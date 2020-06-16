 Skip to content
 
Ah, the old "her breasts were so big that there's no way I could have gotten my arms around her" defense
34
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shelton says he let his staff run the business' social media accounts, and at least a couple dozen employees have had the password over the years.

So maybe not a tinfoil nutter racist, but definitely a moron.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a boob.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time, Shelton tells Washingtonian that some of the tweets do line up with his beliefs. ... "The masks don't help anything. They're more about conformity and submission than they are about safety," he says.

Oh yeah, I totally believe you didn't post/like anything on your twitter.
Dig up, stupid.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Shelton says he let his staff run the business' social media accounts, and at least a couple dozen employees have had the password over the years.

So maybe not a tinfoil nutter racist, but definitely a moron.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well nobody on here had ever want to be president...
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the point of a coffee shop that is open from 9 to 5?  Nobody with money to spend will be able to come it during those hours.

/I know, I know, I've just described most of New England.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....was that satire?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, I'm only a girl on the weekends.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, guess my super hacker business based on a revamp for Norm McDonald's academy award winning movie "Dirty Work" is dead in the water.

If only I could have found some super hackers and Norm would have answered my blood written letters.

/se la vie
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Shelton says he let his staff run the business' social media accounts, and at least a couple dozen employees have had the password over the years.

So maybe not a tinfoil nutter racist, but definitely a moron.


Would be especially moronic to not look over what was tweeted on the business' behalf while he wasn't running it.

Either that, or it's just a gaping hole in his cover story.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually get to use this twice in one week?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suppliers ditching him is pretty damn telling.

They think it's clear enough and important enough to literally turn down his money.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's stupid and then there's confident.  Confident stupidity will kill us all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He alleges he was the one turning down advances: "There have been employees that hit on me as well that I don't pay any attention to. And that pisses them off. Little cute girls that have worked here that are being denied, OK? And you've got to understand that too. And that might piss somebody off too. I don't do it. I've never messed around with anyone at work."


Yes.  I am sure all the teenage girls you've employed were just tripping over themselves to get with their middle-aged boss. He's delusional.  It's just a variation on the same kind of response a lot of these guys give when they're called out on their BS, whether it be racism, sexism, authoritarianism, or anything else in that orbit.  It's either the not-a-victim's fault, a joke, a 'simple misunderstanding', or 'just asking questions'.  Most of those showed up in his quotes in the article about the various topics at hand.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not sure where it happened in the story, but it came to me suddenly that this asshole has the same shiatty opinions as M.O.D. For USA-era Billy Milano and seems just as happy sharing them.
 
Intel154
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good thing he's available now, he's just the man we're looking for to run the Small Business Administration
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another nutter outed.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I actually get to use this twice in one week?

[Fark user image image 465x624]


Well shiat, I'll use it right now.

/ you may want to wipe it off
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh man, the bit at the end about racial injustice that he volunteered unprompted was just rich...

"I'm not racist because I think all lives should matter before black lives, I have problems too!"
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come on now, does THIS look like a guy you can't totally trust to be super respectful of your teenage daughter's boobs?

thezebra.orgView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: ....was that satire?


This guy is such a stereotype I almost can't believe it.  Until I remember how many uneducated middle aged white guys I know.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unpossible:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Not mine/found online/that rhymes
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I actually get to use this twice in one week?
[chesty_morgan_deadly_weapons.jpg]


...checks out?  IIRC from The Encyclopedia of Bad Taste, she had no surgical work done, but was still freaking enormous.  Also the guy in the article seems somewhat sleazy and a bit clueless.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: swahnhennessy: ....was that satire?

This guy is such a stereotype I almost can't believe it.  Until I remember how many uneducated middle aged white guys I know.


+1

/I mean add one more to the list
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: He alleges he was the one turning down advances: "There have been employees that hit on me as well that I don't pay any attention to. And that pisses them off. Little cute girls that have worked here that are being denied, OK? And you've got to understand that too. And that might piss somebody off too. I don't do it. I've never messed around with anyone at work."


Yes.  I am sure all the teenage girls you've employed were just tripping over themselves to get with their middle-aged boss. He's delusional.  It's just a variation on the same kind of response a lot of these guys give when they're called out on their BS, whether it be racism, sexism, authoritarianism, or anything else in that orbit.  It's either the not-a-victim's fault, a joke, a 'simple misunderstanding', or 'just asking questions'.  Most of those showed up in his quotes in the article about the various topics at hand.


Continues to amaze me how many dudes my age I've seen (50) that seem to seriously believe that young women are falling over themselves to get at their old dad bods.  To be fair, I'd imagine there are a few daddy issues types - human sexuality is weird - and there are always the rent types, but no I'm not thinking young women are randomly lusting after my broken ass.  But then again, I guess if you're willing to believe that the brown people/poors are coming to git ya, or that trickle-down economics totally work, then "teenage sex fiends totally want me" isn't that hard to subscribe to.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Shelton says he let his staff run the business' social media accounts, and at least a couple dozen employees have had the password over the years.

So maybe not a tinfoil nutter racist, but definitely a moron.

He also volunteered his thoughts on vaccines: "I'm not just going to blindly go and say here shoot these chemicals in my daughter without researching everything. There's too many incidents of children getting hurt."


Nope. He's bugnuts.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Well, guess my super hacker business based on a revamp for Norm McDonald's academy award winning movie "Dirty Work" is dead in the water.

If only I could have found some super hackers and Norm would have answered my blood written letters.

/se la vie


C'est.

/bête noire
 
mottsnil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Noah_Tall: I actually get to use this twice in one week?
[chesty_morgan_deadly_weapons.jpg]

...checks out?  IIRC from The Encyclopedia of Bad Taste, she had no surgical work done, but was still freaking enormous.  Also the guy in the article seems somewhat sleazy and a bit clueless.


Somewhat sleazy? Dude is full throttle sleazy and definitely needs his nuts stomped until they're literally just almond juice.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: New Rising Sun: He alleges he was the one turning down advances: "There have been employees that hit on me as well that I don't pay any attention to. And that pisses them off. Little cute girls that have worked here that are being denied, OK? And you've got to understand that too. And that might piss somebody off too. I don't do it. I've never messed around with anyone at work."


Yes.  I am sure all the teenage girls you've employed were just tripping over themselves to get with their middle-aged boss. He's delusional.  It's just a variation on the same kind of response a lot of these guys give when they're called out on their BS, whether it be racism, sexism, authoritarianism, or anything else in that orbit.  It's either the not-a-victim's fault, a joke, a 'simple misunderstanding', or 'just asking questions'.  Most of those showed up in his quotes in the article about the various topics at hand.

Continues to amaze me how many dudes my age I've seen (50) that seem to seriously believe that young women are falling over themselves to get at their old dad bods.  To be fair, I'd imagine there are a few daddy issues types - human sexuality is weird - and there are always the rent types, but no I'm not thinking young women are randomly lusting after my broken ass.  But then again, I guess if you're willing to believe that the brown people/poors are coming to git ya, or that trickle-down economics totally work, then "teenage sex fiends totally want me" isn't that hard to subscribe to.


These are just adult versions of guys in college that could "take home any girl at the bar" but always left alone.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh what a shame.  So misunderstood.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love that he claims it was possibly the work of a disgruntled ex-employee, then, without any prompting, proceeds to spew the same derp that was in the shop's Twitter feed.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Unpossible:

[Fark user image 425x425]


/Not mine/found online/that rhymes


Well, we finally found Dr. Reed's son!
 
