(Daily Dot)   We got another one....Henrietta Hammer
43
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to tell if that's a guy or middle aged black woman in the second video

I want it to be a she
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems...nice...and unbalanced in a way that should make her liable for the damages in a civil suit, although her ability to pay the damages might be...limited...
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second video is such delicious schadenfreude.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baka-san: It's hard to tell if that's a guy or middle aged black woman in the second video

I want it to be a she


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: baka-san: It's hard to tell if that's a guy or middle aged black woman in the second video

I want it to be a she

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


dangit, meant to put ENHANCED
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: She seems...nice...and unbalanced in a way that should make her liable for the damages in a civil suit, although her ability to pay the damages might be...limited...


Yeah, I'm getting strong "not in her right mind" kinda of vibes, either a mental illness or drugs instead of the "improperly socialized/antisocial" vibes of an asshole.
 
sourballs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Debbie Reynolds - If i had a hammer
Youtube 7n3AzWraj8E
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I cannot laugh at somebody having a mental health crisis.

Y'all have fun.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Two 45 second videos on Twitter with no other context?

Yea, I'm out until there's more info. This could easily be somebody with some serious health issues rather than a simple asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope the police tell her stop hammer time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skyotter: I cannot laugh at somebody having a mental health crisis.

Y'all have fun.


This is Fark. You're just not trying hard enough.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And after she finishes with legal system it's to back to the wretched existence she inhabits that she blames everyone but herself for.  It'll also be a little bit worse than before, priceless.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Becky bustin windows.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: 's hard to tell if that's a guy or middle aged black woman in the second video

I want it to be a she


I think that it is a woman. What guy pulls hair?
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got the same vibe of "chemical impairment" that a few of you did.
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theCajun: hubiestubert: She seems...nice...and unbalanced in a way that should make her liable for the damages in a civil suit, although her ability to pay the damages might be...limited...

Yeah, I'm getting strong "not in her right mind" kinda of vibes, either a mental illness or drugs instead of the "improperly socialized/antisocial" vibes of an asshole.


Don't blame insurance.  OTC/COL coverage would pay.  They only had liability coverage.  Damage to others.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OH SH*T, THIS KAREN'S GOT WEAPONS! WHO WEAPONIZED KAREN????
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice duck boots
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They could still sue her in small claims court and impound her car for damages.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I miss my little Enhance Shaman. Dual wielding hammers (and having a pocket healer behind you) there were good times to be had. Especially during those few weeks when the extra hits from Windfury in one hand were counted individually and could proc WF in the *other* hand. Which then would sometime chain back to the first hand again.

Good times.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrupyDrawrs: theCajun: hubiestubert: She seems...nice...and unbalanced in a way that should make her liable for the damages in a civil suit, although her ability to pay the damages might be...limited...

Yeah, I'm getting strong "not in her right mind" kinda of vibes, either a mental illness or drugs instead of the "improperly socialized/antisocial" vibes of an asshole.

Don't blame insurance.  OTC/COL coverage would pay.  They only had liability coverage.  Damage to others.


If they have homeowners insurance, it might be covered.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In addition to being a kooky racist hosebeast, that lady has got a big future in modeling.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: I cannot laugh at somebody having a mental health crisis.

Y'all have fun.


I can.

But only because I don't deal with tragedy well, and that's my go-to defense mechanism.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I got a green for this the other day.

I love getting hammered, but not like this.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: I got the same vibe of "chemical impairment" that a few of you did.


Meth.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm curious which video was done first.  We're shown the hammer video first, but I have a feeling it started with the hose video.

She looks pretty bad either way, and I hope the legal system does their job.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ugggh White women
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: OH SH*T, THIS KAREN'S GOT WEAPONS! WHO WEAPONIZED KAREN????


That's not Karen, it's Methany
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You see what happens when you find a stranger in the alps, Larry?
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sourballs: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7n3AzWra​j8E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Confessions of a dangerous mind: If I had a hammer
Youtube YH236pUWd3w
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are going to have to a do a remake of Falling Down but replace Michael Douglas with a white woman.

What is going on with all these white women absolutely blowing their gaskets in public? Is this a recent thing or is just being recorded?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the right circles she can be branded as a crusader. Carry Nation comes to mind.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's just get this out of the way...

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ugggh White women


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: I cannot laugh at somebody having a mental health crisis.

Y'all have fun.


We all deal with things differently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: I'm curious which video was done first.  We're shown the hammer video first, but I have a feeling it started with the hose video.

She looks pretty bad either way, and I hope the legal system does their job.


The videos are in order. Hammer then hose
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give it a day or two and she will be named and fired by her business
 
iaazathot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ansius: They are going to have to a do a remake of Falling Down but replace Michael Douglas with a white woman.

What is going on with all these white women absolutely blowing their gaskets in public? Is this a recent thing or is just being recorded?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 338x500]


It's just being recorded, with a little copy cat syndrome is my guess.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is no information on the arrest or anything? The lady is clearly on the phone with the police.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: He also said his insurance company didn't cover "vandalism" or I guess hate crimes.

What kind of insurance doesn't cover vandalism?  Unless it's liability-only "car's not worth anything so who cares?"
 
