(AL.com)   For the first time, Alabama has more new coronavirus cases in one day than the collective number of teeth in entire state   (al.com) divider line
22
699 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:41 PM



22 Comments
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's important for Alabamians to stay in shape.  I recommend a walk to Gunthersvlle.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardly surprising.  I had the pleasure to drive through Alabama a couple of weeks ago. I drove across the entire state, didn't see a single mask. Of course, I only stopped when I had to, but still.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Charles could have seen this coming.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten isn't bad, Subby.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, good?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For 7-day averages, this puts Alabama at #2 in average number of new cases reported over the past 7 days in the US, only behind Arizona.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many wafflehouse night shifts is that?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 ?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I supposed to feel any sympathy for people that do this to themselves, while defiantly mocking well-supported and thoughtful advice to the contrary?  No.  The answer is a hard no.  Any of them who die should be determined to be a suicide and their bodies dropped in an unmarked ditch that we determine to within the boundaries or our nation, but not a part of it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many more people are suffering through COVID at home either because they have no insurance or a complete lack of faith in medical science?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Am I supposed to feel any sympathy for people that do this to themselves, while defiantly mocking well-supported and thoughtful advice to the contrary?  No.  The answer is a hard no.  Any of them who die should be determined to be a suicide and their bodies dropped in an unmarked ditch that we determine to within the boundaries or our nation, but not a part of it.


Yes, because there's absolutely no way they could have been infected second - or even, third - hand.

Those dying in the elder care homes (including the caretakers) must be Hi lariousto you.
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So 3?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many more people are suffering through COVID at home either because they have no insurance or a complete lack of faith in medical science?


I'm mostly staying at home because I have faith in medical science.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Misch: For 7-day averages, this puts Alabama at #2 in average number of new cases reported over the past 7 days in the US, only behind Arizona.


That's on a per-capita basis. Absolute numbers, it's #7.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Roll Tide!
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
India is picking up the slack on new deaths with over 2000 today.
The US hasn't had numbers like that since My 7th.
 
Supadope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do you know the toothbrush was invented in Alabama?

If it were anywhere else, it would have been called a teethbrush.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Calm down folks
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AL, AK, AZ, TX, FL are all spiking. By a lot.

But not OH and WI. They are supposed to spike because of their actions. Why not?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we leave up our statues of Confederate generals if we put masks on them? Asking for an Alabama friend
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: AL, AK, AZ, TX, FL are all spiking. By a lot.

But not OH and WI. They are supposed to spike because of their actions. Why not?


You tell us.  Maybe they're underreporting cases like Florida?
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: AL, AK, AZ, TX, FL are all spiking. By a lot.

But not OH and WI. They are supposed to spike because of their actions. Why not?


Soros and Gates got the chemtrail mix wrong on the first few flyovers. They'll get it right next time.

/ we're talking about long-term statistics... just wait
 
