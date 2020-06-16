 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   NJ posts new rules for personal care businesses to reopen next week: no walk-ins, screening required, rectal temperature checks, no magazines, blood of your first born, no handcuffs, no nose picking   (nj.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah.  When wearing a farking mask in public is too inconveniencing difficult for a shiatload of people, I suppose an instant-read thermometer between your eyes for two seconds akin to dropping trou and having something shoved up your ass.  Especially if you've never had *that* particular exam.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, go back.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark isn't your personal erotica site, subby.
 
rcain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that a rectal thermometer in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No left turns either.
Or Bennies.
Or Taylor Ham, it's PORK ROLL!
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: No left turns either.
Or Bennies.
Or Taylor Ham, it's PORK ROLL!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So I'll be getting some action next time I'm in Jersey?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope all these personal care businesses are adjusting their prices to account for costs associated with implementing safety measures. Not only because they need to but because I want to collect the delicious rage tears from the people complaining the loudest over how expensive it is to get your hair cut or nails done.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That nose picking thing is going to disqualify a lot of New Jerseyans from Sports Cuts.
 
