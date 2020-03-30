 Skip to content
(WRAL)   ReopenNC founder goes all 'the stupid, it burns' with new mask challenge   (wral.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This does not prevent the spread of COVID," Smith addressed viewers in the video. "This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being. This is a sign of control."

Says slave to ignorance.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What did you do during the pandemic, grandma?"
"I discouraged people from doing simple things that would protect others."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But tell us again about "cancel culture" as you burn your masks and destroy your coffee machines.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.


Or at least into the crematoriums - that's the preferred funeral practice for COVID victims.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "This does not prevent the spread of COVID," Smith addressed viewers in the video. "This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being. This is a sign of control."

Says slave to ignorance.


"You're being controlled and brainwashed! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to attend a meeting at my church."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "This does not prevent the spread of COVID," Smith addressed viewers in the video. "This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being. This is a sign of control."

Says slave to ignorance.


Done in one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Diogenes: "This does not prevent the spread of COVID," Smith addressed viewers in the video. "This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being. This is a sign of control."

Says slave to ignorance.

"You're being controlled and brainwashed! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to attend a meeting at my church."


"And after church, I'm going to log onto Facebook and share these memes other people created while calling them sheep."
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't believe in mandatory anything.

But NC is a state that requires seatbelts.

Does she not wear her seatbelt?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to either spray covid over all the non mask wearers and get it over with or put a sign over a big wood chipper that says "burn your mask here" and then push them in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 497x497]


I guess it's good I wasn't planning on sleeping tonight.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I am not really serious just pissed off at their stupidity.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an NC resident and hospital employee, my dad is farking killing me with this bullshiat anti-mask propaganda. I don't even know where he's finding this bullshiat information. He sent me a quote from an "MD" that says Covid-19 is smaller than the 3 micron limit of N95's. My wife worked the local Covid test site for 2 months until they re-opened her unit. She wore an N95 + surgical mask + faceshield as her basic loadout. She never got sick.

So I had to remind him that's why I'll be wearing an N95 and he's an idiot.

Seriously every farking doctor in the hospital has put off vacation, travel and keeps an N95 on all day. Even ones without Covid patients. When it comes to something that's not your expertise, maybe do what the experts do and shut your god damn mouth.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: OtherLittleGuy: JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 497x497]

I guess it's good I wasn't planning on sleeping tonight.


Full-on, hallucinating insanity is much more interesting anyway.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?


See what she does when someone takes a knee during the national anthem.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: bdub77: Diogenes: "This does not prevent the spread of COVID," Smith addressed viewers in the video. "This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being. This is a sign of control."

Says slave to ignorance.

"You're being controlled and brainwashed! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to attend a meeting at my church."

"And after church, I'm going to log onto Facebook and share these memes other people created while calling them sheep."


"All the while, Fox News will be on the television in the background, sending a continuous subliminal stream of fear and hate directly to my brain so that I will remain compliant to the will of my conservative masters."
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is wrong with people?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the sort of people who believe that if you beleeeeeve enough, God will reward you.

Think about the fact that this is a kind of person who needs to hear the "God sent a rowboat" story. Who needs to hear that story? Someone says, "Your house will flood." You evacuate, or you don't, but you don't think, "Oh, I don't need to evacuate because God will.... what? part the waters for you?" And to think it's a test of faith sent by God is to imagine a petty, insecure God.

Too many people imagine God as what they would be if they were omnipotent--shiatty, flawed, vindictive, and authoritarian.

/ #notallChristians
// I'm a Christian
/// I think an omnipotent being has better things to do than kill over a hundred thousand people just to test some bozo's faith.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: "What did you do during the pandemic, grandma?"
"I discouraged people from doing simple things that would protect others."


That only works if grandma doesn't catch Covid-19 and dies.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?


A while ago, there was an infographic comparing wearing a mask to wearing pants, because if everyone wears pants and someone loses control of their bladder, it's far less likely that anyone else will get peed on.

I was tempted to make a joke about the government infringing on my God-given right to pee on whatever and whomever I want, but didn't do it because people like her are dumb enough to actually take that stance.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor cast iron pan is gonna taste like moron for a long while.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh ashley, would it not be an even bolder statement to do it while you're wearing it?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?


Like I always ask:  Show me in the US Constitution where the US Government has the authority to force you to wear clothing.

Or really, do a lot of other things.  The US Constitution isn't some all encompassing document covering every right and every object and every possible law.  It's a set of guidelines.

You can't show me a single word from any founding father arguing or even suggesting that the government can force you to wear clothing.  But if you were to raise them from the dead today, I doubt that any of them would agree with the idea that the government CAN'T force you to wear clothing.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the grocery store just a few minutes ago, there was only a handful of people not wearing a mask/covering. The majority of those were poc. Go figure.
 
Coronach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just ruined the patina on that cast iron pan.

/obviously not her favorite pan
//that one nearly has a hole worn through the bottom
///three doesn't body shame decent humans but this nilwit from the south likely has an atrocious southern diet
 
IslandDon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to assume what said founder of said organization thinks of flag burning. I guess anything is possible.

But burning PPE right now is as offensive to me as I strongly suspect that flag burning would be to people who agree with this particular person.

// To be clear, burning PPE is destroying something that provides practical protection from a threat -- something that actually does something -- while burning a flag is purely symbolic. Burning PPE is not a purely symbolic act.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: hissatsu: "As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?

Like I always ask:  Show me in the US Constitution where the US Government has the authority to force you to wear clothing.

Or really, do a lot of other things.  The US Constitution isn't some all encompassing document covering every right and every object and every possible law.  It's a set of guidelines.

You can't show me a single word from any founding father arguing or even suggesting that the government can force you to wear clothing.  But if you were to raise them from the dead today, I doubt that any of them would agree with the idea that the government CAN'T force you to wear clothing.


They'd send you on an expedition to the west to keep you from dumbing up the local population.

I don't think the government should have to mandate this. But the number of stupid people alive thanks to medical advances over the years has really farked us.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give them the following challenge: if you ever need surgery, tell the doctor that you insist that he or she not wear a mask because masks are ineffective and are just a means of control.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: OtherLittleGuy: JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 497x497]

I guess it's good I wasn't planning on sleeping tonight.


It's 2020. You were able to go to sleep?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: They don't believe in mandatory anything.

But NC is a state that requires seatbelts.

Does she not wear her seatbelt?


In this case I hope not.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone please bludgeon this woman.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.


Which hopefully won't be long.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.

Or at least into the crematoriums - that's the preferred funeral practice for COVID victims.


This is the thing that about this virus: you can get it and not get too sick and still spread it to a bunch of people who might get really sick and die. These anti-mask people are basically telling everyone else their lives aren't important to them. It's the ultimate "fark you, I got mine" virus.
 
eiger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diogenes: But tell us again about "cancel culture" as you burn your masks and destroy your coffee machines.


Projection.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those burning masks will come in handy to light his funeral pyre.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: hissatsu: "As you know, we are a group that is completely against mandatory anything,"

What a stupid, lying biatch. Is she protesting against driver's licences? Being forced to wear clothes? Having to wear seatbelts? Not being allowed to drink and drive? Not being able to run your own meth lab without the "man" hassling you? Having to comply with all those wacky "laws"?

Like I always ask:  Show me in the US Constitution where the US Government has the authority to force you to wear clothing.

Or really, do a lot of other things.  The US Constitution isn't some all encompassing document covering every right and every object and every possible law.  It's a set of guidelines.

You can't show me a single word from any founding father arguing or even suggesting that the government can force you to wear clothing.  But if you were to raise them from the dead today, I doubt that any of them would agree with the idea that the government CAN'T force you to wear clothing.


During your obviously in-depth Constitutional studies, might you have noticed the following words?

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm ok with them burning their masks.

If they put them on first.

That'd REALLY show those Libturds what's what.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: JerseyTim: If there were any justice in the world, the anti-mask people would carry this shame for the rest of their lives.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 497x497]


i-understood-that-reference.jpg
 
joker420
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Purge week?
 
pacified
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The stupid burns when you leave the mask on and light it on fire
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, ReopenNC (and other anti-quarantine organizations) are being funded by the same astroturf avenues that funded the Tea Party a decade ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
