(The Hill)   Okay maybe we should look into this instead of just declaring it a suicide and going out for drinks   (thehill.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The county coroner's decision follows public protests over the weekend, demanding a more thorough investigation into Fuller's death.
The preliminary ruling on Fuller's death sparked an outcry from activists and protesters who say officials were too quick to rule on his case.
An announcement by local authorities Saturday furthered support for "the call for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy" over Fuller's case.

It seems beyond tone deaf to be 'business as usual' right now. I'm glad they are going to try to be more honest, but they've now further damaged relations between the people and the government.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's also a third hanging, in Houston.

They *could* all be suicides, that's possible, for sure.

But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

Definitely should be THOROUGHLY investigated, don't you think "authorities"?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i called it in the other thread
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allthingsd.comView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i called it in the other thread


So did everyone with a brain and no polish on their tongues. There was just no farking way these weren't symbolic or connected.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"


That or there are no signs of trauma that would associated with the expected resistance to being hung OR rendered unconscious ahead of time.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: It seems beyond tone deaf to be 'business as usual' right now. I'm glad they are going to try to be more honest, but they've now further damaged relations between the people and the government.


Well we've all had our little protest tantrum and now they plan to get back to business as usual. The only way this changes is if every case is constantly challenged like this one has been.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops always lie.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"


or no offensive or defensive wounds on the body.  You know, the stuff the ME looks for pretty much first thing.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Shiat.

You know, here's where you can't avoid the question, "who benefits?"

What would be the response to a real lynching in the current social/political atmosphere?

And who would "benefit" from that response?

Start looking there.

/mother-farkERS
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: some_beer_drinker: i called it in the other thread

So did everyone with a brain and no polish on their tongues. There was just no farking way these weren't symbolic or connected.


how about that guy who tied himself up and set himself on fire in NY?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i called it in the other thread


I KNEW you were gonna say this!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it more likely that these deaths are copycat suicides, copycat murders, or just coincidences that are a mix of both?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: suicides by hanging


Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: There's also a third hanging, in Houston.

They *could* all be suicides, that's possible, for sure.

But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

Definitely should be THOROUGHLY investigated, don't you think "authorities"?


The numbers I could find suggest about a fifth of people commit suicide by hanging and about nine black people commit suicide a day. It should be investigated, especially considering the times and the methods, but these are not astonishing numbers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: silvervial: suicides by hanging

Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.


Very few people commit suicide publicly.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?


stress and despair.  Toss in a little underlying untreated mental illness.  Suicides can totally be contagious.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"

or no offensive or defensive wounds on the body.  You know, the stuff the ME looks for pretty much first thing.


I'm just sayin if it's a racist ME he can be like "oops, missed that"
Racist MEs??? That never happens!
See the one that did George Floyd's autopsy for evidence they do exist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna say that most of these hangings are going to be stuck in investigative limbo for years, one is going to be quickly ruled as a genuine suicide, then "not racist"s will trot it out for years about how black people are liars and false victims.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coroner or ME's job isn't to determine whether something was a suicide or not. Their job is to determine how a person died. The determination of whether it's a suicide, murder, accident, etc is up to a review of all the available evidence, medical, forensic, physical, etc.

That the coroner ever said it was a suicide is improper in itself. The coroner would not have access to the entire case file, any follow-up evidence, etc.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worldwide pandemic.
High income inequality a-la "Gilded Age".
Unabashed racism.
Lynchings.

It's like I woke up in 1920.  But with computers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: mrmopar5287: silvervial: suicides by hanging

Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.

Very few people commit suicide publicly.


Wasn't one (or more) of them homeless?
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Greil: some_beer_drinker: i called it in the other thread

So did everyone with a brain and no polish on their tongues. There was just no farking way these weren't symbolic or connected.

how about that guy who tied himself up and set himself on fire in NY?


Shooting yourself and setting yourself on fire doesn't come with significant historical connotations of oppression. The times we live in right now have charged such symbolism up to 11 and the kkk knows it. Even just a few killings could easily send a message while blending into statistical noise while their cop freinds skate over it: none of these can afford to be uninvestigated.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"

or no offensive or defensive wounds on the body.  You know, the stuff the ME looks for pretty much first thing.

I'm just sayin if it's a racist ME he can be like "oops, missed that"
Racist MEs??? That never happens!
See the one that did George Floyd's autopsy for evidence they do exist.


That's all fine and good but you know who probably isn't a racist?  The families funeral home director.  He also knows what signs of violence look like too
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but I like drinks
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: silvervial: But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

stress and despair.  Toss in a little underlying untreated mental illness.  Suicides can totally be contagious.


I've seen this movie.

*goes to fetch a blindfold*
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: There's also a third hanging, in Houston.

They *could* all be suicides, that's possible, for sure.

But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

Definitely should be THOROUGHLY investigated, don't you think "authorities"?


Hanging is actually a very common method of suicide(24%), it's actually number two behind firearms.  But I've not heard of very many done in public.  A bunch of public hangings all of a sudden has me thinking there's more to it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: UltimaCS: mrmopar5287: silvervial: suicides by hanging

Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.

Very few people commit suicide publicly.

Wasn't one (or more) of them homeless?


Yes - https://www.vvng.com/sheriffs-offic​ial​s-release-new-details-into-the-hanging​-death-of-malcolm-harsch/
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Cops always lie.


No

They only lie when it suits them
They are willing to tell the truth if up the truth benefits them
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Oh Shiat.

You know, here's where you can't avoid the question, "who benefits?"

What would be the response to a real lynching in the current social/political atmosphere?

And who would "benefit" from that response?

Start looking there.

/mother-farkERS


Russia? The GOP?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"

or no offensive or defensive wounds on the body.  You know, the stuff the ME looks for pretty much first thing.


Wasn't there a Florida ME who declared a decapitation homicide death by natural causes?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm telling ya', these two hangings are just where they dumped the bodies. The scene is pristine because they were killed in a manner in which the only signs will be on the neck, disguised by the hanging action.

I'm not pretending I know how they did it, but it won't be some sort of magic trick if someone just looks into it for a for a minute.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most would expect cameras to be stationed on the area around city hall by default.  Only a privileged few could be certain they weren't there.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: some_beer_drinker: i called it in the other thread

I KNEW you were gonna say this!


I KNEW you your going to comment on the previous comment!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: silvervial: suicides by hanging

Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.


But  A LOT are strangulation. :)

Perhaps something of this nature occurred before they were disposed of around a tree limb?

/maybe the perpetrators went through the trouble of breaking the neck
//maybe a more in-depth autopsy is necessary
///maybe we should be looking for video of this person en route to scene with hanging materials
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: silvervial: But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

stress and despair.  Toss in a little underlying untreated mental illness.  Suicides can totally be contagious.


Yeah.  Just look at how the community organizers behind the Ferguson Protests have all committed suicide.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​p​uzzling-number-men-tied-ferguson-prote​sts-have-died-n984261
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: A coroner or ME's job isn't to determine whether something was a suicide or not. Their job is to determine how a person died. The determination of whether it's a suicide, murder, accident, etc is up to a review of all the available evidence, medical, forensic, physical, etc.

That the coroner ever said it was a suicide is improper in itself. The coroner would not have access to the entire case file, any follow-up evidence, etc.


IANAL but all I know hat this one time I watched Homicide Life on the Streets and the ME told Ned Beatty that in Maryland the ME determines if a death is a homicide
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funny a lot of yellow and red color coded Farkers are all coming with the same 'hanging is a pretty common suicide technique' TP
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: silvervial: But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

stress and despair.  Toss in a little underlying untreated mental illness.  Suicides can totally be contagious.

Yeah.  Just look at how the community organizers behind the Ferguson Protests have all committed suicide.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/p​uzzling-number-men-tied-ferguson-prote​sts-have-died-n984261


I'd like to add that dying of an overdose of fentanyl on the bus is highly unlikely... unless you ate it.
 
Hevach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

silvervial: There's also a third hanging, in Houston.

They *could* all be suicides, that's possible, for sure.

But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

Definitely should be THOROUGHLY investigated, don't you think "authorities"?


More than three, it was up to five with the one in New York yesterday.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did they even have time for a toxicology report before they declared it a suicide? I mean, that seems to be one way you can easily hang a person without defensive wounds. Another way would be to choke them to death or unconsciousness and then hang them after. I mean, sure, who knows how to choke people to death and cover it up? Probably just one of those spontaneous public suicides by hanging without any note or notice you are always hearing about...
 
Splinthar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Walker: Coroner Jonathan Lucas said Monday that the initial finding for Fuller was based on the lack of evidence of foul play,

"Well we didn't see a cheering crowd near the body nor a sign taped to him saying 'I hung this (Beep)', therefore there was no evidence of foul play"

That or there are no signs of trauma that would associated with the expected resistance to being hung OR rendered unconscious ahead of time.


Look I am not a medical doctor but IIRC there is a complete lack of uniform and funded autopsy services available in most non-metro areas.  To the point that in very rural areas there is a roving doctor who does autopsies and they may cover multiple states.

I would not be shocked of the Dr. on call to do these hasn't had their approach updated in decades and may not review signs for defensive wounds or even signs the body was unconscious when the hanging started.

They get paid $50 so I wouldn't be shocked if the officer dropping off the body just told the Dr. what he wanted the report to say.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whether it was suicide or not, it needs to be investigated.

Yes, people do hang themselves.  Yes, sometimes they do it in public, but not often.  Yes, suicides can be 'contageous'.

Right now, three black men, hung in public, looks a HELL of a lot like lynching, and nobody in their right minds trusts a cop in the US at the moment.

Each case needs to be investigated, publically.  All details, save those that the family wishes to remain private, available to the public.  In addition to the county ME, an independent exam needs to be done, because, to be honest, the ME is basically on the cops payroll, and subject to the same "We don't trust a word you say" because they are just a mouthpiece half the time.

If they are suicides, I am sorry for the families i volved.

If they are not...  there are at least two lynching teams operating at the moment, and that should scare the hell out of everyone, including the cops.
 
Hevach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Did they even have time for a toxicology report before they declared it a suicide? I mean, that seems to be one way you can easily hang a person without defensive wounds. Another way would be to choke them to death or unconsciousness and then hang them after. I mean, sure, who knows how to choke people to death and cover it up? Probably just one of those spontaneous public suicides by hanging without any note or notice you are always hearing about...


I can't keep the ones straight, but the one in New York was declared a suicide before officers arrived on the scene, immediately upon the body being reported to 9/11. Both in California were both declared suicides within the less than 30 minutes before news could finish writing articles on what was picked up over police scanners.

The one in Texas took nearly an hour, at least.
 
karl2025
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Funny a lot of yellow and red color coded Farkers are all coming with the same 'hanging is a pretty common suicide technique' TP


What does yellow and red color coded mean?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would think that if these men were lynched, the perps would want us to know that for certain. Maybe even let us know their affiliation.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Callous: silvervial: There's also a third hanging, in Houston.

They *could* all be suicides, that's possible, for sure.

But...three suicides by hanging in these fraught times?

Definitely should be THOROUGHLY investigated, don't you think "authorities"?

Hanging is actually a very common method of suicide(24%), it's actually number two behind firearms.  But I've not heard of very many done in public.  A bunch of public hangings all of a sudden has me thinking there's more to it.


Maybe they had no home in which to hang themselves?
There are a lot of people out of work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: SpectroBoy: UltimaCS: mrmopar5287: silvervial: suicides by hanging

Lots of people commit suicide by hanging. VERY few murders are done by hanging.

Very few people commit suicide publicly.

Wasn't one (or more) of them homeless?

Yes - https://www.vvng.com/sheriffs-offici​als-release-new-details-into-the-hangi​ng-death-of-malcolm-harsch/


Kinda hard to commit suicide in private when you're homeless I guess.

So depressing.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: looks a HELL of a lot like lynching


It only looks like lynching if there is a lot of other injuries done to the body. You'd typically find marks of beating them, but also defensive wounds. Scrapings from under fingernails would be very important evidence.
 
