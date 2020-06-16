 Skip to content
(AIPT Comics)   Notoriously aggressive Disney legal team finds compassion for unlicensed vendors; Sean Hannity loses pin   (aiptcomics.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Punisher, Punisher symbol, Punisher-themed items, Thin Blue Line, Spider-Man, Gerry Conway, law enforcement  
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disney didn't follow up, but Marvel did.

He's trying to engage the wrong people.  Marvel, while a subsidiary of The Mouse now, is quite capable of protecting their own, and has more of a vested interest in doing so.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, there is a corporation more vicious and litigious than Disney.

It's farking SquareEnix.

Which, yeah, the Disney bar is hard to farking clear. What with suing over gravestones, bakeries, and so on. But yeah, don't cross SquareEnix.
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At Costco today, I saw a rainbow Punisher T-shirt.  I suppose he shoots everyone, black or white, gay or straight, guilty or innocent?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh my God we're just going berserk with censorship aren't we
 
rjakobi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Believe it or not, there is a corporation more vicious and litigious than Disney.

It's farking SquareEnix.

Which, yeah, the Disney bar is hard to farking clear. What with suing over gravestones, bakeries, and so on. But yeah, don't cross SquareEnix.


I want a Shinra lapel pin.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Believe it or not, there is a corporation more vicious and litigious than Disney.

It's farking SquareEnix.

Which, yeah, the Disney bar is hard to farking clear. What with suing over gravestones, bakeries, and so on. But yeah, don't cross SquareEnix.


Could you explain further? I'd not before heard that said about Squeenix.
 
xzelldx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Believe it or not, there is a corporation more vicious and litigious than Disney.

It's farking SquareEnix.

Which, yeah, the Disney bar is hard to farking clear. What with suing over gravestones, bakeries, and so on. But yeah, don't cross SquareEnix.


What did they do lately?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flondrix: At Costco today, I saw a rainbow Punisher T-shirt.  I suppose he shoots everyone, black or white, gay or straight, guilty or innocent?


He shoots them with the love gun in his pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay, so. SquareEnix.

It should be noted this is most of a decade ago now and for all I know, they've reversed this whole mess. It should also be noted that I have no idea what the actual legal on this is. I have only the word of Tommy Tallarico on this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tommy on guitar doing what he does at Video Games Live.

So I guess take this with whatever amount of salt you see fit. This all is connected to the Video Games Live concert... series? Franchise? Tour? Whatever. During the associated music suite, they like to have video game footage up on the screen so as a live symphony orchestra/choir plays, you can see the associated property in real time. From Pong to recent franchises.

The problem came up around two specific properties: Final Fantasy, and Kingdom Hearts.

See, while VGL somehow got permission to use all the music associated with these two SquareEnix properties, SquareEnix absolutely shot down the rights to any footage. Not even footage they put together. Per Tommy (on stage, explaining to a full auditorium between suites why they would NOT be showing any SquareEnix footage), if they showed anything, a single second or even a still from a SquareEnix game, they would be sued into oblivion.

How did Disney get involved with this? Kingdom Hearts of course. When SquareEnix banhammered VGL from using Kingdom Hearts footage, Disney said, yeah you can use our footage. Knock yourself out. Go to town.

Think about that. Farking Disney gave permission for a concert to use footage from their properties when Disney will sue bakeries that make Disney-themed cakes (and what's the lifespan of a cake, a few days?).

As said this is all solidly in the past, and for all I know in recent concert runs someone got the stick out of the ass of SquareEnix, but. This whole thing has stuck with me.
 
Nickster79 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: flondrix: At Costco today, I saw a rainbow Punisher T-shirt.  I suppose he shoots everyone, black or white, gay or straight, guilty or innocent?

He shoots them with the love gun in his pants.

[Fark user image 302x516]


Okay...I need to know the official item name for this. Please don't ask/judge me for the reason.
 
