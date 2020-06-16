 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Google finally bans extreme-right websites "The Federalist" and "ZeroHedge" from its ad platform   (nbcnews.com) divider line
99
    More: Cool, Advertising, right websites, Countering Digital Hate, Black Lives Matter protests, Advertising agency, Google Ads, advertising platform, Google  
•       •       •

1334 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But 🥶 🍑 !
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be nice not to have to constantly downvote them anytime someone is dumb enough to post a link to them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, we can eliminate one possibility on who actually funds The Federalist...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only use for the Federalist is the fun game where this guy shows you four potential Federalist headlines, only ONE of them is fake

For example:

Option 1: Yes, Christians Can Support Torture
Option 2: Would Russia Really Manage Syria Worse Than The Syrians?
Option 3: Chemicals Can't Turn You Into A Black Woman
Option 4: I Employ Dozens Of Wonderful Guatemalans And I Want The Border Wall

Choose wisely.  Only one is fake.

https://twitter.com/FederalistPitch/s​t​atus/1272526259936006146?s=20
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, isn't this the sort of nonsense Fark had to deal with?

I mean, you want to ruin one website, just post something google thinks is racist. Boom: cancel culture.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The only use for the Federalist is the fun game where this guy shows you four potential Federalist headlines, only ONE of them is fake

For example:

Option 1: Yes, Christians Can Support Torture
Option 2: Would Russia Really Manage Syria Worse Than The Syrians?
Option 3: Chemicals Can't Turn You Into A Black Woman
Option 4: I Employ Dozens Of Wonderful Guatemalans And I Want The Border Wall

Choose wisely.  Only one is fake.

https://twitter.com/FederalistPitch/st​atus/1272526259936006146?s=20


I honestly couldn't. They're all so equally dumb.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them pull themselves up by the billboards.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯  Private internet company problems.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that


Sure Jan
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The only use for the Federalist is the fun game where this guy shows you four potential Federalist headlines, only ONE of them is fake

For example:

Option 1: Yes, Christians Can Support Torture
Option 2: Would Russia Really Manage Syria Worse Than The Syrians?
Option 3: Chemicals Can't Turn You Into A Black Woman
Option 4: I Employ Dozens Of Wonderful Guatemalans And I Want The Border Wall

Choose wisely.  Only one is fake.

https://twitter.com/FederalistPitch/st​atus/1272526259936006146?s=20


I just picked the absolute worst one and it turned out I was right.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that


I also thought turkeys could fly
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two down, eleventy-kazillion to go.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Uh, isn't this the sort of nonsense Fark had to deal with?

I mean, you want to ruin one website, just post something google thinks is racist. Boom: cancel culture.


-=-=-=

"We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing," the spokesperson wrote. "When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we've removed both sites' ability to monetize with Google."

We only hate based on political affiliation, so Fark is all good.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floorhumpers everywhere cry out in despair.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


I'm just going to give you a funny because I'm tired of explaining it.


Someone else want to help him out?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deplatforming works,

Just look at how farked Richard Spencer and Milo yanapopodoppleganger are now.

Sure libertarians hate it, but hey thats how you know its good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that


Danke
 
floydw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Uh, isn't this the sort of nonsense Fark had to deal with?

I mean, you want to ruin one website, just post something google thinks is racist. Boom: cancel culture.


Like the US and Russia cancelled nazism? Why do you think that is bad?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google no longer funds the Federalist.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


You are free to go read them yourself. No one is stopping you.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


From the federalist and zeroclunge?  Yes!

The government is forbidden, and rightfully so, from interfering with the press.  You and I can ignore any publication all day everyday and twice on Tuesdays.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Well, we can eliminate one possibility on who actually funds The Federalist...


Gay flouride frogs or something foots the bill.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are going to ban conspiracy theory sites from advertising?

I'm not sure that I like it altogether, but if they can de-monetize the antivaxxers, I'll take that as a win.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Federalist, huh. Cue the whining about censorship from McCains' daughter in 4... 3... 2...
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


No one is censoring them, you are still free to go to their website. This is just Google saying "We won't advertise on your shiat site because it's shiat."

That's not censorship, it's the free market.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zerohedge wasn't terrible. The room and gloom is always nice.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare Google interfere with someone's 1st Amendment Rights!

/s
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Deplatforming works,

Just look at how farked Richard Spencer and Milo yanapopodoppleganger are now.

Sure libertarians hate it, but hey thats how you know its good.


This.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that


Pretty busy with the new ads , we get it
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

floydw: Destructor: Uh, isn't this the sort of nonsense Fark had to deal with?

I mean, you want to ruin one website, just post something google thinks is racist. Boom: cancel culture.

Like the US and Russia cancelled nazism? Why do you think that is bad?


It doesn't matter what I think. (When has it ever?)

It matters what Google thinks. And apparently what some anti-hate group thinks. That said, I appreciate that they're in a tight spot. I guess I'd have to see what evidence was brought to their attention to judge them. And find them guilty. And sentence them. :-)
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Deplatforming works,

Just look at how farked Richard Spencer and Milo yanapopodoppleganger are now.

Sure libertarians hate it, but hey thats how you know its good.


Why would libertarians hate Google doing WTF they want with their platform?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Two down, eleventy-kazillion to go.


Google now saying NBC is wrong. They are not banned, just warned.
And it was because of the comment section.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tailspin Tommy: The Federalist, huh. Cue the whining about censorship from McCains' daughter in 4... 3... 2...


Do you want a Meghan McCain Onlyfans page?
Cause that's how you end up with one..
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The only use for the Federalist is the fun game where this guy shows you four potential Federalist headlines, only ONE of them is fake

For example:

Option 1: Yes, Christians Can Support Torture
Option 2: Would Russia Really Manage Syria Worse Than The Syrians?
Option 3: Chemicals Can't Turn You Into A Black Woman
Option 4: I Employ Dozens Of Wonderful Guatemalans And I Want The Border Wall

Choose wisely.  Only one is fake.

https://twitter.com/FederalistPitch/st​atus/1272526259936006146?s=20


I guessed 4 -- incorrectly, but at least I had plenty of company (a plurality voted for it). Seemed too on-the-nose.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: God as my witness I thought we'd dropped them already.  Anyhow, they're blacklisted now.  Sorry bout that


As much as I appreciate the gesture, I saw one too many links to StormFront on this site during my tenure here to not entirely trust your personal filter when it comes to what you allow or don't allow.

If it took Google basically doing your job to figure out what should or should not be allowed, then maybe you need an unbiased outsource who has the time and talent to actually do that for you, instead of you raking in the profits of your userbase yelling at and mocking you about the situation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


You can make a news aggregator that doesn't discriminate based on source... and watch it immediately turn into a coven of wacky conspiracy theorists and proud racists. Which happens every single time.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destructor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Deplatforming works,

Just look at how farked Richard Spencer and Milo yanapopodoppleganger are now.

Sure libertarians hate it, but hey thats how you know its good.

Why would libertarians hate Google doing WTF they want with their platform?


Because they are, by and large, intellectually disingenuous right-wing twats? Could that be it?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

camarugala: Hey, not that agree with any of them but do we really want censorship? Before anyone starts saying this is private and therefore not covered under freedom of speech, just remember what comes from a non competition of ideas.


I too believe censorship is requiring advertisers to advertise on websites regardless if they break their terms of service or not.

Also, having looked at the Federalist, fear not, it has not yet entered the competition of ideas.
 
dywed88
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The only use for the Federalist is the fun game where this guy shows you four potential Federalist headlines, only ONE of them is fake

For example:

Option 1: Yes, Christians Can Support Torture
Option 2: Would Russia Really Manage Syria Worse Than The Syrians?
Option 3: Chemicals Can't Turn You Into A Black Woman
Option 4: I Employ Dozens Of Wonderful Guatemalans And I Want The Border Wall

Choose wisely.  Only one is fake.

https://twitter.com/FederalistPitch/st​atus/1272526259936006146?s=20


I was wrong. I went with Option 3 on the assumption that they wanted their readership to be afraid that some chemical would turn them into black women.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: Uh, isn't this the sort of nonsense Fark had to deal with?

I mean, you want to ruin one website, just post something google thinks is racist. Boom: cancel culture.


you sound worried.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Destructor:

[Fark user image 425x659]


Not my place to tell the story, but Drew had a serious issue with them a while back. Suffice to say, Google doesn't exactly have what you'd call a "light touch". But whatever.

I visit the Federalist. Sometimes they push the envelope. But they're not outright selling fascism. Or if they are, I missed it that day. Of all right wing sites? The Federalist? Really. Well, whatever. Bongino seems a lot further right than the Federalist. And you can easily find a lot worse.

I mean, I don't really care. Google has to answer to their shareholders. So, whatever. I'm really not a stakeholder in this battle.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheYeti: They are going to ban conspiracy theory sites from advertising?

I'm not sure that I like it altogether, but if they can de-monetize the antivaxxers, I'll take that as a win.


I don't understand why it's so difficult to understand how advertising works. Advertising is speech.Google isn't the government. It can ban whatever it wants for any reason. A platform doesn't even have to be "fair," as Twatter and Facespace prove all the time. The New York Times doesn't have to accept any and all advertising that people want to submit, though apparently all a Republican senator has to do is ask and his fascist screed about using the military to crush protesters is good to go.

No government can tell any platform what it can and cannot accept as content. If the government could do that, President Sniveling Asshole would be doing it right now. But he's not.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.