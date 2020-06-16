 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   The Red Cross is testing every blood and platelet donation for COVID-19 antibodies. You can't go in if you're showing symptoms, but it beats coughing on rich people and waiting for their tests to come back   (pressherald.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Blood donation, Blood plasma, Blood, Donation, American Red Cross, blood donations, test positive, COVID-19 antibodies  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 10:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the Red Cross is a pretty damn good organization
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to go back to donating, but it will be October, probably, before I can give again. They want me to be one year post-op and have clean follow-ups.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C ant test them for AIDS
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a regular donor (don't give money, give blood) and I noticed this at my last donation in April.

/it's not news...
//it's Fark
///still should cough on senators.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Red Cross doesn't want to ruin any source of income. doing good deeds for profit. they are much like many houses of faith and worship.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting sick of the constant texts and emails from my local donation spot. I've been offered everything from points to girl scout cookies. They're goddamn vampires, even if my blood goes to good causes
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redd Kross - Linda Blair
Youtube AjPBp68zc0Y
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice headline subby
I didst chuckle.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.