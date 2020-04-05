 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(White House)   Mike Pence: Pay no attention to rising case counts and hospitalizations   (whitehouse.gov) divider line
60
    More: Fail, United States, President of the United States, Federal government of the United States, U.S. state, Vice President of the United States, Public health, Mr. Pence, Personal protective equipment  
•       •       •

1202 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nota second wave.  We've just gotten numb to the daily deaths of the first wave, which is now a plateau.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This first wave is really a tsunami
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our area cases keep going up. Not plateauing, not dropping. Aaaand we are opening up.

/we're so f*cked.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence has returned from negotiating with the virus, and is pleased to announce that he has secured peace for our time.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Pence is a not-see.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopped reading after the first paragraph. What a POS.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what's so important about preventing hundreds of thousands of deaths before the end of the year that Ishould have to do anything about it.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike "being attracted to men doesn't make me gay" Pence
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why more and more Americans have no faith in their leadership to handle this issue properly.

Thanks for ruining my summer Mike. Hard to enjoy it knowing you and your boss seem determined to fark everything up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths were high because 25% of New Yorkers caught the virus before anyone knew it was there and it took a complete shutdown to get it to stop.  Lombardy is saying that almost 60% of its residents contracted the disease.

That infection rate hasn't been visited on the majority of the United States.  Boston got to 10%.  Much of the US is at less than 1%.  The slow burn will continue.  They're going to be burying people from this next year.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I don't understand is why people don't care at all. At the very onset I kinda understood. We were all going to die of Sars, mers, avian flu, swine flu, mad cow, etc and nothing like this came of it.

Now you have people with friends and family lying in hospitals or are dead still thinking it's not that bad. 100k people in ~4 months is nearly catastrophically bad. If it isn't nipped now 10x that isn't unreasonable in the coming year.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Rs have decided the economy is more important than human life, and/or just got bored with the Coronavirus.

It didn't get bored of you, or all of us. Farking morons leading us into a false reality of everything's fine, then you cack it in one of the worst ways possible.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Stopped reading after the first paragraph. What a POS.


Me too. I bet future students of history will barf, just like we are barfing today. What has become of our office of the President? Where has my government gone?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say "you can't have a second wave if the first wave never ended," but I see NeoCortex42, Butterflew, and bdub77 have all stated something similar already.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party of personal responsibility, people.
 
Delc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so much a second wave, as the first wave moving past NY and on to the rest of the country. Hopefully they took the 2 month delay to prepare and didn't just fritter it away.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Delc: Not so much a second wave, as the first wave moving past NY and on to the rest of the country. Hopefully they took the 2 month delay to prepare and didn't just fritter it away.


I'm hoping my area is. From a few of the nurses I know the consensus is to have a living will ready.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy."

What a battle being won may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size



"Lost in the coverage is the fact that today less than 6% of Americans tested each week are found to have the virus."


This is an entirely vacuous statistic.


"While talk of an increase in cases dominates cable news coverage, more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable. Every state, territory and major metropolitan area, with the exception of three, have positive test rates under 10%."

Wow, the fact that the number of cases is decreasing in half of states sure is reassuring if you're in, say, Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Honestly, this attempt at polishing a turd is just sad. Low energy. You're just phoning it in, Mike.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Deaths were high because 25% of New Yorkers caught the virus before anyone knew it was there and it took a complete shutdown to get it to stop.  Lombardy is saying that almost 60% of its residents contracted the disease.

That infection rate hasn't been visited on the majority of the United States.  Boston got to 10%.  Much of the US is at less than 1%.  The slow burn will continue.  They're going to be burying people from this next year.


I have it on the President's good word that we're at 15 cases, at most, and they're all doing fine and it will just disappear like that.

Why, yes, I did just wake up from a coma, why do you ask?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump..."

Stopped reading there.  It's too soon for satire, Mike.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, don't pay attention to public death records and obituary record numbers that have not changed/spiked from 6-8 months ago. No increase of funeral processions on the street. Crowded cemeteries. Increase of sympathy card sales. Flower sales.
Just ignore that stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an interesting article.  Bergamo is at 57% with antibodies:  https://www.dw.com/en/co​ronavirus-test​s-show-half-of-people-in-italys-bergam​o-have-antibodies/a-53739727

This is what it took to get to the lower end of what would be herd immunity:  According to Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), at the height of the outbreak in March, 568% more people died in Bergamo compared with the 2015-2019 average.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in all, it's a fatal social disease with no symptoms upon infection.

When did you ever listen to an extremist white wing evangelical for medical information about a social disease, treatment, aftercare for the survivors?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "In recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy."

What a battle being won may look like:

[Fark user image image 850x420]


"Lost in the coverage is the fact that today less than 6% of Americans tested each week are found to have the virus."


This is an entirely vacuous statistic.


"While talk of an increase in cases dominates cable news coverage, more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable. Every state, territory and major metropolitan area, with the exception of three, have positive test rates under 10%."

Wow, the fact that the number of cases is decreasing in half of states sure is reassuring if you're in, say, Texas.

[Fark user image image 850x488]

Honestly, this attempt at polishing a turd is just sad. Low energy. You're just phoning it in, Mike.


6% of Americans is 20 million people. That is not a small number. That is a big number.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here

Vice President Pence encouraged governors to downplay new community spread of the coronavirus and attribute spikes to increases in testing, The New York Times reported Monday.
Pence urged the state leaders to take on the Trump administration's explanation for rises in cases - that more testing has led to more positive cases - during a phone call with governors Monday, according to audio obtained by the Times. The newspaper notes, however, that data show his explanation is misleading.
"I would just encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of increase in testing," Pence said in the call. "And that in most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rise in number, that's more a result of the extraordinary work you're doing."
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think he's an animatronic mannequin. No human has hair like that.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.thedailybeast.com/mike-pe​n​ce-lies-about-oklahomas-covid-19-numbe​rs-ahead-of-trump-rally?via=twitter_pa​ge
Mike Pence Lies About Oklahoma's COVID-19 Numbers Ahead of Trump Rally

"In a very real sense, they've flattened the curve," Pence claimed of that state. "And today their hospital capacity is abundant, the number of cases in Oklahoma has declined precipitously and we feel very confident going forward with the rally this coming weekend."

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing is going down and cases are going up... what does that tell ya?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, as planned...the media and everyone else will start complaining that now we are opening up, there
will be a "dramatic spike" in new cases.
I would rather see them report on the number of "new" cases that actually require medical attention and
hospitalization.  Oh, but that isn't as dramatic as saying 1,000 "new" cases, with a screen shot of the
corona virus all over the screen.
You want to shelter in place?  Fine, do so, but please leave the rest of us alone and let us go back to
work, enjoying our lives.  If we are the ones that end up dying, you'll be happy we are gone.  Although
your lives won't be worth crap because we are the ones working to keep YOU ldiots happy with your
government checks and what not.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Here's an interesting article.  Bergamo is at 57% with antibodies:  https://www.dw.com/en/cor​onavirus-tests-show-half-of-people-in-​italys-bergamo-have-antibodies/a-53739​727

This is what it took to get to the lower end of what would be herd immunity:  According to Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), at the height of the outbreak in March, 568% more people died in Bergamo compared with the 2015-2019 average.'

[Fark user image 384x384]


So it took the deaths of approximately 3% of their residents to approach herd immunity. If extrapolated to the entire population of America, that would be ~10 million deaths.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy its going to be 1000+ threads about what defines a 2nd, 3rd, 4th+ waves.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also very important to note: the US claims that the new case rate has dropped 30% from its peak, but that the rate of deaths is down close to 75%.

Yeah, I have a call from bullshiat holding on line 1...
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd have more respect for these people if they'd just come out and admit that they are just saying "fark it" and decided to look the other way while hundreds of thousands die, and hope that people won't notice or care because most of the deaths will be expendables in prisons and nursing homes.  I mean, that's clearly the strategy here, such as it is.

What bugs me is they may be right. People won't care if a bunch of weak old people and criminals die, if it means they can more or less go back to their lives.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay no attention to the talking Q-tip behind the babygate.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top 10 states in absolute numbers of new confirmed cases, 7 day average (per 91-divoc.com):

California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, New York, South Carolina, Alabama.

Of those 10, only Illinois, and New York are on downward trends.

On a per capita basis, top ten for new cases (average per day over the past 7 days) are: Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Mississippi, Iowa, Maryland.

Of these, only Maryland and Iowa are on longer-term declining rates. . To some extent, Iowa is also decreasing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Also, don't pay attention to public death records and obituary record numbers that have not changed/spiked from 6-8 months ago. No increase of funeral processions on the street. Crowded cemeteries. Increase of sympathy card sales. Flower sales.
Just ignore that stuff.


Not sure if serious or sarcastic

Newspapers around the country are running more and more death notices as the coronavirus spreads
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/20/media/​b​oston-globe-death-notices-coronavirus-​trnd/index.html

Funeral Homes Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Cases
https://www.npr.org/2020/04/05/826972​7​95/funeral-homes-overwhelmed-with-covi​d-19-cases

Sympathy Cards Are Selling Out
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/27/bu​s​iness/coronavirus-sympathy-cards.html
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to get some idea of the incredible magnitude of the Trumpists' lethal incompetence: in this same interval the rate of new cases in Germany, Italy, Spain and France has dropped by between 94 to 96 percent over this same interval.

And they're doing much more testing which effectively inflates their apparent numbers compared to ours.

/may the trumpists all burn in the circles of hell reserved for traitors and murderers
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: 6% of Americans is 20 million people. That is not a small number. That is a big number.


Yes, but the testing is not random and probably not representative. Some of it is people who exhibit symptoms, some of it is people who need to be tested for their jobs, and some of it is people who just voluntarily take advantage of an opportunity to get tested. (I don't know whether or not there are major municipalities that are trying to do a program of large-scale public screening where they tell specific people to come get tested, but that would make the results more representative.)

...and, if you test negative three weeks in a row, that doesn't mean you won't test positive next week.

I'm sure that actual medical model-makers can take all of these statistics and mush them into an estimate of the number of undiagnosed cases out there, but my point is that absent a great deal more contextual information, the idea that 6% of people who get screened at any given time is not remotely a placating statistic - particularly if you happen to be in one of the states that is experiencing exponential growth.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the war America was prepared for
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: This is not the war America was prepared for


Have they tried tear gas as a treatment?

We seem to have plenty of that lying around.
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the strategy here in Iowa, everybody knows testing makes the boss look bad. Kovid Kim has got a lot of cheeto dust on her mouth.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My God has a thing for mass killing.  So, leave me outta this!!  Just let Him do His thing, alright??" -- Pence
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: I think I'd have more respect for these people if they'd just come out and admit that they are just saying "fark it" and decided to look the other way while hundreds of thousands die, and hope that people won't notice or care because most of the deaths will be expendables in prisons and nursing homes.  I mean, that's clearly the strategy here, such as it is.

What bugs me is they may be right. People won't care if a bunch of weak old people and criminals die, if it means they can more or less go back to their lives.


I wonder if they'll be able to go back to their lives when their lungs are still infiltrated or their femurs are still necrotic years after recovery like happened to many people who survived SARS.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yep, as planned...the media and everyone else will start complaining that now we are opening up, there
will be a "dramatic spike" in new cases.
I would rather see them report on the number of "new" cases that actually require medical attention and
hospitalization.  Oh, but that isn't as dramatic as saying 1,000 "new" cases, with a screen shot of the
corona virus all over the screen.
You want to shelter in place?  Fine, do so, but please leave the rest of us alone and let us go back to
work, enjoying our lives.  If we are the ones that end up dying, you'll be happy we are gone.  Although
your lives won't be worth crap because we are the ones working to keep YOU ldiots happy with your
government checks and what not.


To be honest, no one is paying for this.

We issue debt we can't/won't repay, and the Fed eats it up at this point.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pence is the whitest white guy imaginable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.