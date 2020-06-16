 Skip to content
(Journal Times)   The kringle - serious business   (journaltimes.com) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can confirm, Racine makes the best kringles.

/TJ's pumpkin kringle. So good.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...the victim said that the Kringle in the hallway was for HALO staff and members."

I can understand the attacker's behavior.  I was pretty pissed when Santa abandoned me as well.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh, the worst food besides scones ever to be called "pastry."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the kringle?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everybody knows it's the Bumble that'll rumble
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OJ just can't seem to stay out of trouble.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: the kringle?
[Fark user image 200x200]

Everybody knows it's the Bumble that'll rumble
[Fark user image 500x375]


Homestar Runner: Santam'n is a Blade Man (Full Song)
Youtube 40QvVEyFxWQ


[/oblig]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I only get kringle rings at Christmas :(
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO.


Are we supposed to know what HALO is?

/ I imagine kringle is obscure for people outside Wisconsin and Denmark
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus: TFA has a mug shot gallery.

That said. WTF with Derreece? (aka Baby)
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

/ Could be a skateboard for all I know.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up what the Fark is a kringle
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Ugh, the worst food besides scones ever to be called "pastry."


It's like a croissant and a doughnut had a baby. And put whatever you wanted on top, frosting and whatever other doughnut stuff. How can a doughnut that doesn't rise be worse than a scone?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: "...the victim said that the Kringle in the hallway was for HALO staff and members."

I can understand the attacker's behavior.  I was pretty pissed when Santa abandoned me as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Can confirm, Racine makes the best kringles.

/TJ's pumpkin kringle. So good.


O&H Cherry Cheese is the best.

/ Used to live 3 blocks from their bakery and store.
// Kringle is the only good thing about Racine
/// Used to pick some up on my way from home to the airport before the days of TSA, who would probably confiscate it now.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thought...What's a Kringle. Second thought, whats a HALO? Both questions remain unanswered...you has one job, reporter man.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO.


Are we supposed to know what HALO is?

/ I imagine kringle is obscure for people outside Wisconsin and Denmark


It's an old X-Box game that used to be pretty popular. One of the digital assistants is even named for one of its characters. Ask Jeeves, I think.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grabbed one of those from Trader Joe's while passing through SLC last year - they are good but I don't think they did much to improve my health.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

/ Could be a skateboard for all I know.


Racine is nowhere near the East Coast.

This is a kringle:

ohdanishbakery.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High Altitude, Low Opening.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I had the same question - it's the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.  Which immediately led my mind to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.


I bet you can find it in Solvang. It's a Danish thing.

ohdanishbakery.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Bonus: TFA has a mug shot gallery.

That said. WTF with Derreece? (aka Baby)


Lots of domestic abuse in that group.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's basically a big bear claw (rawr) and the state pastry of Wisconsin. No wonder Pam Poovey makes them to cheer people up.

/Yes I know nobody watched Archer: Danger Island but Mrs Englaja and I loved it and thought it was far too short
//"they're goddamn colossal!"- -Danger Island Pam re: her boobs
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rogers is no longer allowed back at America's Best Inn & Suites.

The guy threatened people with a knife. Why are they rewarding his behavior?
 
Big 900
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, of it was a pecan kringle from O & H Bakery, I totally get it.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Bonus: TFA has a mug shot gallery.

That said. WTF with Derreece? (aka Baby)


I think they call her Baby ironically And I believe that is an albino African American or what I like to refer to as the most unlucky person in the world.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaytkay: the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO.


Are we supposed to know what HALO is?

/ I imagine kringle is obscure for people outside Wisconsin and Denmark


Montana has a very large Danish population... raises hand.

They're also addictive as crack.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I might threaten someone for a kringle but I would never stab anyone for anything less than a lemon Bismarck
 
FarkQued
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

/ Could be a skateboard for all I know.


I think its aka danish, what I heard it called before.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bdub77: Can confirm, Racine makes the best kringles.

/TJ's pumpkin kringle. So good.


People drive a long way for those things. Not surprising to see some tempers.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it made by ass eaters??
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

catmandu: CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

/ Could be a skateboard for all I know.

Racine is nowhere near the East Coast.

This is a kringle:

[ohdanishbakery.com image 350x258]


Here's (part of) a kringle in its natural state, i.e., in my kitchen.  Only 8 short blocks to the Danish bakery when this big boy is done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Montana has a very large Danish population... raises hand.

They're also addictive as crack.


The Danish population is addictive? Are they actual danishes?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

/ Could be a skateboard for all I know.


I've seen them at my local Trader Joe's locations in California - not all the time, but often. I see them (from Racine, no less) in the bread section, lain flat in stacks of, what, 15" square white wax-paper envelopes, either on the same stand that has baguettes and french breads, or on the shelves that have loaves and other stuff that I don't pay enough attention to to remember what they are.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO.

Are we supposed to know what HALO is?


From Googling, it looks like a homeless assistance program? It definitely seems like a journalistic oversight to not define that term.

I guess I assumed everyone knew what a Kringle is.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: CrazyCurt: I'm guessing it's some kind of pastry popular on the East Coast because out in California I've never heard of the food -- if that's what it is.

I bet you can find it in Solvang. It's a Danish thing.

[ohdanishbakery.com image 730x384]


That looks very tasty. Doubt any bakeries around here make them though -- everything's Russian.

/ About one every block ffs.
// Though this one Russian bakery makes something like a big donut without a hole and filled with cream cheese that's very good.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: jaytkay: the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO.

Are we supposed to know what HALO is?

From Googling, it looks like a homeless assistance program? It definitely seems like a journalistic oversight to not define that term.

I guess I assumed everyone knew what a Kringle is.


Do I have to explain everything in this thread?  Jeez.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Jedekai: Montana has a very large Danish population... raises hand.

They're also addictive as crack.

The Danish population is addictive? Are they actual danishes?


Sweet, yet salty.

Our main trade is sarcasm.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

englaja: It's basically a big bear claw (rawr) and the state pastry of Wisconsin. No wonder Pam Poovey makes them to cheer people up.

/Yes I know nobody watched Archer: Danger Island but Mrs Englaja and I loved it and thought it was far too short
//"they're goddamn colossal!"- -Danger Island Pam re: her boobs


I liked it.
 
