Florida, to New York and New Jersey: "Hold my beer"
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long until NY makes Floridians quarantine on the way out?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add AZ and TX to that list too.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't your VP say everything was under control thanks to Trump's leadership?

Isn't this fake news?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Didn't your VP say everything was under control thanks to Trump's leadership?

Isn't this fake news?


And yes, when I read that piece of horseshiat from Pence, I was wonder how long it will be until he has a prolapsed anus from having Trumps hand rammed so far up his arse on a daily basis...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 425x620]


... damn...

You captured them perfectly.  I could hear their voices as I read that.

Nicely done!
 
ENS [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's amazing that none of Trump's supporter's have realized that he either doesn't care if they live or has active disdain for them.

For him to have a closed arena gathering this weekend in a state with a rising infection level and actually ask his voters to legally indemnify him for their potential illness and death if they suffer due to worshiping him in a public space is sociopathic.

People in my family are sworn to him though. It defies imagination.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What really caught my attention is the huge drop in Italy's cases.
Between extreme (and early*) lockdowns, and herd immunity, they seem to be doing something right.
Daily cases are down from a high of around 6500 (March 21) to 210 (yesterday).
The death rate shows up at a staggering 14%, but I'm guessing that that is because they were so overwhelmed that they were only testing really sick people and not testing asymptomatic or mild cases.

Best of luck, Italy, you really got hit hard, so hoping you're past the worst of it.

/https://www.worldometers.info/corona​vi​rus/country/italy/
//*looking at you, trump
///the first real pandemic in my lifetime and I'm grateful that I've lived as long as I have without one
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is who's in charge of Florida........

dailydot.comView Full Size

compote.slate.comView Full Size

Any Questions????
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't forget South Carolina:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/south-carol​i​na-1st-states-reopen-now-coronavirus-c​ases/story?id=71217087

"As of June 10, 12.9% of new tests in South Carolina were positive, compared to a 2.7% positivity rate in late May, Bell explained. "Today I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before," she said. The state has seen an ongoing, upward trend in new coronavirus cases since Memorial Day, she added."

"Despite health experts' concerns, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has unequivocally promised he will not issue new stay-at-home orders or require South Carolinians to wear masks in public."
 
