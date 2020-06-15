 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Remember when the Confederacy raised its flag on the rocky northern California coast?   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I read the book about it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mendocino coast is of course lovely, but despite being on the Mendo coast, the town of Fort Bragg is kind of a dump.  It would be better and more accurate to rename it "Ukiah-by-the-Sea."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The town should choose the new name of Fort Sherman.
 
shaggai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coastal McCoastalface sounds like a wonderful substitute for the town.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oohh... the Necks of Red will not like the idea of changing the towns name.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"C'mon Libz, it ain't got nuttin to do with hate. it's about mah heritage.....
of subjugating non whites."

damn sure ain't the wool uniforms, infections, disease, hardtack, or lack of AC that they're nostalgic for.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
North Coast Brewery is up there. They make Old Rasputin. The town also has a deeper history about Russian traders. Or is that Fort Ross? Anyway. My vote is for Old Rasputin.
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pepperidge farm remembers!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that what the kids are calling it these days??
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: The town should choose the new name of Fort Sherman.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Not that it's a horrible idea, but I have a special affection for this tree.  And it's not a coastal thing. But there are plenty of Union heroes to pick from.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sort of town renaming contest is what the internet was made for!
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
North coast is more red state territory. A few hours south of there, my town has a statue to remind folks that peacefully protesting the national anthem isn't a bad thing.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think this is a good and proper decision.  Let the citizens of the town decide.
 
dark brew
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The Mendocino coast is of course lovely, but despite being on the Mendo coast, the town of Fort Bragg is kind of a dump.  It would be better and more accurate to rename it "Ukiah-by-the-Sea."


Fort Bragg is such a dump that instead of sand, its beaches are made of glass
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's actually kinda neat
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Change the name to Fort Braggart to minimalize the cost of the change, then go on to call it the greatest fort in the world.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Hell, I read the book about it:
[Fark user image 515x798]


I read some of his stuff. Trout Fishing in America. Revenge of the Lawn. What a Sixties hippy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Change the name to Fort Braggart to minimalize the cost of the change, then go on to call it the greatest fort in the world.


Even cheaper. Claim it was named for Trump.

There's a small town near here named Russelll. They are refusing to change their town name but they are lookiing for a new Russell who was less rascally than the original namesake. I am tempted to suggest Bertrand Russell, but expect they will settle on someone less controversial of that name. Fort Bragg could me renamed even more cheaply:  keep the letterhead, change the name of the General. There are lots of Braggs and Bragtons around. My genealogy has tonnes of one or the other or both.

Pick a Bragg. Any Bragg!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dark brew: Cyberluddite: The Mendocino coast is of course lovely, but despite being on the Mendo coast, the town of Fort Bragg is kind of a dump.  It would be better and more accurate to rename it "Ukiah-by-the-Sea."

Fort Bragg is such a dump that instead of sand, its beaches are made of glass
[Fark user image 425x282]

/it's actually kinda neat


I have a couple of pictures that look sort of like that. One of them reminded me of a Gahan Wilson cartoon of no little fame. Sea glass is neat, although in the US it just means you are down wave and water from a dump and the sea does some sorting of the garbage on a regular basis, but hey, when in Fort Bragg, do as the Confederates do.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phishrace: North coast is more red state territory. A few hours south of there, my town has a statue to remind folks that peacefully protesting the national anthem isn't a bad thing.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


Ha! Ha!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: skinink: The town should choose the new name of Fort Sherman.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 192x444]
Not that it's a horrible idea, but I have a special affection for this tree.  And it's not a coastal thing. But there are plenty of Union heroes to pick from.


General Sherman. Looking good! My favourite Civil War General because he said such clever things and looked like a Terry Pratchett character.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ukaze by the Sea?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The North Coast community was founded by Lt. Horatio Gates Gibson, who decided to name it after Bragg, his commanding officer in the Mexican-American war

Come on people, the town was named for Bragg's service in the war to take land from Mexico, NOT for serving in the war to keep people as property.
 
