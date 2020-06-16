 Skip to content
    Sick, Trademark, Brand, World Trademark Review, Floyd family, Public domain, Merchant's mark, Genericized trademark, inner-city kids  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prior art, numbnuts
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we've found our Upper Class Twat of the Year.

/You heard me.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims that the trademarks will be for "charitable work" and not for personal gain.

Pinky swear?

/you chunderfark
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should go over even worse than attempting to trademark "NSFW."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Should go over even worse than attempting to trademark "NSFW."


"Not Safe For Whites"?

That's why I always click those links.  I need to know what the other side is up to.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You just know this guy has a silly walk.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going to trademark the phrase "F*ck You!" I'll be a billionaire--genius!
 
alex10294
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why not?  Just let him try to enforce it and have to pay attorneys costs. Lol.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where is Anonymous when you need them?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the RNC hasn't tried that here.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Prior art, numbnuts


Prior art is not a thing in trademarks.
Trademarks are about the popular understanding of terms.
Windows were a thing in Unix long before Microsoft Windows became the common understanding of what people meant when they said Windows.
That is how Microsoft won the trademark.
It is also why Disney will not lose Mickey Mouse even if their older films ever fall into the public domain.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still somehow in better taste than this banner ad I was getting (including on Fark) a couple of weeks ago.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



He is trying to trademark "I can't breathe?"

I hope a friendly Bobby comes by to show you what that means.
 
bigfire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Daft Coont
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Perhaps he needs a new room mate, of a similar humor, and from a nearby neighborhood on his continental homeland.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 300x600]
Still somehow in better taste than this banner ad I was getting (including on Fark) a couple of weeks ago.


That one is pretty good ... but I'm thinking about ordering this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: GardenWeasel: Prior art, numbnuts

Prior art is not a thing in trademarks.
Trademarks are about the popular understanding of terms.
Windows were a thing in Unix long before Microsoft Windows became the common understanding of what people meant when they said Windows.
That is how Microsoft won the trademark.
It is also why Disney will not lose Mickey Mouse even if their older films ever fall into the public domain.


You still can't trademark a common phrase, or at least only in the narrow sense that it is associated with you somehow.  Unless this guy can show he has some distinctive use of "Black Lives Matter" that is different from the common usage, he's SOL.  And if he could show he has in some way made a distinctive use of  "Black Lives Matter", it would only be valid for that distinctive use, not for anyone else who uses the phrase.  He would also have to show he was using it in some commercial way.  If he's just going to claim the words and then never do anything with them (which could involve charity), he's SOL (again).  So, he would have to have an actual charity that was doing business and show his use of BLM was transformative from the already established use of the words.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: GardenWeasel: Prior art, numbnuts

Prior art is not a thing in trademarks.
Trademarks are about the popular understanding of terms.
Windows were a thing in Unix long before Microsoft Windows became the common understanding of what people meant when they said Windows.
That is how Microsoft won the trademark.
It is also why Disney will not lose Mickey Mouse even if their older films ever fall into the public domain.


Yep. It was a strategy with Microsoft. "Office", "Word", "Windows"...

Mom, love, and screen door are trademarks of Momcorp.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen back in the day too
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "... I don't think the family will be interested in me."
We don't think so either.

Well said. Simple, to the point, and a bit toasty.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My goal is to raise a lot of money

We know.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only way this could be worse is if it was Rachel Dolezal applying for the trademark...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, he IS the Trumpster of the year now....
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This won't make it past the trademark office.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Demetriou said that he intends for the two trademarks to be used for "a charity to help the inner-city kids in Manchester". "


What's that smell?  It smells like......I can't quite put my finger on it.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "Demetriou said that he intends for the two trademarks to be used for "a charity to help the inner-city kids in Manchester". "


What's that smell?  It smells like......I can't quite put my finger on it.


Haggis?
 
