(CNN)   Defunding the police may not be necessary   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Police, Police officers, Police brutality, Police officer  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 resigned and another 70 or so step down from riot or swat teams but are still cops?

Fark user imageView Full Size


add two zeros to each number and we're cooking with gas.

/world needs landscapers, too.... officers.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So ,Cops are resigning because they no longer can feel safe from arrest themselves after killing minorities?

Kind of says it all, doesn't it?
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An ex-LEO Farker posted a great explanation about this the other day under the article about how cops don't think that the they're supported anymore.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I look forward to many of these assholes being unpleasantly shocked and complaining bitterly that they just can't walk around the corner and get another job that pays that well.

I also look forward to some of their supporters giving them management and supervisory jobs only to see how poorly they perform or how horrendously they treat their minority co-workers.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: An ex-LEO Farker posted a great explanation about this the other day under the article about how cops don't think that the they're supported anymore.


We had a LEO snowflake here in Northeast Pa. complain to the news because the local Dunkin employee told another worker the LEO wasn't welcome there.

Fascists are always the biggest snowflakes.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imagine having a career where you're empowered to carry a gun and kill people and getting an honest performance review is somehow still considered an attack on your person.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Until at least 10-20% of cops resign/get fired/go to prison this wont be enough.

The rotten apples need their teeth kicked in
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?


I would really like more information on these entities that you believe exist.  What is their purpose?  How are they funded?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just take away their military and para-military toys and see how fast their attitudes are reformed. No troop carriers, no helicopters, no killer drones and robots, and not even armour and weapons that would make a medieval knight sell his soul to the first Saracen to offer them.

I call this idea "community policing" and putting flat feet on the beat agin.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the morning radio show I listen too. They're based in Atlanta, GA, and I find their take on all this interesting, since they seemed to have drawn a bunch of attention for their respectful approach to all sides.  The link is an interview with a cop.  If you're not familiar with The Bert Show, give it a listen.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x425]


Suitable for framing.
 
HenryFnord
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 15 resigned and another 70 or so step down from riot or swat teams but are still cops?

[Fark user image 500x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

add two zeros to each number and we're cooking with gas.

/world needs landscapers, too.... officers.


There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States

Three or four zeros.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, you're leaving because upset?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?

I would really like more information on these entities that you believe exist.  What is their purpose?  How are they funded?


Yeah, private security firms are not like PMCs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: An ex-LEO Farker posted a great explanation about this the other day under the article about how cops don't think that the they're supported anymore.


Yeah, that was hilarious.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?


The only other job where they can abuse people daily, is prison guard.  Fortunately, prison guards aren't allowed guns as often, and are outnumbered.

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I look forward to many of these assholes being unpleasantly shocked and complaining bitterly that they just can't walk around the corner and get another job that pays that well.


I have a feeling they don't want to change careers, but hope to get hired somewhere else after everything calms down, and try to resume old style policing.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?

I would really like more information on these entities that you believe exist.  What is their purpose?  How are they funded?


Well, there's Blackwater or Academi or whatever that shiathead pyschopath calls his terror-for-hire squad these days.

I don't know how many cops are qualified to be part of that, though. Being a murderous lunatic with no concept of morality or law is one thing, but I wonder how many of those donut-munchers could pass the physical.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 15 resigned and another 70 or so step down from riot or swat teams but are still cops?

[Fark user image image 500x278]

add two zeros to each number and we're cooking with gas.

/world needs landscapers, too.... officers.


Why do so many people show them re respect o of calling them officers? They are cops.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Just take away their military and para-military toys and see how fast their attitudes are reformed. No troop carriers, no helicopters, no killer drones and robots, and not even armour and weapons that would make a medieval knight sell his soul to the first Saracen to offer them.

I call this idea "community policing" and putting flat feet on the beat agin.


They have become over reliant on using force and intimidation.  Guns, swat vehicles, riot gear, all plays a role in giving them the feeling of invincibility, which leads to their assumption of total control, which causes them to have a mental break down when their "authority" is questioned.

Take away the guns, and the riot gear, and they'll be forced to deal with civilians on a human level.  Maybe they'll used their brains to reason and deescalate situations, instead of resorting to abusive use of force.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?

The only other job where they can abuse people daily, is prison guard.  Fortunately, prison guards aren't allowed guns as often, and are outnumbered.

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I look forward to many of these assholes being unpleasantly shocked and complaining bitterly that they just can't walk around the corner and get another job that pays that well.

I have a feeling they don't want to change careers, but hope to get hired somewhere else after everything calms down, and try to resume old style policing.


They quit because they can't murder minorities anymore. Let the resignations keep coming.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Salmon: An ex-LEO Farker posted a great explanation about this the other day under the article about how cops don't think that the they're supported anymore.

We had a LEO snowflake here in Northeast Pa. complain to the news because the local Dunkin employee told another worker the LEO wasn't welcome there.

Fascists are always the biggest snowflakes.


If the store doesn't want to give them discounts, boo hoo. But for a commercial business to refuse service to a class of people is farked up. What if they refused to serve uniformed service members. Or black people. Or gay people. Or gay black people who wore Biden 2020 shirts. I bet you might have a problem with it then.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We do live in interesting times. And it wont get boring very soon either
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x313]


How many cops did you get to quit?

100!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think they will find they don't get to get away with shooting whoever they want when they are working a private security job at the mall.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It seems like everyone who has the best ideas about what police should be, doesn't actually want to be one.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Well, there's Blackwater or Academi or whatever that shiathead pyschopath calls his terror-for-hire squad these days.

I don't know how many cops are qualified to be part of that, though. Being a murderous lunatic with no concept of morality or law is one thing, but I wonder how many of those donut-munchers could pass the physical.


But then they'd have to murder people in a place where there's a real chance those people might shoot back.  They only like the idea of being in a dangerous job.
 
Avery614
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skozlaw: BMFPitt: UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?

I would really like more information on these entities that you believe exist.  What is their purpose?  How are they funded?

Well, there's Blackwater or Academi or whatever that shiathead pyschopath calls his terror-for-hire squad these days.

I don't know how many cops are qualified to be part of that, though. Being a murderous lunatic with no concept of morality or law is one thing, but I wonder how many of those donut-munchers could pass the physical.


Here are some of the most popular in the U.S. Not Blackwater sh*t, these are real live rent-a-cops, think mall/campus security.

ADT Security Services
Allied Universal
G4S Secure Solutions
Inter-Con Security
Monitronics
Paragon Systems
Pinkerton Security
Vivint
 
zeaper12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The headline is bigger than the actual numbers, we are talking about all of .01% of police have left?  It's not a big deal, not even a deal.  Just another CNN headline.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Avery614: skozlaw: BMFPitt: UNC_Samurai: How many are going to go into private security, and will work for entities with money and lawyers to protect them in case they rough somebody up?

I would really like more information on these entities that you believe exist.  What is their purpose?  How are they funded?

Well, there's Blackwater or Academi or whatever that shiathead pyschopath calls his terror-for-hire squad these days.

I don't know how many cops are qualified to be part of that, though. Being a murderous lunatic with no concept of morality or law is one thing, but I wonder how many of those donut-munchers could pass the physical.

Here are some of the most popular in the U.S. Not Blackwater sh*t, these are real live rent-a-cops, think mall/campus security.

ADT Security Services
Allied Universal
G4S Secure Solutions
Inter-Con Security
Monitronics
Paragon Systems
Pinkerton Security
Vivint


LOL
$9-$12 an hour and no union
That will teach them
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I think they will find they don't get to get away with shooting whoever they want when they are working a private security job at the mall.


resizing.flixster.comView Full Size


Way, way darker movie than it was marketed as.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: sinner4ever: Salmon: An ex-LEO Farker posted a great explanation about this the other day under the article about how cops don't think that the they're supported anymore.

We had a LEO snowflake here in Northeast Pa. complain to the news because the local Dunkin employee told another worker the LEO wasn't welcome there.

Fascists are always the biggest snowflakes.

If the store doesn't want to give them discounts, boo hoo. But for a commercial business to refuse service to a class of people is farked up. What if they refused to serve uniformed service members. Or black people. Or gay people. Or gay black people who wore Biden 2020 shirts. I bet you might have a problem with it then.


Since when were Biden supporters or cops a protected class?
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zeaper12: The headline is bigger than the actual numbers, we are talking about all of .01% of police have left?  It's not a big deal, not even a deal.  Just another CNN headline.


Staffing shortages at the Portland Police Bureau have been a thing for like the last 5 years. Fortunately for the cops, they're making up for it in OT
 
