just got to the hostility towards their own readership.


I came to say basically the same thing.  Site is in my bookmarks now.

It reminded me of Cracked 5ish years ago.

/Thanks sunny.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

amigafin: I live in Florida (Unfortunately) and I can say, it is busier here than it has ever been. Traffic is ridiculous, stores are busy, few are wearing masks, and fewer are social distancing. I really don't know why the numbers aren't even HIGHER than they pretend they are.
I am terrified every day, as I have asthma, hypertension, and age working against me, and I'm forced back to work where I have to interact with many random people.
And no one here really seems to care, it is too complex of a thought for them.


Also Florida here. Might have something to do with being stuck in Lakeland (I am so, so sorry for you). I'm in Fort Lauderdale, and damn near EVERYONE is still wearing here. Unfortunately I've had to go out every day this week, and so far I've seen exactly 1 person not wearing a mask. And to be fair to that one person, they were making an obvious effort to keep maximum distance from everyone else.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Night Train to Wakanda: Never been to this site before and I'm hooked already and I just got to the hostility towards their own readership.

Fark has prepared you well obviously.


Contempt for my contemporaries is a common trait among my fellow ass holes
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mass has done pretty well thx to Chahlie Bakah and Mahty Walsh.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: That was a pretty good effort. They were a few things I'd say were mischaracterized but a labor of love is appreciated.

The thing that is important that they could have included was a graph of deaths - which don't always track cases.

Maryland - which they thought was doing ok, has 493 deaths per million.

Texas - which is on their naughty list - has 71 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the country. Yes, it's rising, but they have a long way to go to catch up.


Their analysis was about trends and not absolute numbers
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was a good find and an interesting read. So, thanks subby.

The greatest weakness of their analysis is probably that testing is low across the board and inconsistent from state to state.  Also the most compelling info, IMO, which is infection and death rates per capita rank versus population density rank is buried in the text instead of displayed visually. Still, that was 30 minutes I don't regret spending.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From NYT just now
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: That was a pretty good effort. They were a few things I'd say were mischaracterized but a labor of love is appreciated.

The thing that is important that they could have included was a graph of deaths - which don't always track cases.

Maryland - which they thought was doing ok, has 493 deaths per million.

Texas - which is on their naughty list - has 71 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the country. Yes, it's rising, but they have a long way to go to catch up.


I would guess that treatment has gotten more effective over time as we learn what works and what doesn't, so places that peaked earlier will have higher death rates.
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/ good job gretchen
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Holy shiat, look how close those reopening dates are. And...just, Jesus Arizona, this chart sucks.

And I have to fly down there here soon. Oh yay.


Flying and going to a spiking state. That sounds fun.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HenryFnord:

Well, that's not good.

My parents are still down there. My mom stays the f home so she's good.

Stay safe out there!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

invictus2: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

/ good job gretchen


That's VP Whitmer to you.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Never been to this site before and I'm hooked already and I just got to the hostility towards their own readership.


I know, right?

Good find, subby!

Also, I agree with them: Imo's sucks. (I don't know what that has to do with coronavirus, but they ain't wrong!)
 
Percise1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 800x428]
From NYT just now


Looks like Louisiana simply decided to stop testing a while back. How else does that make sense?
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

invictus2: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

/ good job gretchen


That woman.....

/impure thoughts
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: El Brujo: Naido: Florida's unemployment is also garbage, they'll give you $.10 and say "there, you have two nickels to rub together.

If congress doesn't extend the extra unemployment benefit then Florida is going to be a *true* dumpster fire by August.  In every way

Here in WA I can pull $1300/week pre-tax (includes the Fed $600).  My friend in IL couldn't believe that. I (falsely) assumed it was similar in most places.

$582 here in Ohio with lower COL, if the fed is kicking in $600 that's nearly $62k per year. That's actually reasonable unemployment.


But the extra benefit goes away in July unless something changes.  Now someone who made 50K, 60K, 70K is going to make 30K.  Most people barely live within their means, if they do at all.  At 50K and up, that probably means that after a month or two at 30K?  Goodbye house, goodbye car, etc.

One way or another, even if it's just through a middleman, most of us make a living via people buying/spending money on things/services that they don't strictly need.  Anyone hear plan on doing much of that while we're waiting for COVID to fully sort itself out?  Neither do I

/sorry for the Debbie Downer note, hope I'm wrong
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: casinos and arcades (lol what is this 1988?) will open similarly.

-From the Maryland section.

You know there are a lot more arcades than casinos in the state.


Not only are the dealing with COVID 19, they've been suffering from PAC MAN fever since 1984!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Texas - which is on their naughty list - has 71 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the country. Yes, it's rising, but they have a long way to go to catch up.


Texas is lying through their teeth about the number of Covid deaths. Their deaths from pneumonia are through the roof right now, but don't you dare suggest that Covid-19 might be involved.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Naido: robodog: El Brujo: Naido: Florida's unemployment is also garbage, they'll give you $.10 and say "there, you have two nickels to rub together.

If congress doesn't extend the extra unemployment benefit then Florida is going to be a *true* dumpster fire by August.  In every way

Here in WA I can pull $1300/week pre-tax (includes the Fed $600).  My friend in IL couldn't believe that. I (falsely) assumed it was similar in most places.

$582 here in Ohio with lower COL, if the fed is kicking in $600 that's nearly $62k per year. That's actually reasonable unemployment.

But the extra benefit goes away in July unless something changes.  Now someone who made 50K, 60K, 70K is going to make 30K.  Most people barely live within their means, if they do at all.  At 50K and up, that probably means that after a month or two at 30K?  Goodbye house, goodbye car, etc.

One way or another, even if it's just through a middleman, most of us make a living via people buying/spending money on things/services that they don't strictly need.  Anyone hear plan on doing much of that while we're waiting for COVID to fully sort itself out?  Neither do I

/sorry for the Debbie Downer note, hope I'm wrong


Truth.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Kentucky portion is leaving out recommendations to not report cases.
 
