(ABC News)   There was no mention of hamsters or elderberries   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
13
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fetchez la vache!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Marmite sandwiches, amirite?

/whoo, could knock over a dingo.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You fartin at me??
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an actual enforceable offense?

Austria land of quiet gas or else
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a list of things I smell:
A. Bullshiat
2. A fast one
C. Bullshiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have rona and fart in public, can it be considered assault?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the deal with Austrians and gas bills?

Gas Bill
Youtube 3EyHf9nDTEc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Break like the wind!
 
Brian6828
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Farting with malice aforethought.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The police citation uses the noun Darmwind which can be translated as "bowel wind", "intestinal wind", etc.

https://twitter.com/skoops/status/127​2​651338011348998

Fark user imageView Full Size


that thread also contains replies from the Vienna police.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Fetchez la vache!


Quoi?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well just look at world famous Austrian, actor, and former California governor Alrnold Fartzensmeller
 
