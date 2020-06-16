 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "[Araza] was buying these things and ingesting them, did you hear me?" Judd said. "He was munching on them. This guy has a problem"   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Florida International University, Lockheed Martin, Florida, Child pornography, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Polk County man, Martin Marietta, child pornography  
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And Trump has just found his next potential SCOTUS judge pick.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never was the Sick tag so deserved. And we need a [hork] tag
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok, I didn't need that before dinner...
Piss off, subby!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Never was the Sick tag so deserved. And we need a [hork] tag


I'd say go for nuclear.

Nope.  Nope.  And NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPE!
 
joker420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These people can't be fixed and should be locked up forever.
 
joker420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And Trump has just found his next potential SCOTUS judge pick.


He is a Dem, FYI.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And Trump has just found his next potential SCOTUS judge pick.


Drink!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a super gross story... but... I kiiiiind of feel like it was a little heavy on the sensationalism.

Gross as the underwear thing may be, the bigger problem is still, by far, the whole kiddie porn thing.
 
Flincher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What beer did he pair with the soiled underwear?


Probably Guinness to complement the nutty texture.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Talk about a high fiber diet.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FLORIDA tag?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Never was the Sick tag so deserved. And we need a [hork] tag


Sorry, this needed the Florida tag.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Turd muncher?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Run!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's more?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh I wasn't really planning on eating dinner anyway....


/hork
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida tag emotionally scarred and hiding right now.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madstand: Meh I wasn't really planning on eating dinner anyway....


/hork


I wasn't planning on having anything that even vaguely resembled used underwear. What the hell was on your menu?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bury the Disney employees by screaming about the fetish.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Guy who farked a dead dog outside a daycare center" has a contender for one of the most farked up things I've seen on this website this decade.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

